AEGEAN marks another important step towards reducing its environmental footprint by expanding its Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) uplift program in main European airports. AEGEAN is joining forces with one of the world's leading aviation fuel suppliers, Shell. Through its Greek JV with Motor Oil, Shell & MOH Aviation, AEGEAN has ensured the supply of significant quantity of SAF blend in major European airports in Stockholm Arlanda and London Heathrow Airport to facilitate its network operations.



This agreement reflects AEGEAN's commitment to the long-term sustainability goals of the aviation industry and marks the beginning for the gradual expansion of the airline's SAF uplift program, where available, throughout its entire network.



Mr. Dimitris Gerogiannis, CEO, AEGEAN said: "Our cooperation with Shell & MOH Aviation, a market leader and long-lasting partner, allows us to further extend our SAF supply program by adding international airports and thus reduce our environmental footprint. It is a real challenge to remain committed to the industry decarbonization goals while there are existing supply limitations, yet through such collaborations and partnerships we remain optimistic that we will be able to continue expanding our operations while reducing our CO2 emissions".



Mr. Stamatis Petsis, CEO, Shell & MOH Aviation said: "We are very pleased to cooperate with AEGEAN, the Greek flag carrier and one of the largest regional airlines in Europe, in SAF supply to Arlanda Airport in Stockholm and Heathrow Airport in London. This is an excellent initiative that reflects the company's commitment and vision to support the industry's decarbonization roadmap and we are happy to contribute to this effort. We hope that this AEGEAN's initiative will inspire and aspire other airlines and industry stakeholders in Greece to similar actions".



AEGEAN is the first airline in Greece to have used SAF blend in one of its flights back in 2021, whereas from July 2022 onwards all aircraft departing from Thessaloniki Makedonia Airport, the airlines' second biggest hub, are powered with SAF blend. At the end of last year, AEGEAN also secured SAF supply for its operation in Oslo Gardermoen airport and is already seeking opportunities to expand its program in other European airports.



Shell & MOH Aviation has a leading position in the aviation fuel market and aspires a vision to support the long-term sustainability goals of the aviation industry through the provision of Sustainable Aviation Fuels.



