    AEGN   GRS495003006

AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.

(AEGN)
Aegean Airlines S A : Credit Rating Review

08/13/2021 | 09:42am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT

Credit Rating Review

Kifissia, 13 August 2021

Aegean Airlines S.A. ("the Company") hereby informs investors, in accordance with the provisions of its Common Bond Loan issued on 28.02.2019, that credit rating agency ICAP S.A., maintained a BB rating to the Company with outlook under surveillance for the following 4 months, in order to reassess updated financial developments.

Disclaimer

Aegean Airlines SA published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 13:41:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
