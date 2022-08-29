Log in
04:06pAeglea BioTherapeutics Announces Presentations at the Society for the Study of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (SSIEM) Annual Symposium 2022
PR
08/25AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/24Aeglea BioTherapeutics to Restructure; Cuts 25% of Headcount, Appoints Jim Kastenmayer as Interim CEO
MT
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Announces Presentations at the Society for the Study of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (SSIEM) Annual Symposium 2022

08/29/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare metabolic diseases, today announced oral and poster presentations at the Society for the Study of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (SSIEM) Annual Symposium 2022 being held in Freiburg, Germany August 30September 2. The presentations include perspectives on dietary management of Homocystinuria, which will be given as both an oral and poster presentation, as well as additional safety and efficacy data from the PEACE Phase 3 study of pegzilarginase for the treatment of patients with Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Homocystinuria Presentations:

Title: Dietary management of homocystinuria (HCU) caused by cystathionine beta-synthase (CBS) deficiency: Perspectives from a global cohort of metabolic dietitians
Abstract: SSIEM22-2306
Oral Presentation Time: August 31, 11:15 – 11:30 am CEST
Oral Presentation Session: SM23, SSIEM-DG Meeting
Poster Presentation Time: August 31, 6:45 – 8:15 pm CEST
Presenter: Danielle Starin, MS, RD, Children's National Hospital, Washington, DC

Pegzilarginase Presentations:

Oral Presentation

Title: Pegzilarginase efficacy in Arginase 1 Deficiency: Results of the PEACE pivotal phase 3 trial
Abstract: SSIEM22-2674
Presentation Time: September 1, 3:15 – 3:30 pm CEST
Session: PAS4A, Gene and Innovative Therapies
Presenter: Rossana Sanchez Russo, MD, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia

Poster Presentation

Title: Safety and tolerability of pegzilarginase for Arginase 1 Deficiency in the PEACE pivotal phase 3 clinical trial
Abstract: SSIEM22-2687
Presentation Time: August 31, 6:45 – 8:15 pm CEST
Presenter: Rossana Sanchez Russo, MD, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the potential of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare metabolic diseases with limited treatment options. Aeglea is investigating AGLE-177 in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Homocystinuria. AGLE-177 has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. Aeglea's other clinical program, pegzilarginase, achieved the primary endpoint of arginine reduction in the PEACE Phase 3 clinical trial and has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designations. Aeglea has an active discovery platform focused on engineering small changes in human enzymes to have a big impact on the lives of patients and their families. For more information, please visit http://aeglea.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aeglea-biotherapeutics-announces-presentations-at-the-society-for-the-study-of-inborn-errors-of-metabolism-ssiem-annual-symposium-2022-301614007.html

SOURCE Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
