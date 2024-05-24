PRESS RELEASE

First Quarter 2024 Trading Update

17% growth in Revenue and improved EBIT in the seasonally weakest 1st quarter

•€268,8 mil. Revenue, an increase of 17% vs. Q1-23. •2,9 mil. passengers, 11% increase compared to Q1-23.

•Positive EBITDA of €33,2 mil., from €19,3 mil. in Q1-23.

•EBIT loss of €7,2 mil., improved from loss of €14,7 mil. in Q1-23.

•€21,0 mil. after-tax loss from €14,4 mil. after-tax loss in Q1-23.

Athens, May 24th, 2024

AEGEAN announces its key financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2024. Revenue reached €268,8 mil., 17% higher than Q1-23.

Following 2023 high performance, AEGEAN continued its growth path, further increasing capacity in the winter months. The Group offered 10% more seats on its international network which included 85 direct routes from the country's two main airports. The Group offered 3,8 bil. ASKs, 12% more than Q1-23 and welcomed 2,9 million passengers, 11% more than Q1-23, out of which 1,7 million passengers from/to international destinations. Load factor reached 82%.

AEGEAN maintained its growth trajectory and along with efficient cost management has improved EBITDA profit to €33,2 mil., from €19,3 mil. in Q1-23, as well as operating results with EBIT losses narrowing to €7,2 mil. from €14,7 mil. in Q1-23.

The Group continues its fleet investment plan with 7 new aircraft delivered since March 2023, while has also extended operating leases, reaching a fleet of 79 aircraft, thus impacting depreciation cost by 19% compared to Q1-23.

Despite the improvement in the operating result, net losses reached €21,0 mil. from net losses of €14,4 mil in Q1- 23, mainly due to adverse USD movement since the start of the year which has impacted the valuation of future leases liabilities.