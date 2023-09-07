PRESS RELEASE

Second Quarter & First Half 2023 Financial Results

Strong performance in revenue and passenger traffic with record profitability in the first half of 2023.

Athens, September 07th, 2023

AEGEAN announces its financial and operating results for the second quarter and the first half of the year.

Consolidated revenue reached €449,1 mil. in Q2-23, 37% higher than Q2-22.Pre-taxProfit reached €67,3 mil. and Net Income €51,5 mil. from Net Income of €10,8 mil inQ2-22.

The Group offered 22% more seats following its network expansion, bringing an even higher increase of 28% in passenger traffic and welcoming 4,1 mil. passengers from 3,2 mil. inQ2-22. Load factor reached 82,6% from 79,2% in Q2-22. Network expansion with the addition of 16 new international routes, as well as increased frequencies to destinations in Italy, Spain, Germany, Scandinavia, Israel, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, markets where demand has recovered significantly, contributed to the Group's strong performance.

More specifically, strong demand in Q2-23, network expansion and ongoing fleet investment, led to a 42% increase in passenger traffic in H1-23 vs H1-22, with the Group carrying 6,7 mil. passengers in total in H1-23, while offering 8,2 mil. available seats, 28% more compared with H1-22.

The growth in passenger traffic stemmed mainly from international network where the Group carried 4 mil. passengers, 52% more than H1-22. Load factor in the period improved significantly, reaching 82,2%, 7,6 p.p. higher than H1-22.

With the positive impact of the second quarter, Consolidated revenue in H1-23 improved by 51% vs Q2-22, reaching €678,1 mil. Ongoing fleet investments and efficient cost management despite inflationary pressures led to achieve an EBITDA growing 3,7 times higher, to €139,5 mil. from €37,7 mil in H1-22.

Pre-tax Profit reached €48,7 mil. compared to a pre-tax Loss of €30,6 mil. in H1-22, while Net Income reached €37,1 mil. from Losses of €27,7 mil in H1-22.

During H1-23, AEGEAN proceeded with the full repayment of loans drawn during the pandemic (€68,5 mil.). Moreover, AEGEAN fully repaid a finance lease contracted in 2020 for an A321 neo aircraft, while one new A320neo