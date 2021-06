Aegean Airlines S A : Flight reschedules due to 4-hour Work Suspension of PanHellenic Union of Licensed Aeronautical Telecommunication Officers and Federation of Associations of HCAA (OSYPA) on June 10th, 2021

As a result of the Work Suspension of the PanHellenic Union of Licensed Aeronautical Telecommunication Officers (11:00 - 15:00 local time) and of the Federation of Associations of HCAA (OSYPA) (11:30 - 15:30 local time) on June 10th, 2021, Olympic Air is being forced to reschedule 15 domestic flight sectors which were due to operate on Thursday, June 10th, 2021.



The below 15 flight sectors which were due to operate on Thursday, June 10th, 2021, have been rescheduled, as follows:

Operator Operator Flight Number Flight Number From From To To Old Time (local) Old Time (local) New Time (local) New Time (local) Operator OA Flight Number 040 From Athens To Ikaria Old Time (local) 11:00-11:50 New Time (local) 09:30-10:20 Operator OA Flight Number 041 From Ikaria To Athens Old Time (local) 12:15-13:05 New Time (local) 10:45-11:35 Operator OA Flight Number 010 From Athens To Naxos Old Time (local) 10:45-11:25

New Time (local) 09:45-10:25

Operator OA Flight Number 011 From Naxos To Athens Old Time (local) 11:45-12:30

New Time (local) 10:45-11:30

Operator OA Flight Number 044 From Athens To Sitia Old Time (local) 12:55-13:55 New Time (local) 14:30-15:30

Operator OA Flight Number 045 From Sitia To Athens Old Time (local) 14:20-15:25 New Time (local) 15:55-17:00

Operator OA Flight Number 070 From Athens To Paros Old Time (local) 10:30-11:10

New Time (local) 09:40-10:20

Operator OA Flight Number 071 From Paros To Athens Old Time (local) 11:35-12:15 New Time (local) 10:45-11:25

Operator OA Flight Number 098 From Thessaloniki To Lemnos Old Time (local) 09:15-10:15

New Time (local) 08:25-09:10

Operator OA Flight Number 098 From Lemnos To Ikaria Old Time (local) 10:40-11:25

New Time (local) 09:35-10:20

Operator OA Flight Number 099 From Ikaria To Lemnos Old Time (local) 11:50-12:35

New Time (local) 10:45-11:30

Operator OA Flight Number 160 From Athens To Ioannina Old Time (local) 10:50-11:50

New Time (local) 09:45-10:45

Operator OA Flight Number 161 From Ioannina To Athens Old Time (local) 12:15-13:10

New Time (local) 11:10-12:05

Operator OA Flight Number 272 From Athens To Chios Old Time (local) 11:25-12:05

New Time (local) 10:05-10:45

Operator OA Flight Number 273 From Chios To Athens Old Time (local) 12:40-13:20 New Time (local) 11:20-12:00

