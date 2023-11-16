"AEGEAN announces another strong set of results with record profitability, delivering one of the best set of 9M results in our sector. Our network expansion, the significant capacity investment with the addition of 3 mil. available seats in 2023 versus last year, along with robust demand for Greece, contributed to AEGEAN's strong momentum.

At the same time, rising outbound leisure travel supported by local demand, along with robust incoming traffic, further boosted the dynamics in our key hubs in Athens and Thessaloniki, with AEGEAN playing a pivotal role in these developments, given its capacity investment growth and its contribution to the distribution of tourist activity to all of the country's regions.

It is worth noting that following the excellent performance in 2022, a second consecutive record year validates the company's strategy, prospects and relative market position in the post-covid era.

Recent developments in the Middle East, however, demonstrate that we will continue to operate in a dynamic and challenging environment with low forward visibility. Similarly, on the operational front, it is evident that there will continue to be challenges from limits in soft and hard infrastructure as well as supply chain issues that will significantly impact operations.

We are working diligently within the initial budgeted timeframe to launch Training Center and the 3rd Party MRO operations. We have taken delivery of 3 flight simulators and other training equipment and we are gradually building up our capacity with qualified personnel, so as to initiate operation in both units in January 2024."

