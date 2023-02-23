Advanced search
    AEGN   GRS495003006

AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.

(AEGN)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:39:03 2023-02-23 am EST
7.310 EUR   -2.27%
10:48aAegean Airlines S A : to launch yet another digital service by utilizing the accelerated capabilities of the state digital platform gov.gr
PU
02/13Aegean Airlines S A : Regulated information according to Law 3556/2007
PU
02/10Aegean Airlines S A : Financial Calendar 2023
PU
AEGEAN Airlines S A : to launch yet another digital service by utilizing the accelerated capabilities of the state digital platform gov.gr

02/23/2023 | 10:48am EST
The new digital service allows the direct digital ID identification during boarding and was implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Governance.

AEGEAN launched a new digital service to further speed up boarding procedures by utilizing the enhanced capabilities of the state digital platform gov.gr. "Digital ID" , the digital new service now available via the AEGEAN App, allows all passengers of AEGEAN and OLYMPIC Air domestic flights to add their digital ID on their Mobile Boarding Pass, upon check in completion with few and simple steps.

In order to authenticate the user's ID, the "Digital ID" service is interconnected with Gov.gr Wallet and thus satisfying all safety and encryption standards. The design and implementation of AEGEAN "Digital ID" service was made possible due to the enhanced capabilities of gov.gr and was implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Governance.

During the official launch of the new service by Kyriakos Pierakkakis, Minister of State and Digital Governance and Dimitris Gerogiannis, AEGEAN CEO, that was realized earlier today in Athens International Airport, Minister Pierakkakis said: " Today is a special day, not only because a new digital service is being launched, but because the Greek State inspired our leading airline, AEGEAN, to create this service, and this fills us with pride. Greece has excellent human resources in both the public and private sector, highly trained and very innovative. A few days ago we celebrated the three year anniversary of gov.gr and the huge growth in digital services and transactions. We would like to congratulate AEGEAN for this initiative and for cooperating in the implementation of a simple and easy-to-use service that will make the travel experience of millions of passengers even better. Greece is constantly accelerating, changing and presenting a new paradigm".

On his end, Dimitris Gerogiannis, AEGEAN's CEO said:«We are very pleased with this new digital service that we can offer to our passengers, thanks to the new digital possibilities provided to everyone by the gov.gr platform. An idea that was envisaged right after the announcement of the ability to store a digital version of the ID documents on smartphones by the Ministry of Digital Governance and was implemented, thanks to the excellent cooperation of a joint AEGEAN and the Ministry team. The integration of the digital ID in the boarding pass, in a fast and secure way, is part of a series of new services that we have developed in the last two years to accelerate travel experience. We thank the team of the Ministry of Digital Governance for the excellent cooperation and the opportunity they gave to all of us, through the applications they have developed the last few years, to make the boarding process even easier and faster, both for our passengers and for the ground services".

About AEGEAN «Digital ID»

AEGEAN's "Digital ID" service requires the installation of the Gov.gr Wallet application, through which it is possible to create digital ID documents, for any legal use within the Greek territory and so far, and for the moment it is available exclusively for domestic flights of AEGEAN and OLYMPIC Air. The new digital service is expected to become available also for the international network flights when the Greek Gov.gr Wallet acquires broad EU recognition .
AEGEAN's app is available on iOS, Android, Huaweidevices and passengers are required to download the latest version (v6.5.5) in order to be able to use the service.

For more information, visitwww.aegeanair.com.

Aegean Airlines SA published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 15:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
