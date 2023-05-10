Advanced search
    AEF   IT0001384590

AEFFE S.P.A.

(AEF)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  10:44:11 2023-05-10 am EDT
1.290 EUR   -5.15%
10:18aAeffe, first quarter loss; Alberta Ferretti renews contract
AN
10:11aAeffe S P A : Q1 23 Consolidated Results Presentation
PU
02:40aFutures in green; wait for U.S. inflation
AN
Aeffe, first quarter loss; Alberta Ferretti renews contract

05/10/2023 | 10:18am EDT
(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Aeffe Spa released its results for the first quarter of the year on Wednesday, reporting a net loss of EUR300,000 from a profit of EUR8.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Consolidated revenues amounted to EUR93.2 million down from EUR101.6 million in Q1 2022, a decrease of 8.4 percent at constant exchange rates and 8.2 percent at current exchange rates.

Adjusted Ebitda is EUR12.3 million from EUR20.4 million in Q1 2022.

Net financial debt including IFRS 16 effect is EUR245.8 million up from debt of EUR231.8 million at year-end 2022.

Financial debt as of March 31, 2023, net of IFRS 16 effect is EUR142.4 million from EUR126.9 million as of December 31, 2022.

The board of directors also resolved to renew the stylistic consulting contract with Alberta Ferretti, who is among the key shareholders and serves as executive director of Aeffe and is at the same time the creator and stylist of the "Alberta Ferretti" collections produced and distributed by Aeffe.

The renewal of the contract at a price of EUR1.0 million "allows the company to take advantage of the designer's collaboration for a further three years, thus enabling continuity in the style and presentation and image of the collections as well as Ferretti's presence and commitment as creative director of the Maison."

Massimo Ferretti, executive chairman of Aeffe, commented, "The results of the first quarter of the year are the natural outcome of the strategic reorganization plan that the Aeffe Group launched in 2022 and that we are convinced will bring benefits already in the medium term. The rationalization of the Moschino brand lines and the acquisition of direct control of the brand's distribution in the Chinese market certainly had an effect on the first quarter results, but we believe that these moves will be instrumental in the growth and evolution of the brand and the group. At the same time, the growth reported by the Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and especially the Pollini brand, as well as the positive performance of Moschino's retail network in Asia, make us confident about future opportunities for consolidation and growth of the group as early as 2024."

Aeffe's stock trades in the red by 4.1 percent at EUR1.30 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 361 M 396 M 396 M
Net income 2023 -2,50 M -2,74 M -2,74 M
Net Debt 2023 228 M 249 M 249 M
P/E ratio 2023 -68,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 134 M 147 M 147 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
EV / Sales 2024 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 387
Free-Float 30,2%
Chart AEFFE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Aeffe S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEFFE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,36 €
Average target price 1,30 €
Spread / Average Target -4,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simone Badioli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Matteo Scarpellini Group Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Ferretti Executive Chairman
Roberto Lugano Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniela Saitta Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEFFE S.P.A.9.85%147
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE29.49%483 344
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.19.06%48 565
MONCLER S.P.A.33.74%19 590
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-22.14%17 704
VF CORPORATION-19.56%8 554
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
