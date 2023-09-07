Aegean Airlines S.A

.

General Commercial Registry 1797901000

Interim Financial Report

1st January to 30th June 2023

In accordance with art. 5 of Law 3556/2007 and the Board of Directors' Resolutions of the

Hellenic Capital Market Commission

Contents

1.

Statements of the Board of Directors' Members

4

2.

Interim Report of the Board of Directors

5

2.1

Interim Report of the Board of Directors

6

2.2 Key Risks and Risk Management

19

3.

Auditor's Report on Review of Interim Financial Statement

22

4.

Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the period 1st January to 30th June 2023

25

4.1

Statement of Financial Position of the Company

27

4.2

Statement of Financial Position of the Group

28

4.3 Statement of Comprehensive Income of the Company

29

4.4 Statement of Comprehensive Income of the Group

30

4.5 Statement of changes in the Equity of the Company

31

4.6

Statement of changes in the Equity of the Group

32

4.7 Cash Flow Statement of the Company

33

4.8 Cash Flow Statement of the Group

34

4.9

Notes to the Interim Condensed Financial Statements

35

5.

Website of the Interim Financial Report

77

1. Statements of the Board of Directors' Members

1. Statements of the Board of Directors' Members

(in accordance with art. 5 paragraph 2 of Law 3556/2007)

It is hereby stated that, to the best of our knowledge, the Interim Condensed Stand Alone and Consolidated Financial statements of "Aegean Airlines S.A." for the period 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023, which were prepared in accordance with IAS 34, truly reflect all Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity along with the Income Statement of the Company, as well as of the companies included in the consolidation in accordance with Article 5 paragraphs 3 till 5 of Law 3556/2007.

It is also declared that, to the best of our knowledge, the Board of Directors' Report truly reflects all information required by Article 5 paragraph 6 of Law 3556/2007.

Spata, September 6, 2023

The undersigned

Eftichios Vassilakis

Dimitrios Gerogiannis

Nikolaos Sofianos

Chairman of the BoD

Chief Executive Officer

Member of the BoD

4

2. Interim Report of the Board of Directors

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Aegean Airlines SA published this content on 06 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2023 07:26:09 UTC.