ANNOUNCEMENT

Regulated information according to Law 3556/2007

Athens, October 6th, 2023

AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A. announces, that in compliance with Law 3556/2007, and the provisions of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, Evertrans S.A., a legal entity closely associated with Mr. Eftichios Vassilakis (Chairman of the BoD) and Mr. George Vassilakis (non-executive member of the BoD), purchased 10,000 shares of Aegean Airlines of total value EUR 101,600.00 on 05/10/2023.