Third quarter and nine-month 2023 trading update

Strong growth and profitability in the nine-month period and third quarter driven by expansion to new destinations, higher international capacity along with targeted and continuous upgrade in fleet, services and product.

€1,33 bil. of Consolidated Revenue, €367,4 mil. EBITDA and €170,7 mil. Net Profit in 9M-23, 83% higher than 9M-22.

Athens, November 14th, 2023

AEGEAN announces a trading update for the nine-month period and the third quarter ending September 30th, 2023.

Consolidated Revenue grew by 31% vs 9M-22,reaching €1,33 bil. The Group offered 15,7 mil. ASKs and welcomed 12,2 mil. passengers, 30% more than 9M-22, with 7,3 mil. passengers travelling to/from international destinations.

Higher load factor (+5 p.p. vs 9M-22) which stood at 84%, fleet upgrade with neo aircraft and jet fuel hedging, contributed to offsetting the impact of intense competition, inflationary pressures and rising interest rates.

Pre-taxProfit stood at €217,5 mil., 79% higher than 9M-22, while Net Profit increased by 83% to €170,7 mil. from €93,2 mil. in 9M-22.

Cash, cash equivalents and other financial assets reached €755,5 mil.1 on 30.09.2023, while Total Equity stood at €525,3 mil.

Q3-23 was the best quarter in the Company's history in terms of both revenue and profitability as Group Revenue increased 14% to €653,6 mil. Pre-tax Profit stood at €168,8 mil. and Net Profit reached €133,6 mil. from €120,8 mil. in Q3- 22.

Strong passenger demand continued in Q3-23, with AEGEAN delivering a 17% increase in passenger traffic versus Q3-22 as it welcomed 5,5 million passengers, on the back of network expansion. AEGEAN flew its largest ever international network, with strong capacity growth of 15% in available seats compared with Q3-22, further supporting the upgrade of Greece's tourism product. Load factor strengthened to 85,6% from 83,9% in Q3-22.

1 Includes financial assets of €175,0 mil. and restricted cash of €0,5 mil.

Mr. Dimitris Gerogiannis, AEGEAN's CEO, commented:

"AEGEAN announces another strong set of results with record profitability, delivering one of the best set of 9M results in our sector. Our network expansion, the significant capacity investment with the addition of 3 mil. available seats in 2023 versus last year, along with robust demand for Greece, contributed to AEGEAN's strong momentum.

At the same time, rising outbound leisure travel supported by local demand, along with robust incoming traffic, further boosted the dynamics in our key hubs in Athens and Thessaloniki, with AEGEAN playing a pivotal role in these developments, given its capacity investment growth and its contribution to the distribution of tourist activity to all of the country's regions.

It is worth noting that following the excellent performance in 2022, a second consecutive record year validates the company's strategy, prospects and relative market position in the post-covid era.

Recent developments in the Middle East, however, demonstrate that we will continue to operate in a dynamic and challenging environment with low forward visibility. Similarly, on the operational front, it is evident that there will continue to be challenges from limits in soft and hard infrastructure as well as supply chain issues that will significantly impact operations.

We are working diligently within the initial budgeted timeframe to launch Training Center and the 3rd Party MRO operations. We have taken delivery of 3 flight simulators and other training equipment and we are gradually building up our capacity with qualified personnel, so as to initiate operation in both units in January 2024."

In accordance with the Company's November 6th, 2023 announcement, the Hellenic Republic on November 3rd, 2023, notified the Company of their intention to exercise their rights granted by all the warrants held on the Company's shares. The Company's Board of Directors will call an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders so as to vote on the relevant decisions, in terms of potentially exercising the right to repurchase these rights with an objective to respond within the deadlines as provisioned and with a target of completion within the current year.

AEGEAN management will host a conference call to provide a Briefing on Current Developments on Thursday, 23

November 2023 (16:00 Athens time, 14:00 GMT).

Details will be available at: http://en.about.aegeanair.com/investor-relations/announcements/announcements/

Financial Results and Operating Metrics for the Third Quarter & Nine Months 2023

(in € mil.)

Third Quarter

Third Quarter

%

Nine Months

Nine Months

%

2022

2023

change

2022

2023

change

Revenue

571,4

653,6

14%

1.019,5

1.331,7

31%

EBITDA

197,8

227,9

15%

235,5

367,4

56%

EBIT

164,5

186,2

13%

142,2

253,7

78%

Pre-tax Profit

152,1

168,8

11%

121,4

217,5

79%

Net Profit

120,8

133,6

11%

93,2

170,7

83%

Third Quarter

Third Quarter

%

Nine Months

Nine Months

%

2022

2023

change

2022

2023

change

Total Passengers ('000)

4.666

5.473

17%

9.396

12.177

30%

RPKs (in millions)

5.140

5.940

16%

9.980

13.065

31%

ASKs (in millions)

6.136

6.970

14%

12.648

15.673

24%

Load Factor (RPK/ASK)

83,9%

85,6%

1,8pp

79,0%

83,7%

4,7pp

Net Debt Analysis

(in € mil.)

31.12.2022

30.09.2023

Cash and cash equivalents

527,9

755,5

Borrowings

268,2

220,4

Lease Liabilities

737,3

943,4

Net Debt

477,6

408,3

EBITDA- 12month trailing1

274,9

406,8

Net Debt / ΕBITDA

1,7x

1,0x

Note:

1 12-month trailing Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), Jan. 2022 - Dec. 2022 and Oct. 2022 - Sep. 2023 respectively.

AEGEAN at a glance

(in € mil.)

Third Quarter

Third Quarter

%

Nine Months

Nine Months

%

2022

2023

change

2022

2023

change

Revenue

571,4

653,6

14%

1.019,5

1.331,7

31%

EBITDA

197,8

227,9

15%

235,5

367,4

56%

EBIT

164,5

186,2

13%

142,2

253,7

78%

Pre-tax Profit

152,1

168,8

11%

121,4

217,5

79%

Net Profit

120,8

133,6

11%

93,2

170,7

83%

Total passengers ('000)

4.666

5.473

17%

9.396

12.177

30%

Average passengers per flight

130

135

4%

121

131

8%

Load factor - Scheduled services

(RPK/ASK)

83,9%

85,6%

1,8pp

79,0%

83,7%

4,7pp

Load factor - Scheduled services

(Pax/AVS)

84,3%

86,1%

1,8pp

78,6%

83,5%

4,9pp

Average sector length (km)

950

946

0%

913

927

1%

RASK (Revenue per ASK, in € cents)1

9,3

9,4

1%

8,1

8,5

5%

Yield (in € cents)1

11,1

11,0

-1%

10,2

10,2

0%

CASK (EBT level, in € cents)

7,2

7,1

-1%

7,4

7,3

-2%

CASK (EBT level, in € cents) - excl. fuel

costs

5,0

5,2

4%

5,4

5,4

1%

Note:

1 Excluding other operating income.

Consolidated Income Statement - Third Quarter and Nine Months 2023

(in € mil.)

Third Quarter

Third Quarter

%

Nine Months

Nine Months

%

2022

2023

change

2022

2023

change

Scheduled Services

489,7

551,4

13%

869,0

1.133,1

30%

Charter

33,8

46,7

38%

55,4

76,1

37%

Other

47,9

55,6

16%

95,1

122,6

29%

Total Revenue

571,4

653,6

14%

1.019,5

1.331,7

31%

Other operating income

20,2

9,2

-54%

35,0

23,8

-32%

Employee benefits

(39,0)

(54,4)

40%

(90,3)

(129,5)

43%

Aircraft fuel

(133,2)

(132,0)

-1%

(254,4)

(286,0)

12%

Aircraft maintenance

(52,4)

(55,1)

5%

(108,5)

(129,5)

19%

Overflight expenses

(23,5)

(26,4)

12%

(49,7)

(59,2)

19%

Ground handling expenses

(26,9)

(30,9)

15%

(55,5)

(69,8)

26%

Airport charges

(22,0)

(26,8)

22%

(51,7)

(65,2)

26%

Catering expenses

(11,0)

(14,7)

33%

(25,5)

(34,1)

34%

Distribution expenses

(29,2)

(33,3)

14%

(60,9)

(73,1)

20%

Marketing & advertising expenses

(5,6)

(6,5)

16%

(13,5)

(19,6)

44%

Other operating expenses

(39,6)

(52,7)

33%

(90,1)

(114,9)

27%

Leases

(11,5)

(2,2)

-81%

(18,9)

(7,2)

-62%

EBITDA

197,8

227,9

15%

235,5

367,4

56%

Depreciation

(33,3)

(41,7)

25%

(93,3)

(113,6)

22%

EBIT

164,5

186,2

13%

142,2

253,7

78%

EBIT margin

28,8%

28,5%

13,9%

19,1%

Financial results

(12,4)

(17,4)

40%

(20,7)

(36,3)

75%

Pre-tax Profit

152,1

168,8

11%

121,4

217,5

79%

EBT margin

26,6%

25,8%

11,9%

16,3%

Income Tax

(31,2)

(35,2)

13%

(28,2)

(46,8)

66%

Net Profit after tax

120,8

133,6

11%

93,2

170,7

83%

Balance Sheet Aegean Group - Summary

(in € mil.)

31.12.2022

30.09.2023

Total Fixed Assets

1.203,3

1.469,1

Cash & Cash Equivalents1

463,7

580,0

Financial Assets Available for Sale2

64,2

175,5

Other Current Assets

289,2

294,2

Total Assets

2.020,4

2.518,7

Total Equity

348,1

525,3

Lease Liabilities

737,3

943,4

Loans

268,2

220,4

Other Liabilities

666,8

829,6

Total Equity and Liabilities

2.020,4

2.518,7

Notes:

  1. Includes restricted cash of €0,4 mil. on 30/09/2023 and restricted cash of €1,4 mil. on 31/12/2022.
  2. Includes pledged fixed income securities of €10,4 mil. on 30/09/2023 and €10,4 mil. on 31/12/2022.

Cash Flow Aegean Group - Summary

(in € mil.)

30.09.2022

30.09.2023

Net cash flows from operating activities

241,1

396,5

Net cash flows from investing activities

(97,6)

(107,7)

Net cash flows from financing activities

(24,3)

(59,5)

Net (decrease)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents

119,2

229,0

Cash at the beginning of the period1

474,4

527,9

Foreign exchange difference impact in cash

25,8

(1,4)

Cash at the end of the period1

619,4

755,5

Note:

1 Includes restricted cash and Financial Assets Available for Sale.

Group operating figures

Third Quarter

Third Quarter

%

Nine Months

Nine Months

%

2022

2023

change

2022

2023

change

Capacity

ASKs (in millions)

6.136

6.970

14%

12.648

15.673

24%

Total available seats ('000)

5.557

6.388

15%

11.995

14.640

22%

Total Block Hours

65.709

69.698

6%

133.154

157.473

18%

Total Sectors Flown

35.958

40.635

13%

77.441

92.855

20%

Average capacity per flight

155

157

2%

155

158

2%

Average sector length (km)

950

946

0%

913

927

1%

Passengers (΄000)

By type of service:

Schedule passengers

4.383

5.096

16%

8.967

11.593

29%

Charter passengers

283

377

33%

429

583

36%

By network:

Domestic

1.832

2.144

17%

3.943

4.858

23%

International

2.834

3.330

17%

5.453

7.319

34%

Total number of passengers

4.666

5.473

17%

9.396

12.177

30%

RPKs (in millions)

5.140

5.940

16%

9.980

13.065

31%

Average passengers per flight

130

135

4%

121

131

8%

Load factor- Scheduled Services (Pax/AVS)

84,3%

86,1%

1,8pp

78,6%

83,5%

4,9pp

Load factor- Scheduled Services (RPK/ASK)

83,9%

85,6%

1,8pp

79,0%

83,7%

4,7pp

