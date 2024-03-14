"AEGEAN delivered strong growth of its activity, passenger traffic and profitability, recording one of the best set of results in the sector, within an environment of strong demand but also intense competition, high interest rates as well as higher volatility.

We are extremely satisfied with the result, which confirms AEGEAN's growth strategy. In 2023 the Group progressed on all of its strategic pillars, adding 30 new destinations to its network, increasing by 4 the Airbus A320neo family aircraft order reaching 50 in total, as well as initiating in December 2023 the operation of the Flight Simulator Training Center while the aircraft MRO Base will be operational within the first four months of 2024.

We start 2024 on even more solid ground which allows further development of our people's skills, higher value-added services for our country and our shareholders, always prioritizing our continuous efforts to better serve our customers. Our strong performance in 2023 sets a high benchmark for 2024, especially given the challenges in the industry supply chain. Nevertheless, the increased demand prospects on our additional new capacity seem encouraging."

