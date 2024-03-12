PRESS RELEASE
Fourth Quarter and Full Υear 2023 Results
ΑEGEAN delivers strong operating results and profitability with 3 mil. more seats offered in 2023 and 15,7 mil. passengers carried.
Full Year 2023 results
- €1,69 bil. Consolidated revenue, increased by 27% compared to 2022.
- €400,4 mil. EBITDA, 46% higher compared to 2022.
- €246,8 mil. EBIT and 14,6% EBIT margin.
- €168,7 mil. Net Profit, 58% higher compared to 2022.
Athens, March 12th, 2024
AEGEAN announces its operating and financial results for fiscal year 2023, delivering strong growth in operating activity and profitability.
Consolidated revenue in 2023 reached €1,69 bil., 27% higher than 2022. In 2023, the Group offered 18,9 mil. seats, 3 mil. more than 2022 and carried 15,7 mil. passengers, 3,2 mil. more than 2022, with international traffic reaching 9,5 mil. Load factor reached 83,4%, increased by 3,6 p.p.
Network expansion with 30 new destinations reaching 180 destinations in total, along with significant capacity investment, yielded positive results within a strong demand environment for inbound traffic but also increased demand from Greeks for international travel. AEGEAN offered 11,2 mil. seats on the international network which covered 49 countries and further enhanced connectivity between destinations, thus further improving its product competitiveness and strengthening its operations in its key hubs in Athens and in Thessaloniki, leading consequently to strong revenue growth.
Despite inflationary pressures on operating costs, AEGEAN maintained a competitive cost structure. As a result, the Group recorded €400,4 mil. EBITDA, 46% higher compared to the already strong 2022, further strengthening the Group's position and confirming the full recovery from the two-year pandemic period.
Profit before interest and tax (EBIT) amounted to €246,8 mil., 68% higher than 2022, with EBIT margin at 14,6% while Net Profit reached €168,7 mil. 58% higher compared to 2022.
Strong profitability resulted in the generation of €334,8 mil. Cash Flow from Operating activities after aircraft lease payments, securing the smooth delivery of the 9 A320 neo family new aircraft and the rapid implementation of the Flight Simulator Training Centre and the Aircraft MRO Base investment.
On 31.12.2023, Cash, cash equivalents and financial assets amounted to €709,3 mil.1, while Equity stood at €418,8 mil.
Total Debt excluding lease liabilities amounted to €220,3 mil., following the full repayment of the loans drawn during the pandemic.
Mr. Dimitris Gerogiannis, AEGEAN's CEO, commented:
"AEGEAN delivered strong growth of its activity, passenger traffic and profitability, recording one of the best set of results in the sector, within an environment of strong demand but also intense competition, high interest rates as well as higher volatility.
We are extremely satisfied with the result, which confirms AEGEAN's growth strategy. In 2023 the Group progressed on all of its strategic pillars, adding 30 new destinations to its network, increasing by 4 the Airbus A320neo family aircraft order reaching 50 in total, as well as initiating in December 2023 the operation of the Flight Simulator Training Center while the aircraft MRO Base will be operational within the first four months of 2024.
We start 2024 on even more solid ground which allows further development of our people's skills, higher value- added services for our country and our shareholders, always prioritizing our continuous efforts to better serve our customers. Our strong performance in 2023 sets a high benchmark for 2024, especially given the challenges in the industry supply chain. Nevertheless, the increased demand prospects on our additional new capacity seem encouraging."
As already announced, it is noted that the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting dated 14.12.2023 has approved the buyback of the Warrants from the Hellenic Republic. Given that the decision to exercise the right to buyback the warrants took place before 31.12.2023, the Company's equity was decreased by the market value of the warrants buyback with a corresponding increase of Other short-term liabilities of €85.4 mil. Cash outflow on the warrants buyback was executed on 02.01.2024 and therefore, as at 31.12. 2023 cash balance was not affected.
1Includes financial assets of €133,1 mil. and restricted cash of €0,5 mil.
The Company's Board of Directors will propose for approval to the upcoming General Meeting of Shareholders the dividend distribution of €0,75 per share.
In 2024, the Group plans to expand its operations mainly from its Athens base, adding more frequencies in existing routes mainly to the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Croatia, Italy, Spain and UA Emirates, adding 7% more seats compared to 2023. A similar capacity growth is expected in the domestic network as well as out of its Thessaloniki base.
In 2024, the Group plans to offer 19,5 mil. seats out of its 7 bases, in 47 countries, serving 249 routes in total.
AEGEAN's management will host a conference call to present and discuss Full Year 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, 13th March 2024 at 16:00 Athens time/ 14:00 UK time.
Details are available at: http://en.about.aegeanair.com/investor-relations/announcements/announcements/
Financial Results and Operating Metrics for the Fourth quarter & Full Year of 2023
Fourth
Fourth
Full Year
Full Year
%
(in € mil.)
Quarter
Quarter
% change
2022
2023
change
2022
2023
Revenue
317,4
361,4
14%
1.336,8
1.693,1
27%
EBITDA
39,4
33,0
-16%
274,9
400,4
46%
EBIT
5,1
(6,9)
-
147,3
246,8
68%
Pre-tax Profit/(Loss)
19,9
(2,6)
-
141,3
214,8
52%
Net Profit/(Loss)
13,6
(2,0)
-
106,8
168,7
58%
Fourth
Fourth
Full Year
Full Year
%
Quarter
Quarter
% change
2022
2023
change
2022
2023
Total Passengers ('000)
3.069
3.518
15%
12.465
15.695
26%
RPKs (in mil.)
3.347
3.900
17%
13.327
16.965
27%
ASKs (in mil.)
4.096
4.762
16%
16.744
20.434
22%
Load Factor (RPK/ASK)
82,3%
82,7%
0,4pp
79,8%
83,4%
3,6pp
Key financial and operating metrics as a percentage of the corresponding results for the period of 2019.
2019
2022
2023
ASKs
100%
90%
110%
Revenue
100%
102%
129%
Pre-tax profit for the period
100%
132%
201%
Net Debt Analysis
(in € mil.)
31.12.2022
31.12.2023
Cash and cash equivalents
527,9
709,3
Borrowings
268,2
220,3
Lease Liabilities
737,3
901,2
Net Debt
477,6
412,2
Net Debt/ (Net Cash) excluding Lease Liabilities
(259,7)
(489,0)
EBITDA
274,9
400,4
Net Debt / ΕBITDA
1,7x
1,0x
AEGEAN at a glance
Fourth
Fourth
%
Full Year
Full Year
%
(in € mil.)
Quarter
Quarter
change
2022
2023
change
2022
2023
Revenue
317,4
361,4
14%
1.336,8
1.693,1
27%
EBITDA
39,4
33,0
-16%
274,9
400,4
46%
EBIT
5,1
(6,9)
-
147,3
246,8
68%
Pre-tax Profit/(Loss)
19,9
(2,6)
-
141,3
214,8
52%
Net Profit/(Loss)
13,6
(2,0)
-
106,8
168,7
58%
Total passengers ('000)
3.069
3.518
15%
12.465
15.695
26%
Average passengers per flight
128
131
2%
123
131
7%
Load factor - Scheduled services (RPK/ASK)
82,3%
82,7%
0,4pp
79,8%
83,4%
3,6pp
Load factor - Scheduled services (Pax/AVS)
81,2%
82,7%
1,5pp
79,2%
83,3%
4,1pp
Average sector length (km)
936
975
4%
919
938
2%
RASK (Revenue per ASK, in € cents)1
7,75
7,59
-2%
7,98
8,29
4%
Yield (in € cents)1
9,48
9,27
-2%
10,03
9,98
-1%
CASK (EBT level, in € cents)
7,50
7,80
4%
7,41
7,39
0%
CASK (EBT level, in € cents) - excl. fuel
costs
5,43
5,89
8%
5,38
5,54
3%
Note:
1 Excluding other operating income.
Consolidated Income Statement - Fourth quarter and Full Year 2023
(in € mil.)
Fourth Quarter
Fourth Quarter
%
Full Year
Full Year
%
2022
2023
change
2022
2023
change
Scheduled Services
269,4
309,5
15%
1138,3
1442,6
27%
Charter
14,6
17,8
22%
70,0
93,8
34%
Other
33,4
34,2
2%
128,5
156,7
22%
Total Revenue
317,4
361,4
14%
1.336,8
1.693,1
27%
Other operating income
9,6
7,3
-24%
44,6
31,1
-30%
Employee benefits
(43,1)
(52,8)
23%
(133,4)
(182,3)
37%
Aircraft fuel
(84,5)
(90,9)
8%
(338,9)
(376,9)
11%
Aircraft maintenance
(32,1)
(41,0)
27%
(140,6)
(170,5)
21%
Overflight expenses
(15,4)
(18,0)
17%
(65,1)
(77,2)
19%
Ground handling expenses
(18,4)
(21,5)
17%
(73,8)
(91,3)
24%
Airport charges
(16,6)
(18,1)
9%
(68,3)
(83,3)
22%
Catering expenses
(9,1)
(11,6)
28%
(34,6)
(45,7)
32%
Distribution expenses
(20,5)
(23,3)
14%
(81,3)
(96,4)
18%
Marketing & advertising expenses
(7,4)
(5,4)
-27%
(20,9)
(24,9)
19%
Other operating expenses
(35,2)
(52,3)
48%
(125,4)
(167,2)
33%
Leases
(5,2)
(0,9)
-84%
(24,1)
(8,1)
-67%
EBITDA
39,4
33,0
-16%
274,9
400,4
46%
Depreciation
(34,4)
(39,9)
16%
(127,7)
(153,5)
20%
EBIT
5,1
(6,9)
-
147,3
246,8
68%
EBIT margin
1,6%
-1,9%
11,0%
14,6%
Financial results
14,8
4,3
-71%
(5,9)
(32,0)
438%
Pre-tax Profit/(Loss)
19,9
(2,6)
-
141,3
214,8
52%
EBT margin
6,3%
-0,7%
10,6%
12,7%
Income Tax
(6,3)
0,6
-
(34,5)
(46,2)
34%
Net Profit/(Loss) after tax
13,6
(2,0)
-
106,8
168,7
58%
Balance Sheet Aegean Group- Summary
(in € mil.)
31.12.2022
31.12.2023
Total Fixed Assets
1.203,3
1.474,5
Cash & Cash Equivalents1,3
463,7
576,2
Financial Assets Available for Sale2
64,2
133,1
Other Current Assets
289,2
228,8
Total Assets
2.020,4
2.412,7
Total Equity
348,1
418,8
Lease Liabilities
737,3
901,2
Loans
268,2
220,3
Other Non-Current Liabilities
101,3
119,6
Other Current Liabilities
565,5
752,7
Total Equity and Liabilities
2.020,4
2.412,7
Notes:
- Includes restricted cash of €1,4 mil. on 31/12/2022 and €0,5 mil. on 31/12/2023.
- Includes pledged fixed income securities of €10,4 mil. on 31/12/2022 and €10,6 mil. on 31/12/2023.
3. Given that the decision to exercise the right to buyback the warrants took place before 31.12.2023, the Company's equity was decreased by the market value of the warrants buyback with a corresponding increase of Other short-term liabilities of €85.4 mil. Cash outflow on the warrants buyback was executed on 02.01.2024 and therefore, as at 31.12. 2023 cash balance was not affected.
Cash Flow Aegean Group - Summary
(in € mil.)
31.12.2022
31.12.2023
Net cash inflows/(outflows) from operating activities
342,5
433,1
Net cash inflows/(outflows) from investing activities
(122,2)
(150,9)
Net cash inflows/(outflows) from financing activities
(162,2)
(92,1)
Net (decrease)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents
58,0
190,1
Cash at the beginning of the period1
474,4
527,9
Foreign exchange difference impact in cash
(4,5)
(7,9)
Cash and cash equivalents of asset held for sale
-
(0,8)
Cash at the end of the period1
527,9
709,3
Notes:
1 Includes restricted cash and Financial Assets Available for Sale.
Group operating figures
Fourth
Fourth
%
Full Year
Full Year
%
Quarter
Quarter
change
2022
2023
change
2022
2023
Capacity
ASKs (in millions)
4.096
4.762
16%
16.744
20.434
22%
Total available seats ('000)
3.808
4.290
13%
15.803
18.930
20%
Total Block Hours
40.760
47.318
16%
173.914
204.894
18%
Total Sectors Flown
23.899
26.886
12%
101.340
119.741
18%
Average capacity per flight
159
160
0%
156
158
1%
Average sector length (km)
936
975
4%
919
938
2%
Passengers (΄000)
By type of service:
Schedule passengers
2.996
3.428
14%
11.963
15.022
26%
Charter passengers
73
90
22%
502
673
34%
By network:
Domestic
1.186
1.381
16%
5.129
6.239
22%
International
1.883
2.137
13%
7.336
9.455
29%
Total number of passengers
3.069
3.518
15%
12.465
15.695
26%
RPKs (in millions)
3.347
3.900
17%
13.327
16.965
27%
Average passengers per flight
128
131
2%
123
131
7%
Load factor- Scheduled Services (Pax/AVS)
81,2%
82,7%
1,5pp
79,2%
83,3%
4,1pp
Load factor- Scheduled Services (RPK/ASK)
82,3%
82,7%
0,4pp
79,8%
83,4%
3,6pp
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Aegean Airlines SA published this content on 12 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2024 16:01:30 UTC.