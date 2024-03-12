ANNOUNCEMENT

Financial Calendar Amendment 2024

Athens, March 12th, 2024

AEGEAN, with reference to the earlier announcement dated February 15th, 2024, hereby announces the amendment of its Financial Calendar for 2024 for the following events:

Annual General Shareholders Meeting will take place on Tuesday, 30 April 2024.

Ex-dividend date will be Monday, 20 May 2024.

The ex-dividend date is after May 17th, 2024, which signifies the expiration date for the Futures Contracts on the Company's stock and on the FTSE/ATHEX LARGE CAP index, in which it is included.

Dividend beneficiaries for the fiscal year 2023 dividend are company's shareholders registered in the electronic files of the Dematerialized Securities System (D.S.S.) dated Tuesday, 21 May 2024 (record date).

Dividend payment will be on Monday, 27 May 2024.

The Company reserves the right to alter the above dates after timely informing investors of the amendment hereof.