(Alliance News) - Aeffe Spa announced Tuesday that it has exercised the "incremental" purchase option provided in its favor to acquire an additional 15 percent of the capital of Moschino Kids.

In addition, Aeffe has consequently purchased the relevant shares, at a price equal to the nominal value of EUR1,500.

Moschino Kids Srl is therefore, as of today, owned by Moschino and Altana with a 55% and 45% stake, respectively.

The option in favor of Altana was provided for in the company's founding agreement signed in September 2022.

Aeffe's stock closed Tuesday down 0.4 percent at EUR0.84 per share.

