Greece's Aegean Airlines suspends flights to Beirut after plane damage

Ground crew at Beirut's Rania Hariri International Airport found external damage to the fuselage of a plane that had flown from Athens on Jan. 10, prompting the airline a day later to suspend all flights to and from Beirut, a company statement said.

It gave no further details about the damage found on the aircraft's exterior.

?egean said it had notified Greek authorities and Beirut airport authorities and expected to give an update on resuming flights to Beirut in the coming weeks.

