Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. AEGEAN Airlines S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEGN   GRS495003006

AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.

(AEGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greece's Aegean Airlines suspends flights to Beirut after plane damage

01/15/2022 | 11:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An Aegean Airlines Airbus A320 taxis as it prepares to take off from Manchester Airport, Britain.

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece's largest carrier Aegean Airlines said on Saturday it had suspended all flights to Beirut pending the results of an investigation into the cause of damage to one of its planes that flew to the Lebanese capital.

Ground crew at Beirut's Rania Hariri International Airport found external damage to the fuselage of a plane that had flown from Athens on Jan. 10, prompting the airline a day later to suspend all flights to and from Beirut, a company statement said.

It gave no further details about the damage found on the aircraft's exterior.

?egean said it had notified Greek authorities and Beirut airport authorities and expected to give an update on resuming flights to Beirut in the coming weeks.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2022
All news about AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.
11:35aGreece's Aegean Airlines suspends flights to Beirut after plane damage
RE
01/14AEGEAN AIRLINES S A : Visit attica Department Stores, scan and win instantly!
PU
01/14HELLENIC DUTY FREE SHOPS CONTEST : Winners announcement!
PU
2021AEGEAN AIRLINES S A : Redeem your award miles on the innovative electric vehicle rental fl..
PU
2021AEGEAN AIRLINES S A : Our partnership with Hellenic Duty Free Shops is back!
PU
2021AEGEAN AIRLINES S A : Write-off of the unclaimed dividend for fiscal year 2015
PU
2021AEGEAN AIRLINES S A : honored for carrying Pope Francis on His historic journey in Greece ..
PU
2021AEGEAN AIRLINES S A : Our partnership with Hellenic Duty Free Shops is back! Big draw unve..
PU
2021AEGEAN AIRLINES S A : Regulated information according to Law 3556/2007
PU
2021Aegean Airlines posts first quarterly profit since pandemic struck
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 641 M 732 M 732 M
Net income 2021 60,0 M 68,5 M 68,5 M
Net Debt 2021 283 M 322 M 322 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 473 M 541 M 540 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 2 699
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.
Duration : Period :
AEGEAN Airlines S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,25 €
Average target price 7,03 €
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dimitrios Christodoulou Gerogiannis CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Michael Kouveliotis Chief Financial Officer
Eftichios Theodorou Vassilakis Executive Chairman
Konstantinos Alexandrou Kalamatas Independent Non-Executive Director
Natalia Nikolaidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.9.26%541
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.6.96%27 122
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.2.95%11 972
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-7.66%5 059
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-0.50%3 317
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.08%2 281