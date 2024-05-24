Investor Presentation Q4 & FY 2024
AEGIS LOGISTICS LTD.
May 2024
INVESTOR PRESENTATION: Q4 & FY2024
Contents
Strategy
Necklace of Terminals
Business Profile
Gas Division
Gas Division
Liquids Division
Q4FY24 Consolidated Profit Statement
FY24 Consolidated Profit Statement
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Operational Highlights
Key Events
Liquid Division
Gas Division
Sustainable Business Pillars
Aegis Team
Corporate Governance
Diverse Business Relationships
Key Joint Venture Partners
Vision
Mission
To support India's transition towards
To store and distribute bulk liquids and
a more sustainable future.
gases in a safe, sustainable manner.
INVESTOR PRESENTATION: Q4 & FY2024
Aegis at a Glance
Liquid Division
Gas Division
Third Party Liquid Logistics (3PL)
Third Party Gas Logistics (3PL)
EPC Services
Gas Distribution
Gas Sourcing
INVESTOR PRESENTATION: Q4 & FY2024
Q4 & FY24 Highlights
INVESTOR PRESENTATION: Q4 & FY2024
FY24: Robust Profit Growth
Normalized EBITDA crossed a new milestone of Rs. 1,000 Cr
Highest-ever EBITDA for Gas & Liquids
Highest-ever PBT
Highest-ever PAT
DRIVEN BY
Highest-ever LPG distribution volumes
Highest-ever Logistics volumes
Highest-ever Liquids revenue
INVESTOR PRESENTATION: Q4 & FY2024
FY24: Performance at glance
LIQUIDS DIVISION
Recorded Highest ever Revenues and EBITDA in FY24
New capacity from acquisitions, volume and revenue growth, and capacity expansion
GAS DIVISION
Record Logistics Volumes in FY24
Highest Ever EBITDA recorded for FY24
Normalized EBITDA
Rs. 1,008 Cr.
+25% GROWTH
Gas Division EBITDA
Rs. 612 Cr.
+15% GROWTH
PAT
Rs. 672 Cr.
+32% GROWTH
Liquid Division EBITDA
Rs. 396 Cr.
+46% GROWTH
INVESTOR PRESENTATION: Q4 & FY2024
Update on Expansion
LIQUIDS DIVISION
- Kandla Port - 80,000 KL Capacity commissioned in FY24 and another 25,000 KL capacity to be operational in FY25
- JNPT Port - 110,000 KL Capacity expected to commission in phases and will fully commission in early FY25
- Mangalore Port - 79,000 KL operational in FY24 and another 71,000 KL capacity to be operational in FY25
- Kochi Port - Acquired 16,000 KL Liquid Storage Terminal in FY24 and additional capacity of 25,000 KL operational in FY25
- Haldia Port - 50,000 KL Capacity Completed
- Post Expansion, Liquid Storage Capacity will reach ~2 million KL
GAS DIVISION
1. Two major cryogenic LPG projects at Pipavav and Mangalore of 45,000 metric tons and 85,000 metric tons respectively are progressing well
INVESTOR PRESENTATION: Q4 & FY2024
9
Liquids: Strong Growth
Revenue
EBIDTA*
193
Highest
153
Highest
+66%
Ever
Ever
+117%
116
71
Cr.
In Cr.
Rs.In
Q4FY23
Q4FY24
Rs.
Q4FY23
Q4FY24
Highest
Highest
549
Ever
396
Ever
418
+31%
+46%
272
FY23
FY24
FY23
FY24
INVESTOR PRESENTATION: Q4 & FY2024
*Normalized EBITDA: before Forex, hedging-related expenses
