ANNOUNCEMENT
Purchase of own shares
Athens, July 1st, 2024
The company Aegean Airlines S.A. (the "Company"), in accordance with article 49 of L.4548/2018, pursuant to the resolution of its Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders dated 26.07.2023, announces that on 28.06.2024 it purchased 5.000 own shares at an average price of €11,4951 per share, for a total amount of €57.475,26, through the member of the Athens Stock Exchange, EUROXX Securities.
Following aforementioned purchase of own shares, the Company holds 386.700 own shares, representing 0,429% of total issued share capital.
This Announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council dated 16.04.2014 and the European Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 dated 08.03.2016.
Disclaimer
Aegean Airlines SA published this content on 01 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2024 07:21:55 UTC.