AEGEAN and Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, announced yesterday during the Arabian Travel Market 2024 (ATM) in Dubai, a new partnership to market codeshare flights. The new commercial partnership will provide more travel opportunities for customers of both airlines, who will benefit from the enhanced flight options between Greece and Saudi Arabia.



With this agreement, passengers will have increased travel options for Athens, Jeddah and Riyadh, while enjoying a unique travel experience, as well as premium services that both airlines offer. In particular, in this codeshare agreement AEGEAN will be adding its code on SAUDIA services on the routes Jeddah-Athens-Jeddah and Riyadh-Athens-Riyadh. Likewise, Saudia will be adding its code on AEGEAN's following routes Athens-Jeddah-Athens and Athens-Riyadh-Athens. Codeshare flights are commencing immediately while already available for booking as of end of April through www.aegeanair.com and www.saudia.com and via travel agencies, whereas it is in the intention of both airlines to gradually expand the joint route offering.



Yannis Rasoglou, Network Planning and Airline Partnerships Director AEGEAN, stated: "We are very pleased to announce the commencement of a codeshare partnership with Saudia, the flag carrier of Saudi Arabia. Following AEGEAN's 10 years of presence in Saudi Arabia with flights between Athens and Riyadh, Jeddah and through this agreement we will be able to enhance the options to the increased needs of our customers and strengthen the mutual goal of increasing traffic between the two countries with direct services. AEGEAN intends to continue its investment in Saudi Arabia by the introduction of more year-round frequencies but also with upgraded aircraft from 2026 onwards".



Arved Von Zur Muehlen, the Chief Commercial Officer of Saudia, said: "This new codeshare agreement with AEGEAN is a significant step forward in expanding our network and offering a wider range of travel options. Not only will Saudia's guests enjoy seamless connections to exciting new destinations, but they will also benefit from convenient services like digital transit visas and a reciprocal rewards program. We are confident this collaboration will contribute to the growth of tourism in both Saudi Arabia and Greece".



AEGEAN has been operating to and from Saudi Arabia since 2015, constantly increasing its activity in the wider area of the Gulf and has carried a total of 300k passengers. This summer season, the Greek flag carrier, is expanding its activity and through its main hub in Athens will be connecting Jeddah and Riyadh with popular Greek and European destinations with up to 9 weekly flights, offering at the same time 7% more seats compared to 2023.



About AEGEAN:

AEGEAN and its subsidiary Olympic Air carried 15.5 million passengers in 2023, offered a total of 18.5 million seats and covered 180 destinations in 49 countries with 307 routes from its 10 bases in Greece and abroad. For the "2024 Summer Network" AEGEAN remains focused on network expansion and capacity increase with a fleet of 83 aircraft, including the new Airbus A320 and A321 neo. AEGEAN was awarded, for the 12th consecutive year and 13th time in the last 14 years, as the Best Regional Airline in Europe by the Skytrax World Airline Awards. AEGEAN is the leading Greek airline, member of STAR ALLIANCE, and one of the most eminent companies in Greece. With a strong international presence, AEGEAN was established in 1999 and within nearly 25 years managed to win its position in the aviation sector as one of the most successful and fast-growing regional airlines. AEGEAN has been listed on the ATHENS Stock Exchange since 2007 and recent turnover exceeded 1.7 billion.

Additional information available here: www.aegeanair.com



About SAUDIA

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East's largest airlines. Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia. A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012. Saudia was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by the Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com



