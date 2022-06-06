Aegis Logistics : Q4 FY 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Aegis Logistics Limited

May 31, 2022

volumes at Pipavav. The bulk industrial segment delivered 38,580 metric tons in Q4 versus 29,662 metric tons in the previous quarter and aggregating to 114,058 metric tons during the year versus 56,107 metric tons a year earlier representing a 50% growth over the previous year and margins remained stable.

The commercial and domestic cylinder segment, which sells to hotels, restaurants and small scale industries under the Aegis pure gas brand and to the domestic household segment under the Aegis Chota Sikander brand was steady with Q4 sales of 6,568 metric tons versus 6,414 metric tons in the previous quarter but for the year as a whole sales volume ended at 24,334 metric tons versus 19,524 metric tons a year earlier registering a 25% increase. So we have now commissioned five bottling plants during the year, which should bring additional volumes to this segment in the current year. Auto gas sales were slightly higher at 6,185 metric tons in Q4 versus 5,961 metric tons in Q3 and 21,700 metric tons during the whole year versus 19,785 metric tons a year earlier, which represents an increase of around 10%, margins remain stable and healthy.

There are more fuel stations to be commissioned this year, and there's also a good pipeline over around 60 new dealers over the next 24 months or so. The sales volume of the sourcing business was 270,451 metric tons versus 125,858 metric tons in the previous quarter. As we reported last quarter, we expect this to increase the volumes to continue throughout the calendar year on account of winning an important tender at the beginning of the year. Let me now finally turn to the business highlights for the quarter and the outlook for the rest of the year and an update on the CapEx plan.

During the quarter Pipavav port continued its work on making the LPG jetty compliant for handling VLGC with completion expected by June 2022, which when completed will further improve the competitiveness of Pipavav as an LPG logistics hub, we recall that an important part of this was the rail gantry, which is completed and now we are waiting for the jetty to be completed. Kandla oil jetty number seven, which will be VLGC compliant, the work continues and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Work by the IHBL, which is the IOC Hindustan Petroleum Bharat Petroleum consortium built with the KGPL pipeline, LPG pipeline, that's the Kandla Gorakhpur LPG pipeline, to which if I can remind everyone, both Kandla and Pipavav terminals will be connected, that work continues, phase 1 is expected, from the information we have, is expected to be completed by December 2022, the outlook for FY 23, both gas and liquid segments continue to perform well, we've had a good start of the year and it is our expectation that the current financial year 2023 sales will continue to grow robustly.

As far as the projects are concerned, I'm really pleased to confirm that the Kandla LPG project has been successfully commissioned with no technical issues and we have in fact handled our first cargo --, we expect now to see the terminal gradually ramp up volumes and start contributing to the earnings per share. Project work has now commenced full swing on the expansion projects that we announced in Q2, and we will keep giving updates in the ensuing quarters on how these are progressing. As far as the Aegis Vopak joint venture is concerned, I'm also really pleased to confirm that all the formalities are now complete. The joint venture has been completed successfully and we look forward to excellent results from this joint venture, that concludes my presentation. We can now take questions. Thank you.

Our first question comes from the line of Digant Haria with GreenEdge Wealth Services. Please go ahead.

Digant Haria:Yes, hi, firstly, congratulations for the, you know, probably the best ever quarter in terms of gas volumes, you know, bottle refilling institutions. My question sir, is, you know, how much of the gas that we handle is eventually used for cooking gas purposes, you know, would you

