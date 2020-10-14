Log in
AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.

AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.

(AEGN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aegean Airlines S A : and Olympic Air flight cancellations and reschedules due to A.T.C. personnel participation in the general strike, proclaimed by ADEDY, on October 15th - 16th, 2020

10/14/2020 | 07:45am EDT

As a result of the 24-hour general strike, proclaimed by ADEDY and announced by Air Traffic Control Personnel, starting Thursday, 15th October 2020 to Friday, 16th October 2020 (08:00 - 08:00 local time), AEGEAN and Olympic Air are obliged to cancel all their domestic and international flights which were due to operate on Thursday, 15th October 2020, with the exception of A3 929 and A3 931.

For the same reason, on Friday, October 16th, 2020, all flight sectors until 08:00 are being cancelled (see in detail below), whereas 15 flight sectors are being rescheduled.

Cancellations on Thursday, October 15th, 2020


All AEGEAN & Olympic Air flights destined/departing to/from Greek airports have been cancelled, with the exception of the below flight sectors that are due to operate as scheduled:
OperatorOperator Flight NumberFlight Number FromFrom ToTo
OperatorA3 Flight Number929 FromTel Aviv ToAthens
OperatorA3 Flight Number931 FromCairo ToAthens

Cancellations and Reschedules on Friday, October 16th, 2020


The following AEGEAN international flight sectors which were due to operate on Friday, October 16th, 2020 have been cancelled:

OperatorOperator Flight NumberFlight Number FromFrom ToTo
OperatorΑ3 Flight Number929 FromTel Aviv ToAthens
OperatorΑ3 Flight Number931 FromCairo ToAthens
The following AEGEAN and Olympic Air international flight sectors which were due to operate on Friday, October 16th, 2020 have been rescheduled:
OperatorOperator Flight NumberFlight Number FromFrom ToTo Scheduled TimeScheduled Time New TimeNew Time
OperatorΑ3
 		Flight Number510
 		FromThessaloniki ToStuttgart Scheduled Time07:10-08:35
 		New Time08:00-09:25
OperatorΑ3
 		Flight Number511 FromStuttgart ToThessaloniki Scheduled Time09:25-12:40
 		New Time10:15-13:30
OperatorΟΑ Flight Number901
 		FromLarnaka ToAthens Scheduled Time05:45-07:30
 		New Time07:35-09:20
OperatorΑ3 Flight Number476
 		FromRhodes ToMunich Scheduled Time07:50-09:50
 		New Time08:00-10:00
OperatorΑ3
 		Flight Number477 FromMunich ToRhodes Scheduled Time10:35-14:20 New Time10:45-14:30
The following Olympic Air domestic flight sectors which were due to operate on Friday, October 16th, 2020 have been rescheduled:

OperatorOperator Flight NumberFlight Number FromFrom ToTo Scheduled TimeScheduled Time New TimeNew Time
OperatorΟΑ Flight Number330 FromAthens ToChania Scheduled Time04:30-05:20
 		New Time08:00-08:50
OperatorΟΑ Flight Number331 FromChania ToAthens Scheduled Time06:20-07:10 New Time11:15-13:30
OperatorΟΑ Flight Number101 FromThessaloniki ToAthens Scheduled Time06:10-07:00
 		New Time08:00-08:50
OperatorΟΑ Flight Number200 FromRhodes ToAthens Scheduled Time05:10-06:10
 		New Time08:00-09:00
OperatorΟΑ Flight Number201 FromAthens ToRhodes Scheduled Time06:35-07:35
 		New Time09:25-10:25
OperatorΟΑ Flight Number332 FromAthens ToChania Scheduled Time07:55-08:45 New Time08:00-08:50
OperatorΟΑ Flight Number333 FromChania ToAthens Scheduled Time09:20-10:10
 		New Time09:25-10:15
OperatorΟΑ Flight Number301 FromHeraklion ToAthens Scheduled Time06:05-06:55
 		New Time08:00-08:50
OperatorΟΑ Flight Number252 FromAthens ToMytilene Scheduled Time07:45-08:35
 		New Time08:00-08:50
OperatorΟΑ Flight Number253 FromMytilene ToAthens Scheduled Time09:10-10:00 New Time09:25-10:15

Passengers are kindly advised to check the latest flight details by visiting the official website of AEGEAN www.aegeanair.com & Olympic Air www.olympicair.com or by contacting:

AEGEAN:
From Greece: 801 11 20000
From abroad or mobile: + 30 210 6261000

OLYMPIC AIR:
From Greece: 801 801 0101
From abroad or mobile: + 30 210 3550500

Disclaimer

Aegean Airlines SA published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 11:44:00 UTC

