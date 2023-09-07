Auditor's Report on Review of Interim Financial Statement
22
4.
Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the period 1st January to 30th June 2023
25
4.1
Statement of Financial Position of the Company
27
4.2
Statement of Financial Position of the Group
28
4.3 Statement of Comprehensive Income of the Company
29
4.4 Statement of Comprehensive Income of the Group
30
4.5 Statement of changes in the Equity of the Company
31
4.6
Statement of changes in the Equity of the Group
32
4.7 Cash Flow Statement of the Company
33
4.8 Cash Flow Statement of the Group
34
4.9
Notes to the Interim Condensed Financial Statements
35
5.
Website of the Interim Financial Report
77
1. Statements of the Board of Directors' Members
1. Statements of the Board of Directors' Members
(in accordance with art. 5 paragraph 2 of Law 3556/2007)
It is hereby stated that, to the best of our knowledge, the Interim Condensed Stand Alone and Consolidated Financial statements of "Aegean Airlines S.A." for the period 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023, which were prepared in accordance with IAS 34, truly reflect all Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity along with the Income Statement of the Company, as well as of the companies included in the consolidation in accordance with Article 5 paragraphs 3 till 5 of Law 3556/2007.
It is also declared that, to the best of our knowledge, the Board of Directors' Report truly reflects all information required by Article 5 paragraph 6 of Law 3556/2007.
Spata, September 6, 2023
The undersigned
Eftichios Vassilakis
Dimitrios Gerogiannis
Nikolaos Sofianos
Chairman of the BoD
Chief Executive Officer
Member of the BoD
4
2. Interim Report of the Board of Directors
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Aegean Airlines SA published this content on 06 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2023 07:26:09 UTC.
AEGEAN Airlines S.A. is an airline organized around three areas of activity:
- carriage of passengers on scheduled flights (82.7% of net sales): 7.2 million passengers transported in 2021;
- carriage of passengers on charter flights (5.6%);
- other (11.7%): in particular, carriage of freight and aircraft maintenance.
At the end of 2021, the group possessed a fleet of 65 aircraft.