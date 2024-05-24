Investor Presentation Q4 & FY 2024

AEGIS LOGISTICS LTD.

May 2024

Safe Harbour

This presentation and the accompanying slides (the "Presentation"), which have been prepared by Aegis Logistics Limited (the "Company"), have been prepared solely for information purposes and do not constitute any offer, recommendation or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities, and shall not form the basis or be relied on in connection with any contract or binding commitment whatsoever. No offering of securities of the Company will be made except by means of a statutory offering document containing detailed information about the Company.

This Presentation has been prepared by the Company based on information and data which the Company considers reliable, but the Company makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, whatsoever, and no reliance shall be placed on, the truth, accuracy, completeness, fairness and reasonableness of the contents of this Presentation. This Presentation may not be all inclusive and may not contain all of the information that you may consider material. Any liability in respect of the contents of, or any omission from, this Presentation is expressly excluded.

Certain matters discussed in this Presentation may contain statements regarding the Company's market opportunity and business prospects that are individually and collectively forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the performance of the Indian economy and of the economies of various international markets, the performance of the industry in India and world-wide, competition, the company's ability to successfully implement its strategy, the Company's future levels of growth and expansion, technological implementation, changes and advancements, changes in revenue, income or cashflows, the Company's market preferences and its exposure to market risks, as well as other risks. The Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements could differ materially and adversely from results expressed in or implied by this Presentation. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this Presentation. Any forward-looking statements and projections made by third parties included in this Presentation are not adopted by the Company and the Company is not responsible for such third-party statements and projections.

All Maps used in the presentation are not to scale. All data, information, and maps are provided "as is" without warranty or any representation of accuracy, timeliness or completeness.

INVESTOR PRESENTATION: Q4 & FY2024

2

Contents

Vision & Mission

4

Strategy

Aegis at a Glance

5

Necklace of Terminals

Integrated LPG Supply Chain

Q4 & FY24 Highlights

6

Project GATI: Gateway Access to India

Robust Profits Growth

7

Performance at Glance

8

Update on Expansion

9

Business Profile

Liquid Division

10

Gas Division

Gas Division

11

Liquids Division

Q4FY24 Consolidated Profit Statement

12

FY24 Consolidated Profit Statement

13

Consolidated Balance Sheet

14

Cash Flow

15

Operational Highlights

16

Key Events

17

Liquid Division

18

Gas Division

20

Sustainable Business Pillars

24

Aegis Team

25

Corporate Governance

26

Diverse Business Relationships

27

Key Joint Venture Partners

28

29

30

31

32

33

34

47

3

Vision

Mission

To support India's transition towards

To store and distribute bulk liquids and

a more sustainable future.

gases in a safe, sustainable manner.

INVESTOR PRESENTATION: Q4 & FY2024

4

Aegis at a Glance

Liquid Division

Gas Division

Third Party Liquid Logistics (3PL)

Third Party Gas Logistics (3PL)

EPC Services

Gas Distribution

Gas Sourcing

INVESTOR PRESENTATION: Q4 & FY2024

5

Q4 & FY24 Highlights

INVESTOR PRESENTATION: Q4 & FY2024

FY24: Robust Profit Growth

Normalized EBITDA crossed a new milestone of Rs. 1,000 Cr

Highest-ever EBITDA for Gas & Liquids

Highest-ever PBT

Highest-ever PAT

DRIVEN BY

Highest-ever LPG distribution volumes

Highest-ever Logistics volumes

Highest-ever Liquids revenue

INVESTOR PRESENTATION: Q4 & FY2024

7

FY24: Performance at glance

LIQUIDS DIVISION

Recorded Highest ever Revenues and EBITDA in FY24

New capacity from acquisitions, volume and revenue growth, and capacity expansion

GAS DIVISION

Record Logistics Volumes in FY24

Highest Ever EBITDA recorded for FY24

Normalized EBITDA

Rs. 1,008 Cr.

+25% GROWTH

Gas Division EBITDA

Rs. 612 Cr.

+15% GROWTH

PAT

Rs. 672 Cr.

+32% GROWTH

Liquid Division EBITDA

Rs. 396 Cr.

+46% GROWTH

INVESTOR PRESENTATION: Q4 & FY2024

8

Update on Expansion

LIQUIDS DIVISION

  1. Kandla Port - 80,000 KL Capacity commissioned in FY24 and another 25,000 KL capacity to be operational in FY25
  2. JNPT Port - 110,000 KL Capacity expected to commission in phases and will fully commission in early FY25
  3. Mangalore Port - 79,000 KL operational in FY24 and another 71,000 KL capacity to be operational in FY25
  4. Kochi Port - Acquired 16,000 KL Liquid Storage Terminal in FY24 and additional capacity of 25,000 KL operational in FY25
  5. Haldia Port - 50,000 KL Capacity Completed
  6. Post Expansion, Liquid Storage Capacity will reach ~2 million KL

GAS DIVISION

1. Two major cryogenic LPG projects at Pipavav and Mangalore of 45,000 metric tons and 85,000 metric tons respectively are progressing well

INVESTOR PRESENTATION: Q4 & FY2024

9

Liquids: Strong Growth

Revenue

EBIDTA*

193

Highest

153

Highest

+66%

Ever

Ever

+117%

116

71

Cr.

In Cr.

Rs.In

Q4FY23

Q4FY24

Rs.

Q4FY23

Q4FY24

Highest

Highest

549

Ever

396

Ever

418

+31%

+46%

272

FY23

FY24

FY23

FY24

INVESTOR PRESENTATION: Q4 & FY2024

*Normalized EBITDA: before Forex, hedging-related expenses

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Aegis Logistics Limited published this content on 24 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2024 09:59:02 UTC.