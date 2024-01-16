(Alliance News) - Safilo Group Spa announced Tuesday that it and Aeffe Spa have proceeded with the early renewal of the global licensing agreement for the Moschino and Love Moschino eyewear collections until December 2033.

On Monday, Safilo Group closed 4.1 percent in the red at EUR0.97 per share, while Aeffe ended 1.9 percent in the red at EUR0.90 per share.

