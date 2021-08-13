Aegean Airlines S A : Credit Rating Review

ANNOUNCEMENT
Credit Rating Review
Kifissia, 13 August 2021
Aegean Airlines S.A. ("the Company") hereby informs investors, in accordance with the provisions of its Common Bond Loan issued on 28.02.2019, that credit rating agency ICAP S.A., maintained a BB rating to the Company with outlook under surveillance for the following 4 months, in order to reassess updated financial developments.
