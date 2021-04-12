Aegean Airlines S A : 2020 Financial Results

Log in
PRESS RELEASE

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

Financial Results

Second lockdown results in 74% Revenue decline in Q4-20

5,2 mil. passengers and €228 mil. Net Losses in full year 2020

Kifissia, 12 April 2021

AEGEAN announces financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2020.

The resurgence of the pandemic and the renewed restrictive measures imposed in Europe and in Greece, heavily impacted the Group's activity and load factors in the fourth quarter. Sectors flown were 61% lower than 2019 while passenger traffic was lower by 77% and revenues by 74% during Q4-20. Indeed, for the two-month period of November/December, when essential travel restrictions were applied to the domestic market, the traffic decline exceeded 85%.

Including the fourth quarter, revenues for the full year reached €415,1 mil. compared to €1,3 bil. in 2019, while the Group carried 5,17 mil passengers, a 65% reduction from the 15 mil. passengers carried in 2019. Indeed, for the 9 month period from April, following the inception of the pandemic to the end of the year, revenues and passenger traffic recorded a decrease of 76%, while load factor fell from 85% in 2019 to 62% in 2020.

For the full year net losses before taxes reached €296,8 mil. while net losses after taxes reached €227,9 mil. compared with € 106,7 mil. profit before taxes and €78,5 mil. after taxes in 2019.

The Company took immediate actions to effect costs savings, manage capital expenditures and to strengthen liquidity in response to the crisis.

Cash and cash equivalents stood at €478,4 mil. on 31/12/2020.

Mr. Dimitris Gerogiannis, CEO of AEGEAN, commented:

"2020 was certainly the most difficult year in aviation history. From the onset of the crisis we have worked diligently to manage the challenges of this special period. We continue to work to further enhance our resilience and competitiveness but also to develop new services for our passengers to be more effective once restrictions are

1

gradually lifted. Naturally, the completion of the upcoming share capital increase is another important step in this process.

The first months of 2021 are also heavily impacted by restrictions imposed all over Europe during the second lockdown, already in effect for six months. We expect gradual but significant recovery in H2 2021 and onwards, provided that the recently improved vaccination rate continues, and the EU digital green passport is implemented successfully no later than the end of June".

The Company expects the delivery of its 4th A321 neo, 9th Airbus A320 neo family delivery, in May, within a total delivery plan of 46 new aircraft extending to 2026.

Consolidated Results

Fourth

Fourth

€ million

Quarter

Quarter

Full Year

Full Year

2019

2020

%

2019

2020

%

Revenue

276,9

72,6

-73,8%

1.308,8

415,1

-68,3%

EBITDA1

38,5

(17,6)

n.m.

269,4

(64,7)

n.m.

Pre-tax profit (losses) for the

0,2

n.m.

106,7

n.m.

period

(59,1)

(296,8)

Net profit (losses) for the

1,4

n.m.

78,5

n.m.

period

(40,7)

(227,9)

Passenger traffic

Fourth

Fourth

Quarter

Quarter

Full Year

Full Year

2019

2020

%

2019

2020

%

Passengers (,000)

3.359

767

-77,2%

14.992

5.177

-65,5%

Flights

25.345

9.876

-61,0%

115.765

54.404

-53,0%

Load Factor (RPK/ASK

85,8%

-27,9pp

84,8%

-17,5pp

57,9%

67,4%

About AEGEAN

ΑEGEAN and its subsidiary Olympic Air carried 15 million passengers in 2019.

The Company has been honored, for the ninth consecutive year and tenth time in the last 11 years, with the Skytrax World Airline award, as the best European regional airline in 2019.

1 EBITDA: Earnings (Losses) before interest, tax, depreciation & amortization

2

AEGEAN at a glance

Oct - Dec

Oct - Dec

Change

Jan - Dec

Jan - Dec

Change

Consolidated results (in € mil.)

2019

2020

in %

2019

2020

in %

Revenue

276,9

72,6

-74%

1308,8

415,1

-68%

EBITDA

38,5

(17,6)

-

269,4

(64,7)

-

Pre-tax earnings/(Losses)

0,2

(59,1)

-

106,7

(296,8)

-

Net earnings/(Losses)

1,4

(40,7)

-

78,5

(227,9)

-

Total number of passengers (in

thousands)

3.359

767

-77%

14.992

5.177

-65,5%

Average number of passengers per

flight

133

78

-41%

130

95

-27%

Load factor - Scheduled services

(RPK/ASK)

85,8%

57,9%

-27,9pp

84,8%

67,4%

-17,5pp

Load factor - Scheduled services

(Pax/AVS)

85,1%

57,6%

-27,5pp

84,2%

67,0%

-17,2pp

Average sector length (km)

939

803

-14%

925

785

-15%

RASK (Revenue per ASK, in € cents)

6,81

6,27

-8%

7,14

6,04

-15%

Yield (Revenue per RPK, in € cents)

8,01

10,93

36%

8,42

9,01

7,0%

CASK (EBT level, in € cents)

6,81

10,75

58%

6,57

10,17

55%

CASK (EBT level, in € cents) - excl.

fuel costs

5,28

9,43

78%

5,06

8,67

71%

3

Profit & Loss account

Oct - Dec

Oct - Dec

Change

Jan - Dec

Jan - Dec

Change

Consolidated results (in € mil.)

2019

2020

in %

2019

2020

in %

Revenue

Scheduled Services

237,5

55,9

-76%

1098,4

341,6

-69%

Charter

11,8

4,1

-65%

78,8

14,1

-82%

Other

27,6

12,6

-54%

131,6

59,4

-55%

Total revenue

276,9

72,6

-74%

1.308,8

415,1

-68%

Other operating income

6,5

9,9

53%

19,3

19,5

1%

Employee benefits

(31,3)

(17,8)

-43%

(138,7)

(79,9)

-42%

Aircraft fuel

(63,4)

(17,5)

-72%

(280,5)

(108,1)

-61%

Aircraft maintenance

(42,3)

(32,6)

-23%

(182,6)

(102,9)

-44%

Overflight expenses

(15,6)

(4,9)

-69%

(71,5)

(27,0)

-62%

Ground handling expenses

(15,8)

(5,9)

-63%

(71,6)

(31,9)

-55%

Airport charges

(16,3)

(4,3)

-73%

(68,8)

(29,2)

-57%

Catering expenses

(8,7)

(2,3)

-73%

(36,6)

(14,1)

-61%

Distribution expenses

(18,8)

(3,4)

-82%

(85,6)

(34,8)

-59%

Marketing & advertising expenses

(4,6)

(1,3)

-71%

(17,4)

(8,0)

-54%

Other operating expenses

(26,9)

(9,9)

-63%

(103,0)

(61,2)

-41%

Leases

(1,1)

(0,2)

-78%

(2,5)

(2,2)

-12%

EBITDA

38,5

(17,6)

-

269,4

(64,7)

-

Depreciation

(37,0)

(35,8)

-3%

(146,0)

(146,1)

0%

EBIT

1,5

(53,4)

-

123,4

(210,9)

-

EBIT margin

0,5%

-73,5%

9,4%

-50,8%

-

Financial results

(1,3)

(5,7)

327%

(16,7)

(85,9)

416%

Pre-tax earnings/(Losses)

0,2

(59,1)

-

106,7

(296,8)

-

EBT margin

0,1%

-81,4%

8,2%

-71,5%

Income Tax

1,2

18,4

1395%

(28,2)

68,9

-

Net earnings/(Losses) after tax

1,4

(40,7)

-

78,5

(227,9)

-

4

Balance Sheet AEGEAN Group - Summary

(in € mil.)

December 2019

December 2020

Total Fixed Assets

618,0

838,8

Cash & Cash Equivalents

505,1

466,2

Financial Assets Available for Sale

11,8

12,3

Other Current Assets

198,6

123,8

Total Assets

1.333,4

1.441,0

Total Equity

328,4

77,6

Lease Liabilities

343,2

425,1

Loans

198,7

437,2

Other Liabilities

463,0

501,1

Total Equity and Liabilities

1.333,4

1.441,0

Cashflow AEGEAN Group - Summary

(in € mil.)

Jan - Dec 2019

Jan - Dec 2020

Net cash flows from operating activities

274,5

(84,0)

Net cash flows from investing activities

(45,5)

(56,7)

Net cash flows from financing activities

3,9

114,5

Net (decrease)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents

232,9

(26,2)

Cash at the beginning of the period

271,7

505,1

Foreign exchange difference impact in cash

0,5

(12,8)

Cash at the end of the period

505,1

466,2

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aegean Airlines SA published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 07:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 400 M 476 M 476 M
Net income 2020 -206 M -245 M -245 M
Net Debt 2020 656 M 779 M 779 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,68x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 384 M 457 M 457 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,60x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 2 924
Free-Float 38,0%
