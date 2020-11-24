Aegean Airlines S A : Nine Month 2020 Results & KPIs
Third Quarter & Nine-Month 2020 Trading Update
Net losses after tax of €28 mil. in Q3-20, carrying 2 mil. passengers
€187,1 mil. net losses after tax in the Nine-month period
and a 67% decline in revenue
Kifissia, 24 November 2020
AEGEAN announces a trading update for the third quarter and nine-month period ending September 30, 2020.
The partial lifting of travel restrictions across Europe as of July allowed the gradual resumption of international flights. Nevertheless, several countries remained inaccessible, demand was weak due to the pandemic while the lack of coordination on travel protocols weighed on the restart efforts. During the third quarter of 2020, AEGEAN operated 49% less flights than in 2019 while passenger traffic was 62% lower than last year. Load factors fell to 65,7% from 87,7%. Even under these restrictions the Company carried 2 mil. passengers in the quarter, flying to 78 international and domestic destinations.
With the course of the pandemic and the renewed restrictions, especially after August, determining the level of operations, revenue during the third quarter stood at €155,1 mil. from €512,5 mil. in 2019 while net losses after tax reached €28,3 mil. from net earnings of € 90,2 mil. in the same period in 2019.
Overall in the Nine-month period revenue reached €342,5 mil. from €1,031 bn in 2019, while passenger traffic reached 4,4 mil. passengers. Net losses after tax for the Nine-Month period totaled €187,1 mil. from net earnings of €77,1 mil. in the respective period last year.
Mr. Dimitris Gerogiannis, CEO of AEGEAN, commented:
"During Q3 we also resumed our international operations, wherever possible, implementing strict health measures onboard our aircraft. We are proud that our efforts have been recognized by Skytrax, with the Company receiving a 4-starCOVID-19 Airline Safety Rating. We welcomed 2 mil. passengers and managed to limit losses to one third of the losses recorded in the previous (Q2) quarter.
For the winter 2020/21 season the second wave of the pandemic, renewed travel restrictions and recently lockdowns across Europe and Greece will limit our activity to levels lower than 20% of the respective 2019 period.
The possibility of the initiation of vaccine distribution in the early 2021 as well as the adoption of common travel protocols could potentially allow for a gradual and partial recovery as 2021 progresses. We continue to focus the necessary flexibility to cater for the needs of our customers in a constantly changing environment while also exploring possible measures to support our financial position".
Cash and short-term financial investments reached €433,3 mil. at period end 30.09.2020 while borrowings outstanding (Bank Debt and Bond Loan) reached €290 mil.1
The Company has taken delivery of the 7th NEO aircraft of the Airbus A320NEO family on November 21th (and the second A321) of the total order of 46 aircraft.
Consolidated Results
Third
Third
%
Nine Month
Nine Month
%
€ million
Quarter
Quarter
2019
2020
2019
2020
Revenue
512,5
155,1
-70%
1.031,9
342,5
-67%
EBITDA2
168,1
2,5
-98%
230,8
(47,0)
-
Pre-tax profit (losses) for the
n.m.
n.m.
period
123,7
(36,8)
106,6
(237,6)
Net profit (losses) for the
n.m.
n.m.
period
90,2
(28,3)
77,1
(187,1)
*Extraordinary result relates to hedging ineffectiveness losses
Passenger traffic
Third
Third
%
Nine Month
Nine Month
%
Quarter
Quarter
2019
2020
2019
2020
Passengers (,000)
5.181
1.948
-62%
11.633
4.411
-62%
Flights
39.368
20.096
-49%
90.420
44.535
-51%
Load Factor (RPK/ASK
87,7%
-21,9pp
84,5%
-15,1pp
65,7%
69,5%
About AEGEAN
ΑEGEAN and its subsidiary Olympic Air carried 15 million passengers in 2019.
The Company has been honored, for the ninth consecutive year and tenth time in the last 11 years, with the Skytrax World Airline award, as the best European regional airline in 2019.
1 Total borrowings increased by €150m at the end of October with the Company drawing down additional debt guaranteed by the Hellenic Development Bank
2 EBITDA: Earnings (Losses) before interest, tax, depreciation & amortization
AEGEAN at a glance
Jul - Sep
Jul - Sep
Change
Jan - Sep
Jan - Sep
Change
Consolidated results (in € mil.)
2019
2020
in %
2019
2020
in %
Revenue
512,5
155,1
-70%
1031,9
342,5
-67%
EBITDA
168,1
2,5
-98%
230,8
(47,0)
-
Pre-tax earnings/(Losses)
123,7
(36,8)
-
106,6
(237,6)
-
Net earnings/(Losses)
90,2
(28,3)
-
77,1
(187,1)
-
Total number of passengers (in
thousands)
5.181
1.948
-62%
11.633
4.411
-62%
Average number of passengers per
flight
132
97
-26%
129
99
-23%
Load factor - Scheduled services
(RPK/ASK)
87,7%
65,7%
-21,9pp
84,5%
69,5%
-15,1pp
Load factor - Scheduled services
(Pax/AVS)
87,1%
68,4%
-18,7pp
83,9%
69,0%
-14,9pp
Average sector length (km)
931
787
-15%
921
782
-15%
RASK (Revenue per ASK, in € cents)
8,2
5,9
-28%
7,2
6,0
-17%
Yield (Revenue per RPK, in € cents)
9,3
8,9
-4%
8,5
8,7
1%
CASK (EBT level, in € cents)
6,2
7,3
17%
6,5
10,0
54%
CASK (EBT level, in € cents) - excl.
fuel costs
4,7
5,9
25%
5,0
8,5
70%
Profit & Loss account
Jul - Sep
Jul - Sep
Change
Jan - Sep
Jan - Sep
Change
Consolidated results (in € mil.)
2019
2020
in %
2019
2020
in %
Revenue
Scheduled Services
427,6
130,2
-70%
860,9
285,8
-67%
Charter
37,7
6,7
-82%
67,0
9,9
-85%
Other
47,2
18,2
-62%
104,0
46,8
-55%
Total revenue
512,5
155,1
-70%
1.031,9
342,5
-67%
Other operating income
4,0
2,0
-51%
12,8
9,5
-26%
Employee benefits
(40,0)
(19,7)
-51%
(107,4)
(62,1)
-42%
Aircraft fuel
(97,8)
(37,4)
-62%
(217,1)
(90,6)
-58%
Aircraft maintenance
(62,0)
(34,2)
-45%
(140,3)
(70,3)
-50%
Overflight expenses
(24,3)
(9,9)
-59%
(55,9)
(22,1)
-60%
Ground handling expenses
(24,1)
(11,8)
-51%
(55,7)
(26,0)
-53%
Airport charges
(19,0)
(8,1)
-57%
(52,5)
(24,9)
-53%
Catering expenses
(11,9)
(5,3)
-55%
(27,8)
(11,8)
-58%
Distribution expenses
(30,4)
(11,0)
-64%
(66,8)
(31,3)
-53%
Marketing & advertising expenses
(4,8)
(1,4)
-71%
(12,8)
(6,7)
-48%
Other operating expenses
(33,5)
(15,6)
-53%
(76,1)
(51,2)
-33%
Leases
(0,6)
(0,1)
-78%
(1,5)
(2,0)
35%
EBITDA
168,1
2,5
-98%
230,8
(47,0)
-
Depreciation
(36,8)
(37,3)
1%
(108,9)
(110,4)
1%
EBIT
131,3
(34,7)
-
121,9
(157,4)
-
EBIT margin
25,6%
-22,4%
11,8%
-46,0%
Financial results
(7,5)
(2,0)
-73%
(15,3)
(80,2)
424%
Pre-tax earnings/(Losses)
123,7
(36,8)
-
106,6
(237,6)
-
EBT margin
24,1%
-23,7%
10,3%
-69,4%
Income Tax
(33,6)
8,5
-
(29,4)
50,6
-
Net earnings/(Losses) after tax
90,2
(28,3)
-
77,1
(187,1)
-
