Aegion Corporation Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
ST. LOUIS, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN), a leading provider of infrastructure maintenance, rehabilitation and protection solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights
Q4’20 earnings per diluted share from continuing operations were $0.26 compared to a loss per diluted share of $0.50 in Q4’19. Q4’20 adjusted (non-GAAP)1 earnings per diluted share from continuing operations were $0.31 compared to $0.32 in Q4’19.
FY’20 earnings per diluted share from continuing operations were $0.75 compared to a loss per diluted share of $0.82 in FY’19. FY’20 adjusted (non-GAAP)1 earnings per diluted share from continuing operations were $1.05 compared to $1.02 in FY’19.
FY’20 revenues from continuing operations were $808 million. The core Insituform North America business grew revenues by 6% year over year, helping to offset declines primarily related to business exits as well as COVID-related project deferrals on larger international coating projects.
FY’20 adjusted1 gross profit margins from continuing operations were 24.6%, increasing 70 basis points from the prior year, primarily driven by improved profitability in the North America Insituform and Corrpro businesses.
FY’20 adjusted1 operating expenses from continuing operations declined 11% as a result of cost reductions across both operating segments and corporate spending.
FY’20 adjusted1 operating income from continuing operations of $57 million increased 7% year over year, driven by a 100 basis-point increase in adjusted operating margins.
Full-year operating cash flows of $111 million were 40% higher than the prior year, enabling $56 million of debt paydown.
1 Adjusted (non-GAAP) results exclude certain charges related to the Company’s restructuring activities, divestiture-related activities, impairment of assets held for sale, project warranty accruals, credit facility amendment fees and impacts from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Reconciliation of adjusted results is included below.
“Our improved performance from continuing operations in the face of unprecedented market disruption demonstrates the resiliency and commitment of our employees globally as well as the critical need for our products and services,” said Charles R. Gordon, Aegion President and Chief Executive Officer.
“It’s also a testament to the strength of our cornerstone Insituform business, which celebrates 50 years of market leadership this year and continues to be an innovator and thought leader in the trenchless municipal pipeline rehabilitation market. As we move forward, we are continuing to advance our strategy of providing differentiated pipeline rehabilitation and protection technologies for the benefit of public health and the environment.”
Energy Services Segment Planned Divestiture In December 2020, the Company’s board of directors approved a plan to sell its Energy Services segment. As a result, the operating results of the former Energy Services segment are presented as discontinued operations and, as such, have been excluded from both continuing operations and segment results for the quarters and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
New Mountain Transaction On February 16, 2021, the Company announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by affiliates of New Mountain Capital, L.L.C., a leading growth-oriented investment firm headquartered in New York, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $963 million that will result in Aegion becoming a private company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Aegion stockholders will receive $26.00 per share in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes, upon completion of the transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021 and is subject to Aegion stockholder approval, regulatory approvals and other customer closing conditions.
In light of the proposed transaction, Aegion will not host a conference call to discuss earnings results or be providing a financial outlook.
Additional information on Aegion’s 2020 full year financial results can be found in the Form 10-K once it has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
AEGION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarters Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
$
205,481
$
224,822
$
807,764
$
885,887
Cost of revenues
153,877
171,644
611,305
680,886
Gross profit
51,604
53,178
196,459
205,001
Operating expenses
36,184
43,896
147,523
168,778
Impairment of assets held for sale
830
11,481
172
23,427
Acquisition and divestiture expenses
1,425
616
3,614
3,375
Restructuring and related charges
298
2,807
4,162
8,188
Operating income (loss)
12,867
(5,622
)
40,988
1,233
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(2,729
)
(2,742
)
(12,483
)
(11,358
)
Interest income
424
224
1,125
1,038
Other
(1,197
)
(3,968
)
437
(10,893
)
Total other expense
(3,502
)
(6,486
)
(10,921
)
(21,213
)
Income (loss) before taxes (benefit)
9,365
(12,108
)
30,067
(19,980
)
Taxes (benefit) on income (loss)
716
2,324
5,267
4,010
Income (loss) from continuing operations
8,649
(14,432
)
24,800
(23,990
)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
(13,804
)
773
(55,156
)
4,542
Net loss
(5,155
)
(13,659
)
(30,356
)
(19,448
)
Non-controlling interests income
(456
)
(902
)
(1,505
)
(1,444
)
Net loss attributable to Aegion Corporation
$
(5,611
)
$
(14,561
)
$
(31,861
)
$
(20,892
)
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Aegion Corporation:
Basic:
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
0.27
$
(0.50
)
$
0.76
$
(0.82
)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
(0.45
)
0.03
(1.80
)
0.15
Net loss
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.47
)
$
(1.04
)
$
(0.67
)
Diluted:
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
0.26
$
(0.50
)
$
0.75
$
(0.82
)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
(0.44
)
0.03
(1.77
)
0.15
Net loss
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.47
)
$
(1.02
)
$
(0.67
)
AEGION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share amounts)
December 31,
2020
2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
94,848
$
64,874
Restricted cash
765
1,348
Receivables, net of allowances of $4,004 and $6,404, respectively
133,394
153,484
Retainage
32,807
33,103
Contract assets
44,026
42,973
Inventories
44,889
57,193
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
33,675
31,329
Assets held for sale
92,850
168,799
Total current assets
477,254
553,103
Property, plant & equipment, less accumulated depreciation
Common stock, $.01 par – shares authorized 125,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 30,640,150 and 30,715,959, respectively
306
307
Additional paid-in capital
102,001
101,148
Retained earnings
327,137
358,998
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(29,847
)
(32,694
)
Total stockholders’ equity
399,597
427,759
Non-controlling interests
8,768
7,334
Total equity
408,365
435,093
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
901,447
$
995,513
AEGION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands)
Years Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(30,356
)
$
(19,448
)
$
3,087
(Income) loss from discontinued operations
55,156
(4,542
)
(5,859
)
24,800
(23,990
)
(2,772
)
Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
28,702
28,673
30,744
(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets
(349
)
(662
)
177
Equity-based compensation expense
9,919
7,751
7,838
Deferred income taxes
(1,001
)
3,146
(648
)
Non-cash restructuring charges
1,202
12,717
13,814
Goodwill impairment
—
—
1,389
Definite-lived intangible asset impairment
—
—
2,169
Impairment of assets held for sale
1,259
23,427
—
(Gain) loss on sale of businesses
(14
)
—
7,048
Loss on foreign currency transactions
844
503
623
Other
457
(744
)
733
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables net, retainage and contract assets
22,454
7,549
8,202
Inventories
9,999
(3,413
)
2,306
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(2,481
)
4,642
1,866
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and operating lease liabilities
(10,313
)
(5,755
)
(6,324
)
Contract liabilities
(289
)
5,302
(22,728
)
Other operating
6,997
763
290
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations
92,186
59,909
44,727
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations
18,529
18,905
(5,058
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
110,715
78,814
39,669
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(16,559
)
(25,335
)
(27,461
)
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
1,565
1,332
3,014
Patent expenditures
(299
)
(293
)
(299
)
Sale of businesses, net of cash disposed
3,602
—
37,942
Other acquisition activity
—
—
(6,000
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of continuing operations
(11,691
)
(24,296
)
7,196
Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations
(2,972
)
(3,430
)
(6,031
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(14,663
)
(27,726
)
1,165
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon stock option exercises
—
956
—
Repurchase of common stock
(9,071
)
(30,393
)
(25,775
)
Investments from non-controlling interest
131
—
—
Distributions to non-controlling interests
(153
)
(1,609
)
—
Credit facility amendment fees
(1,995
)
—
(1,657
)
Proceeds from (payments on) notes payable, net
—
(273
)
234
Payments on line of credit, net
(24,000
)
(7,000
)
(7,000
)
Principal payments on long-term debt
(32,033
)
(28,438
)
(26,250
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(67,121
)
(66,757
)
(60,448
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
460
(2,995
)
(4,045
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash for the year
29,391
(18,664
)
(23,659
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year
66,222
84,886
108,545
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year
$
95,613
$
66,222
$
84,886
Statement of Operations Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Non-GAAP)
For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
(in thousands, except earnings per share)
Gross Profit
Operating Expenses
Operating Income
Income Before Taxes
Taxes on Income
Income from Continuing Operations
Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations
As Reported (GAAP)
$
51,604
$
36,184
$
12,867
$
9,365
$
716
$
8,649
$
0.26
Items Affecting Comparability:
Restructuring Charges(1)
(53
)
(1,838
)
2,083
2,999
1,815
1,184
0.04
Divestiture Related Expenses(2)
—
—
2,255
2,350
1,924
426
0.01
Credit Facility Fees(3)
—
—
—
19
5
14
—
As Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$
51,551
$
34,346
$
17,205
$
14,733
$
4,460
$
10,273
$
0.31
(1) Includes the following non-GAAP adjustments: (i) pre-tax restructuring credits for cost of revenues of $53 primarily related to inventory recoveries; (ii) pre-tax restructuring charges for operating expenses of $1,838 primarily related to wind-down expenses, fixed asset disposals and other restructuring-related charges; (iii) pre-tax restructuring and related charges of $298 related to employee severance, extension of benefits, employment assistance programs and early contract termination costs; and (iv) pre-tax restructuring charges for other expense of $916 related to the release of cumulative currency translation adjustments and net losses on disposal of certain restructured operations.
(2) Includes the following non-GAAP adjustments: (i) pre-tax charges of $830 related to the impairment of held for sale assets (parcels of land located near the Company’s corporate headquarters, net of recoveries of previously reserved customer receivables in our held for sale operations); and (ii) pre-tax charges of $1,425 incurred primarily in connection with the Company’s planned divestiture of its held for sale operations.
(3) Includes pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments of $19 related to certain out-of-pocket expenses associated with amending the Company’s credit facility.
For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019
(in thousands, except earnings per share)
Gross Profit
Operating Expenses
Operating Income (Loss)
Income (Loss) Before Taxes
Taxes (Benefit) on Income (Loss)
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share from Continuing Operations
As Reported (GAAP)
$
53,178
$
43,896
$
(5,622
)
$
(12,108
)
$
2,324
$
(14,432
)
$
(0.50
)
Items Affecting Comparability:
Restructuring Charges(1)
1,901
(4,394
)
9,102
12,870
(595
)
13,465
0.44
Divestiture Related Expenses(2)
—
—
12,097
12,097
115
11,982
0.38
As Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$
55,079
$
39,502
$
15,577
$
12,859
$
1,844
$
11,015
$
0.32
(1) Includes the following non-GAAP adjustments: (i) pre-tax restructuring charges for cost of revenues of $1,901 primarily related to inventory write offs; (ii) pre-tax restructuring charges for operating expenses of $4,394 primarily related to wind-down expenses, fixed asset disposals and other restructuring-related charges; (iii) pre-tax restructuring and related charges of $2,807 related to employee severance, extension of benefits, employment assistance programs and early contract termination costs; and (iv) pre-tax restructuring charges for other expense of $3,768 related to the release of cumulative currency translation adjustments and net losses on disposal of certain restructured operations.
(2) Includes the following non-GAAP adjustments: (i) pre-tax charges of $11,481 related to the impairment of held for sale assets (CIPP operations in Spain and the Netherlands and parcels of land located near the Company’s corporate headquarters); and (ii) pre-tax charges of $616 incurred primarily in connection with the Company’s divestitures of its held for sale operations.
Statement of Operations Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Non-GAAP)
For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
(in thousands, except earnings per share)
Gross Profit
Operating Expenses
Operating Income
Income Before Taxes
Taxes on Income
Income from Continuing Operations
Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations
As Reported (GAAP)
$
196,459
$
147,523
$
40,988
$
30,067
$
5,267
$
24,800
$
0.75
Items Affecting Comparability:
Restructuring Charges(1)
2,021
(5,950
)
12,133
11,279
3,297
7,982
0.24
Divestiture Related Expenses(2)
—
—
3,786
3,772
2,212
1,560
0.05
Credit Facility Fees(3)
—
—
—
688
150
538
0.01
As Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$
198,480
$
141,573
$
56,907
$
45,806
$
10,926
$
34,880
$
1.05
(1) Includes the following non-GAAP adjustments: (i) pre-tax restructuring charges for cost of revenues of $2,021 primarily related to inventory write offs; (ii) pre-tax restructuring charges for operating expenses of $5,950 primarily related to wind-down expenses, fixed asset disposals and other restructuring-related charges; (iii) pre-tax restructuring and related charges of $4,162 related to employee severance, extension of benefits, employment assistance programs and early contract termination costs; and (iv) other income of $854 related to the release of cumulative currency translation adjustments and net gains on disposal of certain restructured operations.
(2) Includes the following non-GAAP adjustments: (i) pre-tax charges of $172 related to the impairment of held for sale assets (parcels of land located near the Company’s corporate headquarters, net of recoveries of previously reserved customer receivables in our held for sale operations); and (ii) pre-tax charges of $3,614 incurred primarily in connection with the Company’s planned divestiture of its held for sale operations.
(3) Includes pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments of $688 related to certain out-of-pocket expenses and acceleration of certain unamortized fees associated with amending the Company’s credit facility.
For the Year Ended December 31, 2019
(in thousands, except earnings per share)
Gross Profit
Operating Expenses
Operating Income
Income (Loss) Before Taxes
Taxes on Income (Loss)
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share from Continuing Operations
As Reported (GAAP)
$
205,001
$
168,778
$
1,233
$
(19,980
)
$
4,010
$
(23,990
)
$
(0.82
)
Items Affecting Comparability:
Restructuring Charges(1)
2,338
(9,924
)
20,450
30,680
2,219
28,461
0.91
Divestiture Related Expenses(2)
—
—
26,802
26,802
702
26,100
0.83
Warranty Accrual(3)
4,429
—
4,429
4,429
1,169
3,260
0.10
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act(4)
—
(63
)
63
63
17
46
—
As Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$
211,768
$
158,791
$
52,977
$
41,994
$
8,117
$
33,877
$
1.02
(1) Includes the following non-GAAP adjustments: (i) pre-tax restructuring charges for cost of revenues of $2,338 primarily related to inventory write offs; (ii) pre-tax restructuring charges for operating expenses of $9,924 primarily related to wind-down expenses, fixed asset disposals and other restructuring-related charges; (iii) pre-tax restructuring and related charges of $8,188 related to employee severance, extension of net benefits, employment assistance programs and early lease and contract termination costs; (iv) pre-tax restructuring charges for other expense of $10,230 related to the release of cumulative currency translation adjustments and losses on disposal of certain restructured operations.
(2) Includes the following non-GAAP adjustments: (i) pre-tax charges of $23,427 related to the impairment of held for sale assets (CIPP operations in Australia, Spain and the Netherlands, Corrpower, United Mexico and parcels of land located near the Company’s corporate headquarters); and (ii) pre-tax charges of $3,375 incurred primarily in connection with the Company’s divestitures of its held for sale operations.
(3) Includes non-GAAP adjustments for estimated project remediation charges related to a cured-in-place pipe project in the North American operations of Infrastructure Solutions.
(4) Includes non-GAAP adjustments related to professional fees resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Selected Segment Financial Highlights (in thousands)
Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
Quarter Ended December 31, 2019
As Reported (GAAP)
Adjustments (1)
As Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
As Reported (GAAP)
Adjustments (2)
As Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
Revenues:
Infrastructure Solutions
$
142,833
$
—
$
142,833
$
147,728
$
—
$
147,728
Corrosion Protection
62,648
—
62,648
77,094
—
77,094
Total Revenues
$
205,481
$
—
$
205,481
$
224,822
$
—
$
224,822
Gross Profit:
Infrastructure Solutions
$
35,818
$
—
$
35,818
$
39,048
$
591
$
39,639
Gross Profit Margin
25.1
%
25.1
%
26.4
%
26.8
%
Corrosion Protection
15,786
(53
)
15,733
14,130
1,310
15,440
Gross Profit Margin
25.2
%
25.1
%
18.3
%
20.0
%
Total Gross Profit
$
51,604
$
(53
)
$
51,551
$
53,178
$
1,901
$
55,079
Gross Profit Margin
25.1
%
25.1
%
23.7
%
24.5
%
Operating Income (Loss):
Infrastructure Solutions
$
20,042
$
(617
)
$
19,425
$
8,868
$
11,564
$
20,432
Operating Margin
14.0
%
13.6
%
6.0
%
13.8
%
Corrosion Protection
972
1,905
2,877
(2,374
)
3,386
1,012
Operating Margin
1.6
%
4.6
%
(3.1
)%
1.3
%
Corporate
(8,147
)
3,050
(5,097
)
(12,116
)
6,249
(5,867
)
Operating Margin
(4.0
)%
(2.5
)%
(5.4
)%
(2.6
)%
Total Operating Income (Loss)
$
12,867
$
4,338
$
17,205
$
(5,622
)
$
21,199
$
15,577
Operating Margin
6.3
%
8.4
%
(2.5
)%
6.9
%
_________________________________
(1) Includes non-GAAP adjustments related to:
Infrastructure Solutions - (i) pre-tax restructuring charges associated with severance and benefit related costs, early contract termination costs, fixed asset disposals and other restructuring charges; (ii) acquisition and divestiture expenses; and (iii) recoveries of previously reserved customer receivables in our held for sale operations.
Corrosion Protection - pre-tax restructuring charges associated with severance and benefit related costs, early contract termination costs and other restructuring charges.
Corporate - (i) pre-tax restructuring charges primarily associated with severance and benefit related costs, legal expenses and other restructuring charges; (ii) divestiture expenses related to held for sale entities; and (iii) impairment of assets held for sale.
(2) Includes non-GAAP adjustments related to:
Infrastructure Solutions - (i) pre-tax restructuring charges associated with severance and benefit related costs, early contract termination costs, fixed asset disposals and other restructuring charges; (ii) acquisition and divestiture expenses; and (iii) impairment of assets held for sale.
Corrosion Protection - (i) pre-tax restructuring charges associated with severance and benefit related costs, early contract termination costs, inventory write offs and other restructuring charges; (ii) acquisition and divestiture expenses; and (iii) impairment of assets held for sale.
Corporate - (i) pre-tax restructuring charges primarily associated with severance and benefit related costs, legal expenses and other restructuring charges; (ii) divestiture expenses related to held for sale entities; and (iii) impairment of assets held for sale.
Selected Segment Financial Highlights (in thousands)
Year Ended December 31, 2020
Year Ended December 31, 2019
As Reported (GAAP)
Adjustments (1)
As Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
As Reported (GAAP)
Adjustments (2)
As Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
Revenues:
Infrastructure Solutions
$
562,571
$
—
$
562,571
$
590,797
$
—
$
590,797
Corrosion Protection
245,193
—
245,193
295,090
—
295,090
Total Revenues
$
807,764
$
—
$
807,764
$
885,887
$
—
$
885,887
Gross Profit:
Infrastructure Solutions
$
144,213
$
69
$
144,282
$
144,074
$
4,898
$
148,972
Gross Profit Margin
25.6
%
25.6
%
24.4
%
25.2
%
Corrosion Protection
52,246
1,952
54,198
60,927
1,869
62,796
Gross Profit Margin
21.3
%
22.1
%
20.6
%
21.3
%
Total Gross Profit
$
196,459
$
2,021
$
198,480
$
205,001
$
6,767
$
211,768
Gross Profit Margin
24.3
%
24.6
%
23.1
%
23.9
%
Operating Income (Loss):
Infrastructure Solutions
$
78,098
$
(748
)
$
77,350
$
42,079
$
30,647
$
72,726
Operating Margin
13.9
%
13.7
%
7.1
%
12.3
%
Corrosion Protection
(6,133
)
9,543
3,410
(5,635
)
10,754
5,119
Operating Margin
(2.5
)%
1.4
%
(1.9
)%
1.7
%
Corporate
(30,977
)
7,124
(23,853
)
(35,211
)
10,343
(24,868
)
Operating Margin
(3.8
)%
(3.0
)%
(4.0
)%
(2.8
)%
Total Operating Income
$
40,988
$
15,919
$
56,907
$
1,233
$
51,744
$
52,977
Operating Margin
5.1
%
7.0
%
0.1
%
6.0
%
_________________________________
(1) Includes non-GAAP adjustments related to:
Infrastructure Solutions - (i) pre-tax restructuring charges associated with severance and benefit related costs, early contract termination costs, fixed asset disposals and other restructuring charges; (ii) acquisition and divestiture expenses; and (iii) recoveries of previously reserved customer receivables in our held for sale operations.
Corrosion Protection - pre-tax restructuring charges associated with severance and benefit related costs, early contract termination costs, inventory write offs and other restructuring charges.
Corporate - (i) pre-tax restructuring charges primarily associated with severance and benefit related costs, legal expenses and other restructuring charges; (ii) divestiture expenses related to held for sale entities; and (iii) impairment of assets held for sale.
(2) Includes non-GAAP adjustments related to:
Infrastructure Solutions - (i) pre-tax restructuring charges associated with severance and benefit related costs, early contract termination costs, fixed asset disposals and other restructuring charges; (ii) acquisition and divestiture expenses; (iii) project warranty accrual; and (iv) impairment of assets held for sale.
Corrosion Protection - (i) pre-tax restructuring charges associated with severance and benefit related costs, early contract termination costs, inventory write offs and other restructuring charges; (ii) acquisition and divestiture expenses; and (iii) impairment of assets held for sale.
Corporate - (i) pre-tax restructuring charges primarily associated with severance and benefit related costs, legal expenses and other restructuring charges; (ii) divestiture expenses related to held for sale entities; and (iii) impairment of assets held for sale.
About Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN) Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. For 50 years, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding innovative solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.® More information about Aegion can be found at www.aegion.com.
Aegion has presented certain information in this release excluding certain items that impacted income, expense and earnings per share. The adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations in the quarters and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 exclude charges related to the Company's restructuring activities, acquisition and divestiture-related expenses, impairment of assets held for sale, project warranty accruals, credit facility amendment fees and impacts related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Aegion management uses such non-GAAP information internally to evaluate financial performance for Aegion’s operations because Aegion’s management believes such non-GAAP information allows management to more accurately compare Aegion’s ongoing performance across periods. As such, Aegion’s management believes that providing non-GAAP financial information to Aegion’s investors is useful because it allows investors to evaluate Aegion’s performance using the same methodology and information used by Aegion management.
