ANNOUNCEMENT

Election of the members of the Audit Committee, Remuneration and Nomination Committee and Sustainable Development Committee

Composition of the Audit Committee, Remuneration and Nomination Committee and Sustainable Development Committee.

Athens, May 1st, 2024

The company "AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A." (hereinafter the "Company"), announces that the Board of Directors (hereinafter the "BoD"), at its meeting on 30.04.2024 decided to re-elect the following as members of the Audit Committee:

Konstantinos Kalamatas, independent, non-executive member of the BoD Nikolaos Sofianos, independent, non-executive member of the BoD Nikolaos George Nanopoulos, non-executive member of the BoD

The election of the above-mentioned members of the Audit Committee from the BoD was pursuant to the verification that they meet the eligible criteria according to article 44 of law 4449/2017.

The term of the Audit Committee will be the same as the term of the BoD i.e. a 3-year office term, which is extended till the expiration of the term within which the next ordinary shareholders meeting must be convened after the expiration of the Board's term and until the relevant decision is taken which shall not exceed the four years.

The Audit committee convened and formed into a body on 30.04.2024 and appointed Mr. Sofianos, independent, non- executive member of the BoD as Chairman of the Committee.

The Rules of Procedures of the Audit Committee is available on the company's website, pursuant to art. 10 par 4 of L. 4706/2020 and art. 44 par. 1 η) of L.4449/2017.

Moreover, the BoD at its meeting held on 30.04.2024 decided the re-election of a 3-member Remuneration and Nomination Committee, in accordance with the provisions of article 10-12 of L.4706/2020. Following the above, the BoD unanimously decided to appoint the following members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee: