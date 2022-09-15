Advanced search
    AEGN   GRS495003006

AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.

(AEGN)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:37 2022-09-15 am EDT
5.050 EUR   +0.20%
11:26aGreek carrier Aegean Airlines profitable as sales jump in Q2
RE
09/05AEGEAN AIRLINES S A : 7th Interest Payment Period of the Common Bond Loan
PU
09/02AEGEAN AIRLINES S A : Publication date of First Half 2022 financial results
PU
Greek carrier Aegean Airlines profitable as sales jump in Q2

09/15/2022 | 11:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Aegean Airlines Airbus A320neo is docked at a plane jetway of the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport, in Athens

ATHENS (Reuters) -Aegean Airlines, Greece's largest carrier, returned to profit in the second quarter after losses in the same period a year earlier with sales rebounding strongly as passenger traffic recovered from pandemic travel restrictions.

Aegean, a member of the Star Alliance airlines group, reported a net profit of 10.8 million euros ($10.79 million) in the April-to-June period compared with a loss of 33.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. Sales jumped 201% to 327.3 million euros.

Chief Executive Dimitris Gerogiannis said the strong desire to travel after two years of COVID-19-related restrictions contributed to a robust rebound in passenger traffic.

"Despite the cost of fuel we returned to profitability from the second quarter, before the always-stronger third quarter. This continued in the summer months as we boosted load factors to 84% in July to August," Gerogiannis said.

Aegean's performance in the summer months boosts the expected earnings for the year as a whole, he said.

The airline flew 3.3 million passengers in the second quarter, with its load factor - a key industry measure of filled seats - improving to 79.2% from 55.8% in the same period last year.

Aegean's cash reserves at the end of June stood at 602.1 million euros.

($1 = 1.0007 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 223 M 1 223 M 1 223 M
Net income 2022 16,6 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
Net Debt 2022 391 M 391 M 391 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 0,91%
Capitalization 454 M 454 M 454 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 2 445
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.
Duration : Period :
AEGEAN Airlines S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,04 €
Average target price 6,32 €
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dimitrios Christodoulou Gerogiannis CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Michael Kouveliotis Chief Financial Officer
Eftichios Theodorou Vassilakis Executive Chairman
Konstantinos Alexandrou Kalamatas Independent Non-Executive Director
Natalia Nikolaidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.4.89%454
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-11.23%22 565
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-21.88%9 117
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-11.55%4 981
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-6.19%2 771
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-47.87%1 755