Aegean Airlines S A : Write-off of the unclaimed dividend for fiscal year 2014

ANNOUNCEMENT

Write-off of the unclaimed dividend for fiscal year 2014

Kifissia, 21 December 2020

Aegean Airlines SA hereby informs its shareholders that the five year period for the collection of the dividend for the fiscal year 2014, expires on December 31st, 2020. Following this date, dividends not collected from entitled parties will be written off, in favor of the Greek State.

The registered Shareholders for the dividend of the fiscal year 2014 who have not collected it yet, may contact the Company's Investor Relations department to facilitate its collection, (tel. +30 210 6261660).