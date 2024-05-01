ANNOUNCEMENT

Composition of the Board of Directors

Athens, May 1st, 2024

The company "AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A." (hereinafter the "Company"), announces that following the election of the new Board of Directors comprised of 12 members and the appointment of its independent members, in accordance with the provisions of article 3 of L. 3016/2002 and article 5 of L. 4706/2020, pursuant to the decision of the General Shareholders meeting of the Company of 30.04.2024, the Board of Directors convened and formed into a body on the same day as follows:

Eftichios Vassilakis, Chairman - executive member Αnastasios David, A' Vice Chairman - non- executive member Panagiotis Laskaridis, Β' Vice Chairman - non- executive member Dimitrios Gerogiannis, CEO - executive member George Vassilakis, non-executive member Stella Dimaraki, executive member Konstantinos Kalamatas, independent, non-executive member Achilleas Constantakopoulos, non-executive member Nikolaos George Nanopoulos, non-executive member Natalia Nikolaidis, independent, non-executive member Alexandra Papalexopoulou, independent, non-executive member Nikolaos Sofianos, independent, non-executive member

The newly elected Board will have a 3-year office term, which is extended till the expiration of the term within which the next ordinary shareholders meeting must be convened after the expiration of the Board's term and until the relevant decision is taken which shall not exceed the four years.