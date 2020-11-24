Log in
AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.

AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.

(AEGN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Athens Stock Exchange - 11/24 10:12:26 am
3.975 EUR   +1.66%
11:17aAEGEAN AIRLINES S A : Greece's Aegean Airlines reports third quarter loss as pandemic hits travel
11:10aAEGEAN AIRLINES S A : Nine Month 2020 Results & KPIs
11/23AEGEAN AIRLINES S A : Announcement
Aegean Airlines S A : Nine Month 2020 Results & KPIs

11/24/2020 | 11:10am EST
PRESS RELEASE

Third Quarter & Nine-Month 2020 Trading Update

Net losses after tax of €28 mil. in Q3-20, carrying 2 mil. passengers

€187,1 mil. net losses after tax in the Nine-month period

and a 67% decline in revenue

Kifissia, 24 November 2020

AEGEAN announces a trading update for the third quarter and nine-month period ending September 30, 2020.

The partial lifting of travel restrictions across Europe as of July allowed the gradual resumption of international flights. Nevertheless, several countries remained inaccessible, demand was weak due to the pandemic while the lack of coordination on travel protocols weighed on the restart efforts. During the third quarter of 2020, AEGEAN operated 49% less flights than in 2019 while passenger traffic was 62% lower than last year. Load factors fell to 65,7% from 87,7%. Even under these restrictions the Company carried 2 mil. passengers in the quarter, flying to 78 international and domestic destinations.

With the course of the pandemic and the renewed restrictions, especially after August, determining the level of operations, revenue during the third quarter stood at €155,1 mil. from €512,5 mil. in 2019 while net losses after tax reached €28,3 mil. from net earnings of € 90,2 mil. in the same period in 2019.

Overall in the Nine-month period revenue reached €342,5 mil. from €1,031 bn in 2019, while passenger traffic reached 4,4 mil. passengers. Net losses after tax for the Nine-Month period totaled €187,1 mil. from net earnings of €77,1 mil. in the respective period last year.

Mr. Dimitris Gerogiannis, CEO of AEGEAN, commented:

"During Q3 we also resumed our international operations, wherever possible, implementing strict health measures onboard our aircraft. We are proud that our efforts have been recognized by Skytrax, with the Company receiving a 4-starCOVID-19 Airline Safety Rating. We welcomed 2 mil. passengers and managed to limit losses to one third of the losses recorded in the previous (Q2) quarter.

For the winter 2020/21 season the second wave of the pandemic, renewed travel restrictions and recently lockdowns across Europe and Greece will limit our activity to levels lower than 20% of the respective 2019 period.

1

The possibility of the initiation of vaccine distribution in the early 2021 as well as the adoption of common travel protocols could potentially allow for a gradual and partial recovery as 2021 progresses. We continue to focus the necessary flexibility to cater for the needs of our customers in a constantly changing environment while also exploring possible measures to support our financial position".

Cash and short-term financial investments reached €433,3 mil. at period end 30.09.2020 while borrowings outstanding (Bank Debt and Bond Loan) reached €290 mil.1

The Company has taken delivery of the 7th NEO aircraft of the Airbus A320NEO family on November 21th (and the second A321) of the total order of 46 aircraft.

Consolidated Results

Third

Third

%

Nine Month

Nine Month

%

€ million

Quarter

Quarter

2019

2020

2019

2020

Revenue

512,5

155,1

-70%

1.031,9

342,5

-67%

EBITDA2

168,1

2,5

-98%

230,8

(47,0)

-

Pre-tax profit (losses) for the

n.m.

n.m.

period

123,7

(36,8)

106,6

(237,6)

Net profit (losses) for the

n.m.

n.m.

period

90,2

(28,3)

77,1

(187,1)

*Extraordinary result relates to hedging ineffectiveness losses

Passenger traffic

Third

Third

%

Nine Month

Nine Month

%

Quarter

Quarter

2019

2020

2019

2020

Passengers (,000)

5.181

1.948

-62%

11.633

4.411

-62%

Flights

39.368

20.096

-49%

90.420

44.535

-51%

Load Factor (RPK/ASK

87,7%

-21,9pp

84,5%

-15,1pp

65,7%

69,5%

About AEGEAN

ΑEGEAN and its subsidiary Olympic Air carried 15 million passengers in 2019.

The Company has been honored, for the ninth consecutive year and tenth time in the last 11 years, with the Skytrax World Airline award, as the best European regional airline in 2019.

1 Total borrowings increased by €150m at the end of October with the Company drawing down additional debt guaranteed by the Hellenic Development Bank

2 EBITDA: Earnings (Losses) before interest, tax, depreciation & amortization

2

AEGEAN at a glance

Jul - Sep

Jul - Sep

Change

Jan - Sep

Jan - Sep

Change

Consolidated results (in € mil.)

2019

2020

in %

2019

2020

in %

Revenue

512,5

155,1

-70%

1031,9

342,5

-67%

EBITDA

168,1

2,5

-98%

230,8

(47,0)

-

Pre-tax earnings/(Losses)

123,7

(36,8)

-

106,6

(237,6)

-

Net earnings/(Losses)

90,2

(28,3)

-

77,1

(187,1)

-

Total number of passengers (in

thousands)

5.181

1.948

-62%

11.633

4.411

-62%

Average number of passengers per

flight

132

97

-26%

129

99

-23%

Load factor - Scheduled services

(RPK/ASK)

87,7%

65,7%

-21,9pp

84,5%

69,5%

-15,1pp

Load factor - Scheduled services

(Pax/AVS)

87,1%

68,4%

-18,7pp

83,9%

69,0%

-14,9pp

Average sector length (km)

931

787

-15%

921

782

-15%

RASK (Revenue per ASK, in € cents)

8,2

5,9

-28%

7,2

6,0

-17%

Yield (Revenue per RPK, in € cents)

9,3

8,9

-4%

8,5

8,7

1%

CASK (EBT level, in € cents)

6,2

7,3

17%

6,5

10,0

54%

CASK (EBT level, in € cents) - excl.

fuel costs

4,7

5,9

25%

5,0

8,5

70%

3

Profit & Loss account

Jul - Sep

Jul - Sep

Change

Jan - Sep

Jan - Sep

Change

Consolidated results (in € mil.)

2019

2020

in %

2019

2020

in %

Revenue

Scheduled Services

427,6

130,2

-70%

860,9

285,8

-67%

Charter

37,7

6,7

-82%

67,0

9,9

-85%

Other

47,2

18,2

-62%

104,0

46,8

-55%

Total revenue

512,5

155,1

-70%

1.031,9

342,5

-67%

Other operating income

4,0

2,0

-51%

12,8

9,5

-26%

Employee benefits

(40,0)

(19,7)

-51%

(107,4)

(62,1)

-42%

Aircraft fuel

(97,8)

(37,4)

-62%

(217,1)

(90,6)

-58%

Aircraft maintenance

(62,0)

(34,2)

-45%

(140,3)

(70,3)

-50%

Overflight expenses

(24,3)

(9,9)

-59%

(55,9)

(22,1)

-60%

Ground handling expenses

(24,1)

(11,8)

-51%

(55,7)

(26,0)

-53%

Airport charges

(19,0)

(8,1)

-57%

(52,5)

(24,9)

-53%

Catering expenses

(11,9)

(5,3)

-55%

(27,8)

(11,8)

-58%

Distribution expenses

(30,4)

(11,0)

-64%

(66,8)

(31,3)

-53%

Marketing & advertising expenses

(4,8)

(1,4)

-71%

(12,8)

(6,7)

-48%

Other operating expenses

(33,5)

(15,6)

-53%

(76,1)

(51,2)

-33%

Leases

(0,6)

(0,1)

-78%

(1,5)

(2,0)

35%

EBITDA

168,1

2,5

-98%

230,8

(47,0)

-

Depreciation

(36,8)

(37,3)

1%

(108,9)

(110,4)

1%

EBIT

131,3

(34,7)

-

121,9

(157,4)

-

EBIT margin

25,6%

-22,4%

11,8%

-46,0%

Financial results

(7,5)

(2,0)

-73%

(15,3)

(80,2)

424%

Pre-tax earnings/(Losses)

123,7

(36,8)

-

106,6

(237,6)

-

EBT margin

24,1%

-23,7%

10,3%

-69,4%

Income Tax

(33,6)

8,5

-

(29,4)

50,6

-

Net earnings/(Losses) after tax

90,2

(28,3)

-

77,1

(187,1)

-

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aegean Airlines SA published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 15:56:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 375 M 446 M 446 M
Net income 2020 -177 M -211 M -211 M
Net Debt 2020 418 M 496 M 496 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,33x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 279 M 330 M 332 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,86x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 2 924
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Aegean Airlines S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,77 €
Last Close Price 3,91 €
Spread / Highest target 68,8%
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dimitrios Christodoulou Gerogiannis CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Eftichios Theodorou Vassilakis Executive Chairman
Michael Kouveliotis Chief Financial Officer
Achilleas Vasiliou Constantakopoulos Non-Executive Director
Anastassis Georgiou David Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.-53.45%330
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-13.28%27 631
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-52.72%7 419
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-21.87%3 493
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-5.15%2 657
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD58.99%1 989
