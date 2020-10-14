Aegean Airlines S A : and Olympic Air flight cancellations and reschedules due to A.T.C. personnel participation in the general strike, proclaimed by ADEDY, on October 15th - 16th, 2020

As a result of the 24-hour general strike, proclaimed by ADEDY and announced by Air Traffic Control Personnel, starting Thursday, 15th October 2020 to Friday, 16th October 2020 (08:00 - 08:00 local time), AEGEAN and Olympic Air are obliged to cancel all their domestic and international flights which were due to operate on Thursday, 15th October 2020, with the exception of A3 929 and A3 931.
For the same reason, on Friday, October 16th, 2020, all flight sectors until 08:00 are being cancelled (see in detail below), whereas 15 flight sectors are being rescheduled.
Cancellations on Thursday, October 15th, 2020
All AEGEAN & Olympic Air flights destined/departing to/from Greek airports have been cancelled, with the exception of the below flight sectors that are due to operate as scheduled:
|
OperatorOperator
|
Flight NumberFlight Number
|
FromFrom
|
ToTo
|
OperatorA3
|
Flight Number929
|
FromTel Aviv
|
ToAthens
|
OperatorA3
|
Flight Number931
|
FromCairo
|
ToAthens
Cancellations and Reschedules on Friday, October 16th, 2020
The following AEGEAN international flight sectors which were due to operate on Friday, October 16th, 2020 have been cancelled:
The following AEGEAN and Olympic Air international flight sectors which were due to operate on Friday, October 16th, 2020 have been rescheduled:
|
OperatorOperator
|
Flight NumberFlight Number
|
FromFrom
|
ToTo
|
OperatorΑ3
|
Flight Number929
|
FromTel Aviv
|
ToAthens
|
OperatorΑ3
|
Flight Number931
|
FromCairo
|
ToAthens
The following Olympic Air domestic flight sectors which were due to operate on Friday, October 16th, 2020 have been rescheduled:
|
OperatorOperator
|
Flight NumberFlight Number
|
FromFrom
|
ToTo
|
Scheduled TimeScheduled Time
|
New TimeNew Time
|
OperatorΑ3
|
Flight Number510
|
FromThessaloniki
|
ToStuttgart
|
Scheduled Time07:10-08:35
|
New Time08:00-09:25
|
OperatorΑ3
|
Flight Number511
|
FromStuttgart
|
ToThessaloniki
|
Scheduled Time09:25-12:40
|
New Time10:15-13:30
|
OperatorΟΑ
|
Flight Number901
|
FromLarnaka
|
ToAthens
|
Scheduled Time05:45-07:30
|
New Time07:35-09:20
|
OperatorΑ3
|
Flight Number476
|
FromRhodes
|
ToMunich
|
Scheduled Time07:50-09:50
|
New Time08:00-10:00
|
OperatorΑ3
|
Flight Number477
|
FromMunich
|
ToRhodes
|
Scheduled Time10:35-14:20
|
New Time10:45-14:30
|
OperatorOperator
|
Flight NumberFlight Number
|
FromFrom
|
ToTo
|
Scheduled TimeScheduled Time
|
New TimeNew Time
|
OperatorΟΑ
|
Flight Number330
|
FromAthens
|
ToChania
|
Scheduled Time04:30-05:20
|
New Time08:00-08:50
|
OperatorΟΑ
|
Flight Number331
|
FromChania
|
ToAthens
|
Scheduled Time06:20-07:10
|
New Time11:15-13:30
|
OperatorΟΑ
|
Flight Number101
|
FromThessaloniki
|
ToAthens
|
Scheduled Time06:10-07:00
|
New Time08:00-08:50
|
OperatorΟΑ
|
Flight Number200
|
FromRhodes
|
ToAthens
|
Scheduled Time05:10-06:10
|
New Time08:00-09:00
|
OperatorΟΑ
|
Flight Number201
|
FromAthens
|
ToRhodes
|
Scheduled Time06:35-07:35
|
New Time09:25-10:25
|
OperatorΟΑ
|
Flight Number332
|
FromAthens
|
ToChania
|
Scheduled Time07:55-08:45
|
New Time08:00-08:50
|
OperatorΟΑ
|
Flight Number333
|
FromChania
|
ToAthens
|
Scheduled Time09:20-10:10
|
New Time09:25-10:15
|
OperatorΟΑ
|
Flight Number301
|
FromHeraklion
|
ToAthens
|
Scheduled Time06:05-06:55
|
New Time08:00-08:50
|
OperatorΟΑ
|
Flight Number252
|
FromAthens
|
ToMytilene
|
Scheduled Time07:45-08:35
|
New Time08:00-08:50
|
OperatorΟΑ
|
Flight Number253
|
FromMytilene
|
ToAthens
|
Scheduled Time09:10-10:00
|
New Time09:25-10:15
Passengers are kindly advised to check the latest flight details by visiting the official website of AEGEAN www.aegeanair.com & Olympic Air www.olympicair.com or by contacting:
AEGEAN:
From Greece: 801 11 20000
From abroad or mobile: + 30 210 6261000
OLYMPIC AIR:
From Greece: 801 801 0101
From abroad or mobile: + 30 210 3550500
