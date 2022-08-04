Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. AEGEAN Airlines S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEGN   GRS495003006

AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.

(AEGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:06 2022-08-04 am EDT
5.230 EUR   -1.69%
02:57aAEGEAN AIRLINES S A : Credit Rating Review
PU
07/28AEGEAN AIRLINES S A : Reduction of its share capital through the reduction of the share's nominal value for the purposes of offsetting losses
PU
07/20AEGEAN AIRLINES S A : We welcome our new partnership with Yachts Sailing!
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AEGEAN Airlines S A : Credit Rating Review

08/04/2022 | 02:57am EDT
Credit Rating Review

Credit Rating Review

Disclaimer

Aegean Airlines SA published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 06:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 215 M 1 231 M 1 231 M
Net income 2022 20,0 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
Net Debt 2022 400 M 406 M 406 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 0,86%
Capitalization 480 M 486 M 486 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 2 445
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.
Duration : Period :
AEGEAN Airlines S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,32 €
Average target price 6,48 €
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dimitrios Christodoulou Gerogiannis CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Michael Kouveliotis Chief Financial Officer
Eftichios Theodorou Vassilakis Executive Chairman
Konstantinos Alexandrou Kalamatas Independent Non-Executive Director
Natalia Nikolaidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.10.72%486
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-8.96%23 141
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-18.54%9 507
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-19.72%4 135
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.6.41%3 143
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-37.07%2 111