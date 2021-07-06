Log in
    AEGN   GRS495003006

AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.

(AEGN)
Aegean Airlines S A : 15% discount & double miles with Hertz!

07/06/2021 | 04:48am EDT
Are you planning your summer vacation?

Τravel around Greece and earn double! Book your car from Hertz and benefit from 15% discount and double award miles to any destination in Greece!

To benefit from the offer, fill in the promotional code CDP 798393 in the respective field, and also remember to fill in your Miles+Bonus member ID, when you make your reservation

Book now up until 20.07.2021 and pick up your car from 07.07.2021 up until 30.09.2021.

Terms & Conditions
  • The offer is valid for reservations from 06.07.2021 up until 20.07.2021 and for pick up from 07.07.2021 up until 30.09.2021.
  • This offer is only available for bookings through the https://rentacar.aegeanair.com/ and https://rentacar.olympicair.com/ websites and for car rentals in Hertz locations within Greece.
  • In order to be able to get the discount you need to enter the promotional code CDP 798393 in the respective field
  • In order to be able to get the double miles offer, you need to enter your Miles+Bonus member ID when you make your reservation
  • To benefit from double miles offer, it is prerequisite to have an active Miles+Bonus account.
  • All car rentals are subject to Hertz general terms and conditions.
  • Offer cannot be combined with any other offer, discount or promotion.
  • Discounts are valid for all mandatory rental expenses. Taxes, other fees, surcharges, optional equipment such as children seats, additional guides and fuel are excluded and are charged without discount.
  • The extra miles that will be credited refer to award miles in the Miles+Bonus program.
  • Miles+Bonus mileage accrual, as well as Gold Miles+Bonus member privileges (i.e. free car category upgrade) are valid for qualifying retail rates in participating locations only; Corporate, group or wholesale rates, third party internet rates, Airline or Travel Agency staff, Car rental employee rates, complimentary or free car rental upon mileage redemption, and gift certificates or other awards are excluded from the offer.

Disclaimer

Aegean Airlines SA published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 08:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 738 M 877 M 877 M
Net income 2021 -43,5 M -51,7 M -51,7 M
Net Debt 2021 252 M 300 M 300 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 476 M 565 M 566 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 2 699
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Aegean Airlines S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,28 €
Average target price 5,93 €
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dimitrios Christodoulou Gerogiannis CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Michael Kouveliotis Chief Financial Officer
Eftichios Theodorou Vassilakis Executive Chairman
Alexandros Nikolaou Makridis Independent Non-Executive Director
Victor Pizante Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.12.96%624
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.15.13%32 260
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.36.21%14 252
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD28.94%4 923
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY3.11%3 368
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD14.55%2 525