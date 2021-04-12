Aegean Airlines S A : 2020 Financial Results

Second lockdown results in 74% Revenue decline in Q4-20
5,2 mil. passengers and €228 mil. Net Losses in full year 2020
Kifissia, 12 April 2021
AEGEAN announces financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2020.
The resurgence of the pandemic and the renewed restrictive measures imposed in Europe and in Greece, heavily impacted the Group's activity and load factors in the fourth quarter. Sectors flown were 61% lower than 2019 while passenger traffic was lower by 77% and revenues by 74% during Q4-20. Indeed, for the two-month period of November/December, when essential travel restrictions were applied to the domestic market, the traffic decline exceeded 85%.
Including the fourth quarter, revenues for the full year reached €415,1 mil. compared to €1,3 bil. in 2019, while the Group carried 5,17 mil passengers, a 65% reduction from the 15 mil. passengers carried in 2019. Indeed, for the 9 month period from April, following the inception of the pandemic to the end of the year, revenues and passenger traffic recorded a decrease of 76%, while load factor fell from 85% in 2019 to 62% in 2020.
For the full year net losses before taxes reached €296,8 mil. while net losses after taxes reached €227,9 mil. compared with € 106,7 mil. profit before taxes and €78,5 mil. after taxes in 2019.
The Company took immediate actions to effect costs savings, manage capital expenditures and to strengthen liquidity in response to the crisis.
Cash and cash equivalents stood at €478,4 mil. on 31/12/2020.
Mr. Dimitris Gerogiannis, CEO of AEGEAN, commented:
"2020 was certainly the most difficult year in aviation history. From the onset of the crisis we have worked diligently to manage the challenges of this special period. We continue to work to further enhance our resilience and competitiveness but also to develop new services for our passengers to be more effective once restrictions are
gradually lifted. Naturally, the completion of the upcoming share capital increase is another important step in this process.
The first months of 2021 are also heavily impacted by restrictions imposed all over Europe during the second lockdown, already in effect for six months. We expect gradual but significant recovery in H2 2021 and onwards, provided that the recently improved vaccination rate continues, and the EU digital green passport is implemented successfully no later than the end of June".
The Company expects the delivery of its 4th A321 neo, 9th Airbus A320 neo family delivery, in May, within a total delivery plan of 46 new aircraft extending to 2026.
Consolidated Results
Fourth
Fourth
€ million
Quarter
Quarter
Full Year
Full Year
2019
2020
%
2019
2020
%
Revenue
276,9
72,6
-73,8%
1.308,8
415,1
-68,3%
EBITDA1
38,5
(17,6)
n.m.
269,4
(64,7)
n.m.
Pre-tax profit (losses) for the
0,2
n.m.
106,7
n.m.
period
(59,1)
(296,8)
Net profit (losses) for the
1,4
n.m.
78,5
n.m.
period
(40,7)
(227,9)
Passenger traffic
Fourth
Fourth
Quarter
Quarter
Full Year
Full Year
2019
2020
%
2019
2020
%
Passengers (,000)
3.359
767
-77,2%
14.992
5.177
-65,5%
Flights
25.345
9.876
-61,0%
115.765
54.404
-53,0%
Load Factor (RPK/ASK
85,8%
-27,9pp
84,8%
-17,5pp
57,9%
67,4%
About AEGEAN
ΑEGEAN and its subsidiary Olympic Air carried 15 million passengers in 2019.
The Company has been honored, for the ninth consecutive year and tenth time in the last 11 years, with the Skytrax World Airline award, as the best European regional airline in 2019.
1 EBITDA: Earnings (Losses) before interest, tax, depreciation & amortization
Profit & Loss account
Oct - Dec
Oct - Dec
Change
Jan - Dec
Jan - Dec
Change
Consolidated results (in € mil.)
2019
2020
in %
2019
2020
in %
Revenue
Scheduled Services
237,5
55,9
-76%
1098,4
341,6
-69%
Charter
11,8
4,1
-65%
78,8
14,1
-82%
Other
27,6
12,6
-54%
131,6
59,4
-55%
Total revenue
276,9
72,6
-74%
1.308,8
415,1
-68%
Other operating income
6,5
9,9
53%
19,3
19,5
1%
Employee benefits
(31,3)
(17,8)
-43%
(138,7)
(79,9)
-42%
Aircraft fuel
(63,4)
(17,5)
-72%
(280,5)
(108,1)
-61%
Aircraft maintenance
(42,3)
(32,6)
-23%
(182,6)
(102,9)
-44%
Overflight expenses
(15,6)
(4,9)
-69%
(71,5)
(27,0)
-62%
Ground handling expenses
(15,8)
(5,9)
-63%
(71,6)
(31,9)
-55%
Airport charges
(16,3)
(4,3)
-73%
(68,8)
(29,2)
-57%
Catering expenses
(8,7)
(2,3)
-73%
(36,6)
(14,1)
-61%
Distribution expenses
(18,8)
(3,4)
-82%
(85,6)
(34,8)
-59%
Marketing & advertising expenses
(4,6)
(1,3)
-71%
(17,4)
(8,0)
-54%
Other operating expenses
(26,9)
(9,9)
-63%
(103,0)
(61,2)
-41%
Leases
(1,1)
(0,2)
-78%
(2,5)
(2,2)
-12%
EBITDA
38,5
(17,6)
-
269,4
(64,7)
-
Depreciation
(37,0)
(35,8)
-3%
(146,0)
(146,1)
0%
EBIT
1,5
(53,4)
-
123,4
(210,9)
-
EBIT margin
0,5%
-73,5%
9,4%
-50,8%
-
Financial results
(1,3)
(5,7)
327%
(16,7)
(85,9)
416%
Pre-tax earnings/(Losses)
0,2
(59,1)
-
106,7
(296,8)
-
EBT margin
0,1%
-81,4%
8,2%
-71,5%
Income Tax
1,2
18,4
1395%
(28,2)
68,9
-
Net earnings/(Losses) after tax
1,4
(40,7)
-
78,5
(227,9)
-
Balance Sheet AEGEAN Group - Summary
(in € mil.)
December 2019
December 2020
Total Fixed Assets
618,0
838,8
Cash & Cash Equivalents
505,1
466,2
Financial Assets Available for Sale
11,8
12,3
Other Current Assets
198,6
123,8
Total Assets
1.333,4
1.441,0
Total Equity
328,4
77,6
Lease Liabilities
343,2
425,1
Loans
198,7
437,2
Other Liabilities
463,0
501,1
Total Equity and Liabilities
1.333,4
1.441,0
Cashflow AEGEAN Group - Summary
(in € mil.)
Jan - Dec 2019
Jan - Dec 2020
Net cash flows from operating activities
274,5
(84,0)
Net cash flows from investing activities
(45,5)
(56,7)
Net cash flows from financing activities
3,9
114,5
Net (decrease)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents
232,9
(26,2)
Cash at the beginning of the period
271,7
505,1
Foreign exchange difference impact in cash
0,5
(12,8)
Cash at the end of the period
505,1
466,2
