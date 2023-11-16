PRESS RELEASE

Third quarter and nine-month 2023 trading update

Strong growth and profitability in the nine-month period and third quarter driven by expansion to new destinations, higher international capacity along with targeted and continuous upgrade in fleet, services and product.

€1,33 bil. of Consolidated Revenue, €367,4 mil. EBITDA and €170,7 mil. Net Profit in 9M-23, 83% higher than 9M-22.

Athens, November 14th, 2023

AEGEAN announces a trading update for the nine-month period and the third quarter ending September 30th, 2023.

Consolidated Revenue grew by 31% vs 9M-22,reaching €1,33 bil. The Group offered 15,7 mil. ASKs and welcomed 12,2 mil. passengers, 30% more than 9M-22, with 7,3 mil. passengers travelling to/from international destinations.

Higher load factor (+5 p.p. vs 9M-22) which stood at 84%, fleet upgrade with neo aircraft and jet fuel hedging, contributed to offsetting the impact of intense competition, inflationary pressures and rising interest rates.

Pre-taxProfit stood at €217,5 mil., 79% higher than 9M-22, while Net Profit increased by 83% to €170,7 mil. from €93,2 mil. in 9M-22.

Cash, cash equivalents and other financial assets reached €755,5 mil.1 on 30.09.2023, while Total Equity stood at €525,3 mil.

Q3-23 was the best quarter in the Company's history in terms of both revenue and profitability as Group Revenue increased 14% to €653,6 mil. Pre-tax Profit stood at €168,8 mil. and Net Profit reached €133,6 mil. from €120,8 mil. in Q3- 22.

Strong passenger demand continued in Q3-23, with AEGEAN delivering a 17% increase in passenger traffic versus Q3-22 as it welcomed 5,5 million passengers, on the back of network expansion. AEGEAN flew its largest ever international network, with strong capacity growth of 15% in available seats compared with Q3-22, further supporting the upgrade of Greece's tourism product. Load factor strengthened to 85,6% from 83,9% in Q3-22.

1 Includes financial assets of €175,0 mil. and restricted cash of €0,5 mil.