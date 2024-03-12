Letter from the CEO

Dear shareholders and stakeholders,

In the fourth quarter of 2023 Aega delivered revenues of EURt 607 (Q4 2022: EURt 561). EBITDA was positive at EURt 200 (Q4 2022: EURt 244).

Production and revenues

Q4 production was in line with expectations for the quarter.

As Q4 is the period with the lowest solar irradiation it is a time of the year well fitted for maintenance when needed. During the quarter we did a partial revamping on our solar park Rio Verde (on Sardinia) and exchanged approximately 140 low performing panels. The result is immediate higher production and less operational issues. In addition, the payback time for this specific investment is short (18-24 months).

Revenues for the quarter is a result of production, revenues from feed in tariff and sale of electricity. Compared to same period last year we achieved higher prices for the electricity sold to the market, and this is the main reason for higher revenues compared to last year.

In Q4 we locked in around 60 % of our 2024 production at fixed PPA's (power purchase agreements). This gives us predictable revenues for this part of our portfolio, and we are comfortable with the total exposure towards a spot-market that we still believe to be volatile going forward.

The market volatility is obviously much lower than through 2022, but we still see fluctuations that are quite large. Market prices have through the winter been trending somewhat down, much due to a mild winter in Italy and southern parts of Europe. Having said that market prices and price expectations are considerable higher than the historical average seen before the energy situation tightened in 2021/2022. With this backdrop we are quite comfortable with hedging out some of the market risk for 2024.