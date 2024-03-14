FY 2023 and Q4 2023 Financial Results Presentation

March 2024

M I L E S T O N E S

  • Revenues 27% higher driven by network expansion, significant capacity investment and higher load factors.
  • Efficient and competitive cost structure.
  • €246,8 mil. EBIT, 68% higher than 2022 and a margin of 14,6%.
  • €168,7 mil. Net Profit, 58% higher compared to 2022.
  • €709,3 mil. Cash, cash equivalents and financial assets.
  • Net Debt / ΕBITDA at 1,0x.
  • Net Cash excluding leases of €489,0 mil.
  • €418,8 mil. Equity.
  • 30 new destinations to AEGEANs network.
  • Increased A320neo family order to 50 aircraft.
  • Launched the operation of the Training Center.
  • Propose dividend distribution €0,75 per share.

Strong year driven by higher capacity, increased load factor and higher RASK

RPKs (in mil.)

ASKs (in mil.)

Passengers (in '000)

Load Factor

16.965

20.434

15.768

18.596

15.695

14.992

84,8%

83,4%

16.744

79,8%

13.327

12.465

FY-19

FY-22

FY-23

FY-19

FY-22

FY-23

FY-19

FY-22

FY-23

FY-19

FY-22

FY-23

| 27%

| 22%

| 26%

| 3,6 p.p.

| 8%

| 10%

| 5%

Revenue (in € mil)

EBITDA (in € mil)

1.693,1

1.308,8

1.336,8

400,4

269,4

274,9

FY-19

FY-22

FY-23

FY-19

FY-22

FY-23

| 27%

| 46%

| 29%

| 49%

Pre- tax Profit / (Loss) (in € mil)

214,8

141,3

106,7

FY-19FY-22FY-23| 52%

| 101%

Net Profit (in € mil)

168,7

106,8

78,5

FY-19FY-22FY-23

|58%

| 115%

3

Market continues to grow, AEGEAN is growing ahead of market

Greek Airports

Athens International Airport

% change

Civil Aviation Authority

Flights

Passengers

Flights

Passengers

2023/2022

Domestic

International

Domestic

International

Domestic

International

Domestic

International

1st quarter

13%

31%

40%

67%

13%

29%

41%

71%

2nd quarter

10%

3%

21%

9%

7%

16%

19%

25%

3rd quarter

7%

5%

14%

8%

6%

13%

13%

17%

4th quarter

6%

11%

15%

14%

6%

20%

14%

20%

Total Year

9%

7%

20%

12%

7%

18%

19%

26%

Greek Airports

Athens International Airport

Civil Aviation Authority

% change

Flights

Passengers

Flights

Passengers

2023/2019

Domestic

International

Domestic

International

Domestic

International

Domestic

International

1st quarter

1%

-8%

1%

4%

5%

0%

1%

3%

2nd quarter

5%

1%

16%

8%

10%

3%

16%

8%

3rd quarter

3%

10%

13%

13%

10%

2%

13%

9%

4th quarter

9%

11%

19%

18%

16%

13%

21%

14%

Total Year

4%

6%

13%

12%

10%

5%

13%

9%

Greek Airports

Athens International Airport

AEGEAN

Civil Aviation Authority

Flights

Passengers

Flights

Passengers

Flights

Passengers

FY

7%

14%

13%

24%

18%

26%

%chg '23/'22

FY

5%

12%

7%

10%

3%

5%

%chg '23/'19

4

Network expansion to new destinations, significant capacity investment and strong passenger traffic

Total Passengers (in '000)

3.518

3.069

Q4-22Q4-23

| 15%

Total Passengers (in '000)

15.695

12.465

FY-22FY-23

| 26%

Domestic Passengers (in '000)

1.381

1.186

Q4-22Q4-23

| 16%

Domestic Passengers (in '000)

6.239

5.129

FY-22FY-23

| 22%

International Passengers (in '000)

2.137

1.883

Q4-22Q4-23

| 13%

International Passengers (in '000)

9.455

7.336

FY-22FY-23

| 29%

5

Record profitability with one of the best set of results in our sector

EBITDA Margin

EBIT Margin

EBT Margin

23,6%

14,6%

20,6% 20,6%

11,0%

9,4%

12,7%

10,6%

8,2%

FY-19

FY-22

FY-23

FY-19

FY-22

FY-23

FY-19

FY-22

FY-23

Key financial and operating metrics as a percentage of the corresponding results for the period of 2019.

2019

2022

2023

ASKs

100%

90%

110%

Revenue

100%

102%

129%

Pre-tax profit for the period

100%

132%

201%

RASK (Revenue per ASK, in € cents)

100%

113%

118%

CASK (EBIT level, in € cents)

100%

114%

112%

6

Balance sheet strengthening

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Debt (€ mil.)

(€ mil.)

709,3

268,2

220,3

516,9

527,9

198,7

FY 2019

FY 2022

FY 2023

FY 2019

FY 2022

FY 2023

(amounts in EUR mil.)

FY 2019

FY 2022

FY 2023

Cash and Cash Equivalents1

517

528

709

Debt2

199

268

220

Leases (IFRS 16)

343

737

901

Net Debt/ (Net Cash) incl. leases

25

478

412

Net Debt/ (Net Cash) excl. leases

(318)

(260)

(489)

EBITDA

269

275

400

Net Debt/EBITDA

0,1x

1,7x

1,0x

Equity

328

348

419

Notes:

1. Including restricted cash of €8,7 mil. and financial investments of €11,8 mil. in 2019, restricted cash of €1,4 mil. and financial investments of €64,2 mil. in

FY 2022 and restricted cash of €0,5 mil. and financial investments of €133,1 mil. on 31.12.23

7

2. Bond accrued interest accounting treatment

Cash Flow Bridge

Amounts in € mil.

*Pdps: Pre-Delivery payments

8

Fleet Program Driving Efficiency / Quality

28 A320/321 NEO aircraft received + 22 aircraft pending mostly A321 NEO!

77 aircraft

28

A320 neo family

16

12

A320 neo

A321 neo

15

Turboprop (ATR. Dash 8-100)

Fleet Evolution

Deliveries

Total

34

2019

1

A320 ceo family

2020

7

29

5

2021

1

A320 ceo

A321 ceo

2022

10

2023

9

2024

5

2025

5

2026

5

2027

5

2028

2

10

ATR72-600

3

ATR42-600

2

D-100

9

Mr. Dimitris Gerogiannis, CEO of AEGEAN, commented:

"AEGEAN delivered strong growth of its activity, passenger traffic and profitability, recording one of the best set of results in the sector, within an environment of strong demand but also intense competition, high interest rates as well as higher volatility.

We are extremely satisfied with the result, which confirms AEGEAN's growth strategy. In 2023 the Group progressed on all of its strategic pillars, adding 30 new destinations to its network, increasing by 4 the Airbus A320neo family aircraft order reaching 50 in total, as well as initiating in December 2023 the operation of the Flight Simulator Training Center while the aircraft MRO Base will be operational within the first four months of 2024.

We start 2024 on even more solid ground which allows further development of our people's skills, higher value-added services for our country and our shareholders, always prioritizing our continuous efforts to better serve our customers. Our strong performance in 2023 sets a high benchmark for 2024, especially given the challenges in the industry supply chain. Nevertheless, the increased demand prospects on our additional new capacity seem encouraging."

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Aegean Airlines SA published this content on 14 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2024 11:05:51 UTC.