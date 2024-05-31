ANNOUNCEMENT

Purchase of own shares

Athens, May 31st, 2024

The company Aegean Airlines S.A. (the "Company"), in accordance with article 49 of L.4548/2018, pursuant to the resolution of its Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders dated 26.07.2023, announces that on 30.05.2024 it purchased 20.000 own shares at an average price of €11,7408 per share, for a total amount of €234.815,37, through the member of the Athens Stock Exchange, EUROXX Securities.

Following aforementioned purchase of own shares, the Company holds 194.725 own shares, representing 0,216% of total issued share capital.

This Announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council dated 16.04.2014 and the European Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 dated 08.03.2016.