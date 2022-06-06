Aegis Logistics : Q4 FY 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Ladies and gentleman, good day and welcome to the Q4 and FY22 earnings Conference Call
of Aegis Logistics Limited. Today on this call we have Mr. Raj Chandaria, Chairman and
Managing Director of Aegis Logistics Limited along with the senior management team. This
Conference Call may contain forward looking statements about the company, which are
based on the beliefs, opinions, and expectations of the company as on the date of this call,
actual results may differ materially. These statements are not the guarantees of future
performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. As a reminder, all
participant lines will be in the listen only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to
ask questions after the presentation concludes. Should you need assistance during the
Conference Call, please signal an operator by pressing "*", then "0" on your touch tone
phone. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to
Mr. Raj Chandaria, CMD of Aegis Logistics Limited. Thank you and over to you, sir.
Raj Chandaria:
Thank you very much, good afternoon, everyone. I am joined today by our chief financial
officer, Mr. Murad Moledina and we will be presenting the FY 21-22 full year results, which
of course, includes the Q4 results, as well as the outlook for FY 22-23 and various other
business updates. Now you will recall that we did have a weaker start to the year in Q1,
which was then followed by a steady recovery in the following three quarters, which has
resulted in an overall good performance for the whole year of FY 21-22. We're now looking
forward to a strong performance for the current year, FY 22-23 to build further on the
recovery in profits growth that we saw in FY 21-22.
So let me just turn to a little more detail on FY 21-22. Revenues increased to INR 4,631 crore
versus INR 3,843 crore in the previous year, primarily as a result of higher sourcing volumes,
EBITDA for the group rose to INR 586 crore versus INR 535 crore in the previous year,
that's a rise of around 10% over the previous year and an increase of INR 164 crore in Q4,
which is actually a quarterly high, lifetime high. Profit before tax rose to INR 472 crore as
compared to INR 433 crore in the previous year, which was adjusted for the effect of the
ESPP, that's a rise of 9% of profit growth despite a very weak Q1 at the beginning of the
year, profit after tax for the group was INR 385 crore versus INR 347 crore in the previous
year and adjusted for the effect of ESPP and that's a rise of 11%. We believe that this marks a
clear return to our PAT despite a shaky peak COVID affected start to the year in Q1, which
was April, May and June of 2021. In earnings, per share for the year, therefore comes in at
INR 10.19 per share for the whole of FY 21-22 versus INR 6.36 per share in the previous
year. On the basis of the improved results and confidence that business conditions have now
stabilized I am pleased to report that the board has declared a final dividend of INR 0.50 per
share, aggregating to INR 2.50 per share for the whole year, a 25% rise over the previous
year.
So I'd now like to go through the underlying segment numbers. In the liquids division,
revenues for FY 22 were INR 270 crore versus INR 234 crore in the previous year. That's an
increase of around 15% from the previous year and the EBITDA rose to INR 194 crore,
which is again an increase of 13% from the previous year reflecting the impact of the
capacity additions at Kandla, Mangalore and Haldia. Coming to the gas terminal segments,
revenues were INR 4,361 crore versus INR 3,609 crore in the previous year. The EBITDA
for the year was INR 390 crore versus INR 362 crore in the previous year, a rise of 8% over
the previous year. We continue to see a rebound for the gas division with sourcing and
distribution volumes improving and throughput remaining stable as I will now explain with
the sales volume analysis. Starting with the throughput volumes, the LPG volumes for the
year handled at our three terminals of Mumbai, Haldia and Pipavav were 2.86 million metric
tons versus 2.91 million metric tons in the previous year, despite a very low first quarter. So
Q4 volumes were 800,800 metric tons versus 752,000 metric tons in the previous quarter,
with Q4 clocking the second highest lifetime volumes. Haldia had good volumes and
Mumbai continued to operate at full capacity with all three oil companies IOC, HPCL and
BPCL bringing imports. The LPG rail gantry at Pipavav continued to perform well and is
delivering considerable cost savings to our customers, which is in turn driving improved
Page 2 of 12
Aegis Logistics Limited
May 31, 2022
volumes at Pipavav. The bulk industrial segment delivered 38,580 metric tons in Q4 versus 29,662 metric tons in the previous quarter and aggregating to 114,058 metric tons during the year versus 56,107 metric tons a year earlier representing a 50% growth over the previous year and margins remained stable.
The commercial and domestic cylinder segment, which sells to hotels, restaurants and small scale industries under the Aegis pure gas brand and to the domestic household segment under the Aegis Chota Sikander brand was steady with Q4 sales of 6,568 metric tons versus 6,414 metric tons in the previous quarter but for the year as a whole sales volume ended at 24,334 metric tons versus 19,524 metric tons a year earlier registering a 25% increase. So we have now commissioned five bottling plants during the year, which should bring additional volumes to this segment in the current year. Auto gas sales were slightly higher at 6,185 metric tons in Q4 versus 5,961 metric tons in Q3 and 21,700 metric tons during the whole year versus 19,785 metric tons a year earlier, which represents an increase of around 10%, margins remain stable and healthy.
There are more fuel stations to be commissioned this year, and there's also a good pipeline over around 60 new dealers over the next 24 months or so. The sales volume of the sourcing business was 270,451 metric tons versus 125,858 metric tons in the previous quarter. As we reported last quarter, we expect this to increase the volumes to continue throughout the calendar year on account of winning an important tender at the beginning of the year. Let me now finally turn to the business highlights for the quarter and the outlook for the rest of the year and an update on the CapEx plan.
During the quarter Pipavav port continued its work on making the LPG jetty compliant for handling VLGC with completion expected by June 2022, which when completed will further improve the competitiveness of Pipavav as an LPG logistics hub, we recall that an important part of this was the rail gantry, which is completed and now we are waiting for the jetty to be completed. Kandla oil jetty number seven, which will be VLGC compliant, the work continues and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Work by the IHBL, which is the IOC Hindustan Petroleum Bharat Petroleum consortium built with the KGPL pipeline, LPG pipeline, that's the Kandla Gorakhpur LPG pipeline, to which if I can remind everyone, both Kandla and Pipavav terminals will be connected, that work continues, phase 1 is expected, from the information we have, is expected to be completed by December 2022, the outlook for FY 23, both gas and liquid segments continue to perform well, we've had a good start of the year and it is our expectation that the current financial year 2023 sales will continue to grow robustly.
As far as the projects are concerned, I'm really pleased to confirm that the Kandla LPG project has been successfully commissioned with no technical issues and we have in fact handled our first cargo --, we expect now to see the terminal gradually ramp up volumes and start contributing to the earnings per share. Project work has now commenced full swing on the expansion projects that we announced in Q2, and we will keep giving updates in the ensuing quarters on how these are progressing. As far as the Aegis Vopak joint venture is concerned, I'm also really pleased to confirm that all the formalities are now complete. The joint venture has been completed successfully and we look forward to excellent results from this joint venture, that concludes my presentation. We can now take questions. Thank you.
Moderator:Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. Our first question comes from the line of Digant Haria with GreenEdge Wealth Services. Please go ahead.
Digant Haria:Yes, hi, firstly, congratulations for the, you know, probably the best ever quarter in terms of gas volumes, you know, bottle refilling institutions. My question sir, is, you know, how much of the gas that we handle is eventually used for cooking gas purposes, you know, would you
Page 3 of 12
Aegis Logistics Limited
May 31, 2022
have like insight as to what BPCl & IOCL, what percentage eventually enters cooking gas
for people?
Raj Chandaria:
I would say that, the statistics that we have basically show that 90% of the LPG volumes in
India are related to cooking gas and so that would mean 10% is non-cooking gas related. I
think the ratio in the future will change. Cooking gas will continue to grow simply by way of
the fact that more and more people are coming into the LPG net, but the non-cooking gas
applications are also increasing, transportation, slow with steady improvement, the industrial
applications of LPG are also increasing and at least right now, it's a good competitor to
natural gas because as you know natural gas prices globally are rising quite rapidly. Plus I
think generally we are seeing much more awareness of the environmental pressures and so on
and, you know, slow substitution to cleaner fuels is also happening amongst industrial
customers. So I think at the moment the ratio is, I would say 90%, but slowly we expect the
proportion of non cooking gas applications to also improve.
Moderator:
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Himanshu Yadav with Edelweiss
Wealth, please go ahead.
Himanshu Yadav:
Thanks for the opportunity. Sir, first of all could you please clarify the reason behind the
spike in receivables and INR 221 crore dividend paid, what is that related to the cash flow
statement? That's one. Second, I mean, with Kandla now started, what kind of volume
expectations do you have for the first 12 months? I mean, you have been saying that
anywhere from 0.7 to 1 billion tons is what we have been expecting, does it remain the same
or is there any change in that, that's all. Thank you.
Raj Chandaria:
I didn't hear the first question.
Himanshu Yadav:
So, the first question was the reason behind there's a spike in the receivables in the balance
sheet, and also there is INR 221 crore dividend paid item appearing in the cash flow. So I just
wanted clarification regarding what is that related to.
Raj Chandaria:
Okay, Yes Murad, can I ask you to take that question, please, the first part and then I can talk
about Kandla.
Murad Moledina:
Yes. So, as you are aware, beginning this calendar year, we have had a good booking of
sourcing business, and therefore, as these have almost doubled in the previous quarter you
will see the increase in receivables as well as a corresponding increase in payable. So these
are on back to back open credit of 30 days, so they will both appear, but they are not a drag
on working capital because working capital is zero in this. So it is only on both sides an equal
kind of increase you will see in receivable as well as payable on account of increase in
sourcing volumes during this calendar year 2022. As far as dividend in cash flow is
concerned, in this financial year we have paid two dividends of INR 2 each, so that is what is
being reflected out there including minority shareholders of Hindustan Aegis being paid their
share from our subsidiary Hindustan Aegis. So all of these three together will amount to INR
221 crore dividend, which has been shown here. So we paid dividend for FY 20-21 during
the year, as well as we paid for the year 21-22 an interim of INR 2, so INR 4 itself, that is
INR 140 crore paid to Aegis shareholder and the balance is what the minority shareholders
was paid out of Hindustan Aegis, our subsidiary, I hope that answers you.
Himanshu Yadav:
Yes.
Raj Chandaria:
As far as the second question is concerned, the prospects for the Kandla LPG terminal, I
think, you know, obviously, we are six months delayed so obviously that has sort of, reduced
our expectations to that extent, but we expect a slow and steady ramp up to the volumes, you
Page 4 of 12
Aegis Logistics Limited
May 31, 2022
know, in an LPG terminal or any form of gas terminal, it really depends of course, on the
contract, the attractiveness of the terminal, we have been speaking to our customers that we
are now ready to receive cargos and I'm confident that while we may not have specific exact
numbers at the moment to share with you, but I'm confident that like all the other three
terminals we will achieve close to the kind of numbers that we have been talking about in
terms of throughput. Murad, do you want to add anything to that?
Murad Moledina:
Yes, and also please note that Kandla terminal is very close to a very large industrial
consumption market for LPG and that is also what we would be targeting. So you will have
to see both put together the throughput as well as the distribution margins which Kandla is
going to generate, I think that will definitely meet up with whatever projections we have had
in mind.
Himanshu Yadav:
Okay, thank you sir.
Moderator:
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Priyankar Biswas with Nomura, please
go ahead.
Priyankar Biswas:
Sir, what I heard about Kandla is that this asset can also give you distribution linked benefits,
that's what you said in the previous statement, so can you like quantify the impact that like
how much uptake in distribution volumes you can expect just because of the Kandla
commissioning from your normal run rate?
Raj Chandaria:
Murad, do you want to just take that question?
Murad Moledina:
I can take that. So let me explain to you in the sense that as you are aware, distribution
margins are at least between 5x to 10x of throughput margins, and as such, even if we are
able to do 10,000 tons distribution from Kandla, which is expected very easily as Morbi
market is very nearby, we would be doing equivalent of 50,000 tons of throughput in that
sense. So that should give you a fair idea of the potential and it all depends as we will grow
and there is a huge potential we believe that we can grow in distribution volumes out there.
So we are looking at both, throughput as well as distribution to achieve what is targeted as an
EBITDA generation from Kandla LPG terminal.
Priyankar Biswas:
Sir, my additional question is recently you have acquired these asset at Kandla, these liquid
terminals. So the acquisition price seems quite low, I mean, given the size of the asset. So are
there any hidden issues or something with this asset that we need to rectify? I mean, is there
some problem with that asset?
Raj Chandaria:
No, I think Biswas you have correctly identified. We are very proud of what has been
achieved in terms of the acquisition price. I think it's an outstanding transaction for us. I'm
surprised that nobody else really noticed it, but you did, congratulations. No, I can confirm
that thorough due diligence was done. There is absolutely nothing wrong with the assets. I
think in fact, the asset is an excellent asset and really puts us in a commanding position as far
as the liquid business in the north part of India, you know, for which Kandla is the main
gateway. We are now the undisputed jointly with Vopak, of course, AVTL where we have
51%, the undisputed market leader, the price setter and really looking forward to some
outstanding numbers coming out of this acquisition. So, I can confirm that, no, there's
nothing wrong with the asset. It's in excellent condition. So Murad, you participated in the
due diligence for this.
Priyankar Biswas:
It was such a great asset, I mean, by the previous owners, so I'm just wondering.
Raj Chandaria:
Murad, you want to add anything here?
Page 5 of 12
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Aegis Logistics Limited published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 11:41:09 UTC.