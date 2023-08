AEGEAN Airlines S.A. is an airline organized around three areas of activity: - carriage of passengers on scheduled flights (82.7% of net sales): 7.2 million passengers transported in 2021; - carriage of passengers on charter flights (5.6%); - other (11.7%): in particular, carriage of freight and aircraft maintenance. At the end of 2021, the group possessed a fleet of 65 aircraft.

Sector Airlines