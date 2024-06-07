Aegis Logistics Limited is an India-based integrated oil, gas and chemical logistics company. The Company is engaged in the business of the import and distribution of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) and storage and terminalling facilities for LPG and chemical products. The Companyâs segments include Liquid Terminal Division and Gas Terminal Division. The Liquid Terminal Division undertakes storage and terminalling facility of oil and chemical products. The Gas Terminal Division relates to imports, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as LPG, propane and others. It has a network of distributors who sell LPG cylinders and appliances to domestic, commercial, and industrial customers. It also owns and operates a network of shore-based tank farm installations for handling of bulk liquids for the petroleum, oil, petrochemical, chemical and vegetable oil industries. The Company has storage facilities at Mumbai, Haldia, Kandla, Pipavav and Mangalore.