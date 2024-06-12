ANNOUNCEMENT
Purchase of own shares
Athens, June 12th, 2024
The company Aegean Airlines S.A. (the "Company"), in accordance with article 49 of L.4548/2018, pursuant to the resolution of its Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders dated 26.07.2023, announces that on 11.06.2024 it purchased 7.000 own shares at an average price of €11,5271 per share, for a total amount of €80.690,00, through the member of the Athens Stock Exchange, EUROXX Securities.
Following aforementioned purchase of own shares, the Company holds 289.725 own shares, representing 0,321% of total issued share capital.
This Announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council dated 16.04.2014 and the European Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 dated 08.03.2016.
