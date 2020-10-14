Aegean Airlines S A : and Olympic Air flight cancellations and reschedules due to A.T.C. personnel participation in the general strike, proclaimed by ADEDY, on October 15th - 16th, 2020

As a result of the 24-hour general strike, proclaimed by ADEDY and announced by Air Traffic Control Personnel, starting Thursday, 15th October 2020 to Friday, 16th October 2020 (08:00 - 08:00 local time), AEGEAN and Olympic Air are obliged to cancel all their domestic and international flights which were due to operate on Thursday, 15th October 2020, with the exception of A3 929 and A3 931.

For the same reason, on Friday, October 16th, 2020, all flight sectors until 08:00 are being cancelled (see in detail below), whereas 15 flight sectors are being rescheduled.



Cancellations on Thursday, October 15th, 2020

Operator Operator Flight Number Flight Number From From To To Operator A3 Flight Number 929 From Tel Aviv To Athens Operator A3 Flight Number 931 From Cairo To Athens

Cancellations and Reschedules on Friday, October 16th, 2020

Operator Operator Flight Number Flight Number From From To To Operator Α3 Flight Number 929 From Tel Aviv To Athens Operator Α3 Flight Number 931 From Cairo To Athens

Operator Operator Flight Number Flight Number From From To To Scheduled Time Scheduled Time New Time New Time Operator Α3

Flight Number 510

From Thessaloniki To Stuttgart Scheduled Time 07:10-08:35

New Time 08:00-09:25

Operator Α3

Flight Number 511 From Stuttgart To Thessaloniki Scheduled Time 09:25-12:40

New Time 10:15-13:30

Operator ΟΑ Flight Number 901

From Larnaka To Athens Scheduled Time 05:45-07:30

New Time 07:35-09:20

Operator Α3 Flight Number 476

From Rhodes To Munich Scheduled Time 07:50-09:50

New Time 08:00-10:00

Operator Α3

Flight Number 477 From Munich To Rhodes Scheduled Time 10:35-14:20 New Time 10:45-14:30

Operator Operator Flight Number Flight Number From From To To Scheduled Time Scheduled Time New Time New Time Operator ΟΑ Flight Number 330 From Athens To Chania Scheduled Time 04:30-05:20

New Time 08:00-08:50

Operator ΟΑ Flight Number 331 From Chania To Athens Scheduled Time 06:20-07:10 New Time 11:15-13:30

Operator ΟΑ Flight Number 101 From Thessaloniki To Athens Scheduled Time 06:10-07:00

New Time 08:00-08:50 Operator ΟΑ Flight Number 200 From Rhodes To Athens Scheduled Time 05:10-06:10

New Time 08:00-09:00

Operator ΟΑ Flight Number 201 From Athens To Rhodes Scheduled Time 06:35-07:35

New Time 09:25-10:25 Operator ΟΑ Flight Number 332 From Athens To Chania Scheduled Time 07:55-08:45 New Time 08:00-08:50 Operator ΟΑ Flight Number 333 From Chania To Athens Scheduled Time 09:20-10:10

New Time 09:25-10:15

Operator ΟΑ Flight Number 301 From Heraklion To Athens Scheduled Time 06:05-06:55

New Time 08:00-08:50

Operator ΟΑ Flight Number 252 From Athens To Mytilene Scheduled Time 07:45-08:35

New Time 08:00-08:50

Operator ΟΑ Flight Number 253 From Mytilene To Athens Scheduled Time 09:10-10:00 New Time 09:25-10:15

Passengers are kindly advised to check the latest flight details by visiting the official website of AEGEAN www.aegeanair.com & Olympic Air www.olympicair.com or by contacting:

AEGEAN:

From Greece: 801 11 20000

From abroad or mobile: + 30 210 6261000

OLYMPIC AIR:

From Greece: 801 801 0101

From abroad or mobile: + 30 210 3550500