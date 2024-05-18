Aegis Logistics Limited

Q4 & FY24 Earnings Conference Call to discuss Operational &

Financial performance on

Friday, 24th May 2024 at 4:00 PM IST

with

Mr. Raj Chandaria - Chairman & MD

Mr. Murad Moledina - Chief Financial Officer

Request you to click herefor pre-registering for the call

Access Numbers

Primary Number

+91 22 6280 1550

+ 91 22 7115 8378

Hongkong: 800 964 448

International

Singapore: 800 101 2045

Toll Free Number

USA: 1 866 746 2133

UK: 0 808 101 1573

RSVP: Ms. Payal Dave / Mr. Irfan Raeen

Orient Capital - IR

Contact: +91 98199 16314 / +91 97737 78669

Email:payal.dave@linkintime.co.in/irfan.raeen@linkintime.co.in

