AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.

(AEGN)
Aegean Airlines S A : Write-off of the unclaimed dividend for fiscal year 2014

12/21/2020 | 08:21am EST
ANNOUNCEMENT

Write-off of the unclaimed dividend for fiscal year 2014

Kifissia, 21 December 2020

Aegean Airlines SA hereby informs its shareholders that the five year period for the collection of the dividend for the fiscal year 2014, expires on December 31st, 2020. Following this date, dividends not collected from entitled parties will be written off, in favor of the Greek State.

The registered Shareholders for the dividend of the fiscal year 2014 who have not collected it yet, may contact the Company's Investor Relations department to facilitate its collection, (tel. +30 210 6261660).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aegean Airlines SA published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 13:20:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
