AEGEAN informs that, as reported on international press coverage, due to the global computer outage, airline operations have been significantly affected. However, AEGEAN's operations remained relatively unaffected.



Nonetheless, due to the problems affecting the global chain and support systems, certain services at the company's website have been affected. Additionally, flights to airports whose operations have been impacted may be subject to changes.



Passengers of AEGEAN flights can be informed through all official company channels.