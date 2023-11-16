9M 2023 and Q3 2023 Financial Results Presentation
November 2023
Strong performance and record profitability in 9M-23
Driven by the investment in new destinations, strong capacity growth in international network along with targeted and continuous upgrade in fleet, services and product offered.
RPKs (in '000)
ASKs (in mil.)
Passengers (in '000)
Load Factor
13.065
15.673
84,5%
83,7%
14.438
79,0%
12.232
12.177
11.633
9.980
12.648
9.396
9M-19
9M-22
9M-23
9M-19
9M-22
9M-23
9M-19
9M-22
9M-23
9M-19
9M-22
9M-23
↑| 31%
↑| 24%
↑| 30%
↑| 4,7 p.p.
↑| 7%
↑| 9%
↑| 5%
Revenue (in € mil)
EBITDA (in € mil)
1.331,7
367,4
Pre- tax Profit (in € mil)
Net Profit (in € mil)
1.031,9 1.019,5
230,8 235,5
106,6
217,5
121,4
77,1
170,7
93,2
9M-19
9M-22
9M-23
9M-19
9M-22
9M-23
↑| 31%
↑| 56%
↑| 29%
↑| 59%
9M-199M-229M-23
↑| 79%
↑| 104%
9M-199M-229M-23↑| 83%
↑| 121%
2
Record Q3-23 reflecting robust demand
RPKs (in '000)
ASKs (in mil.)
Passengers (in '000)
Load Factor
6.970
5.940
6.323
6.136
87,7%
85,6%
5.563
5.181
5.473
83,9%
5.140
4.666
Q3-19
Q3-22
Q3-23
Q3-19
Q3-22
Q3-23
Q3-19
Q3-22
Q3-23
Q3-19
Q3-22
Q3-23
↑| 16%
↑| 14%
↑| 17%
↑| 1,8 p.p.
↑| 7%
↑| 10%
↑| 6%
Revenue (in € mil)EBITDA (in € mil)
Pre- tax Profit (in € mil)
Net Profit (in € mil)
653,6
512,5
571,4
227,9
197,8
168,1
123,7
168,8
152,1
120,8 133,6
90,2
Q3-19
Q3-22
Q3-23
Q3-19
Q3-22
Q3-23
↑| 14%
↑| 15%
↑| 28%
↑| 36%
Q3-19Q3-22Q3-23↑| 11%
↑| 36%
Q3-19Q3-22Q3-23
↑| 11%
↑| 48%
3
Market continues to grow
AEGEAN is growing ahead of market
Total Traffic of Greek
Airports
Athens International Airport
Airports under Fraport
AEGEAN
Hellenic Civil Aviation
management*
% change
Authority
2022/2023
Flights
Passengers
Flights
Passengers
Flights
Passengers
Flights
Passengers
% change
% change
% change
% change
% change
% change
% change
% change
1st Quarter
13%
53%
22%
60%
11%
43%
35%
72%
2nd Quarter
3%
14%
12%
23%
3%
10%
20%
28%
3rd Quarter
-2%
8%
10%
16%
2%
5%
13%
17%
9 Months
2%
14%
13%
26%
3%
8%
20%
30%
Rising outbound leisure travel supported by rising local demand, along with robust incoming traffic, further boosted the dynamics in our key hubs in Athens and Thessaloniki, with AEGEAN playing a pivotal role in these developments, given its capacity investment growth and its contribution to the distribution of tourist activity to all of the country's regions.
-AEGEAN's passengers traffic in international network from/to Athens "Eleftherios Venizelos" airport increased by 38% in the 9M period.
-For the same period the increase in international passenger traffic at Thessaloniki's "Makedonia" airport exceeded 45% compared to the previous year for AEGEAN.
*Airports under Fraport management: Aktion, Chania, Corfu, Kavala, Kefalonia, Kos, Mitilini, Mykonos, Rhodes, Samos, Santorini, Skiathos, Thessaloniki, Zakynthos
4
Network expansion new destinations, significant capacity investment with the addition of 3 mil. available seats in 2023 vs 2022, along with robust demand for
Greece, contributed to AEGEAN's strong growth momentum.
Total Passengers (in '000)
Domestic Passengers (in '000)
International Passengers (in '000)
5.473
2.144
3.330
4.666
1.832
2.834
Q3-22
Q3-23
Q3-22
Q3-23
Q3-22
Q3-23
↑| 17%
↑| 17%
↑| 17%
Total Passengers (in '000)
Domestic Passengers (in '000)
International Passengers (in '000)
12.177
4.858
7.319
9.396
3.943
5.453
9M-22
9M-23
9M-22
9M-23
9M-22
9M-23
↑| 30%
↑| 23%
↑| 34%
5
Balance sheet strengthening
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Debt (€ mil.)
(€ mil.)
755,5
268,2
516,9
527,9
220,4
198,7
FY 2019
FY 2022
9M 2023
FY 2019
FY 2022
9M 2023
(amounts in EUR mil.)
FY 2019
FY 2022
9M 2023
Cash and Cash Equivalents1
517
528
755
Debt2
199
268
220
Leases (IFRS 16)
343
737
943
Net Debt/ (Net Cash) incl. leases
25
478
408
Net Debt/ (Net Cash) excl. leases
(318)
(260)
(535)
EBITDA (12-month trailing)
269
275
407
Net Debt/EBITDA
0,1x
1,7x
1,0x
Equity
328
348
525
Notes:
1. Including restricted cash of €8,7 mil. and financial investments of €11,8 mil. in 2019, restricted cash of €1,4 mil. and financial investments of €64,2 mil. in
FY 2022 and restricted cash of €0,5 mil. and financial investments of €175,5 mil. on 30.09.23
6
2. Bond accrued interest accounting treatment
Cash Flow Bridge
Amounts in € mil.
*Pdps: Pre-Delivery payments
7
Mr. Dimitris Gerogiannis, CEO of AEGEAN, commented:
"AEGEAN announces another strong set of results with record profitability, delivering one of the best set of 9M results in our sector. Our network expansion, the significant capacity investment with the addition of 3 mil. available seats in 2023 versus last year, along with robust demand for Greece, contributed to AEGEAN's strong momentum.
At the same time, rising outbound leisure travel supported by local demand, along with robust incoming traffic, further boosted the dynamics in our key hubs in Athens and Thessaloniki, with AEGEAN playing a pivotal role in these developments, given its capacity investment growth and its contribution to the distribution of tourist activity to all of the country's regions.
It is worth noting that following the excellent performance in 2022, a second consecutive record year validates the company's strategy, prospects and relative market position in the post-covid era.
Recent developments in the Middle East, however, demonstrate that we will continue to operate in a dynamic and challenging environment with low forward visibility. Similarly, on the operational front, it is evident that there will continue to be challenges from limits in soft and hard infrastructure as well as supply chain issues that will significantly impact operations.
We are working diligently within the initial budgeted timeframe to launch Training Center and the 3rd Party MRO operations. We have taken delivery of 3 flight simulators and other training equipment and we are gradually building up our capacity with qualified personnel, so as to initiate operation in both units in January 2024."
8
Building on the momentum of the successful growth of the last 18 months, we continue to offer our passengers new options and travel experiences.
Appendix
