  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. AEGEAN Airlines S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEGN   GRS495003006

AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.

(AEGN)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:10 2022-12-21 am EST
5.265 EUR   -1.59%
10:29aAegean Airlines S A : to create the first aviation ecosystem for technical support services and training in Greece
PU
08:40aAegean Airlines S A : Announcement 10313/2022
PU
12/13Aegean Airlines S A : Write-off of the unclaimed dividend for fiscal year 2016
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AEGEAN Airlines S A : to create the first aviation ecosystem for technical support services and training in Greece

12/21/2022 | 10:29am EST
AEGEAN to create the first aviation ecosystem for technical support services and training in Greece

Attachments

Disclaimer

Aegean Airlines SA published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 15:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 246 M 1 324 M 1 324 M
Net income 2022 58,5 M 62,2 M 62,2 M
Net Debt 2022 468 M 497 M 497 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,56x
Yield 2022 1,37%
Capitalization 482 M 513 M 513 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 2 445
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.
Duration : Period :
AEGEAN Airlines S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,35 €
Average target price 6,58 €
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dimitrios Christodoulou Gerogiannis CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Michael Kouveliotis Chief Financial Officer
Eftichios Theodorou Vassilakis Executive Chairman
Konstantinos Alexandrou Kalamatas Independent Non-Executive Director
Natalia Nikolaidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.11.34%513
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-15.06%21 607
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-30.23%8 143
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-2.87%5 245
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD4.21%2 402
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-19.68%2 374