    AEGN   GRS495003006

AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.

(AEGN)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:30:10 2023-01-17 am EST
5.595 EUR   -1.84%
10:40aAegean Airlines S A : Regulated information according to Law 3556/2007
PU
01/03Aegean Airlines S A : Miles+Bonus partners with SPOIL ME, the new Beauty & Lifestyle hot spot
PU
2022Aegean Airlines S A : to create the first aviation ecosystem for technical support services and training in Greece
PU
AEGEAN Airlines S A : Regulated information according to Law 3556/2007

01/17/2023 | 10:40am EST
Regulated information according to Law 3556/2007

Aegean Airlines SA published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 15:39:05 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2022 1 246 M 1 348 M 1 348 M
Net income 2022 58,5 M 63,3 M 63,3 M
Net Debt 2022 468 M 506 M 506 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,12x
Yield 2022 1,29%
Capitalization 514 M 556 M 556 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 2 445
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.
Duration : Period :
AEGEAN Airlines S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,70 €
Average target price 6,58 €
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dimitrios Christodoulou Gerogiannis CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Michael Kouveliotis Chief Financial Officer
Eftichios Theodorou Vassilakis Executive Chairman
Konstantinos Alexandrou Kalamatas Independent Non-Executive Director
Natalia Nikolaidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.7.75%556
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.9.86%21 963
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.33.81%11 061
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-0.56%5 279
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.19.18%2 665
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-6.87%2 437