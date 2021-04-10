Log in
AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

(AGLE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aeglea BioTherapeutics : 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

04/10/2021 | 08:09pm EDT
from April 12, 2021 to April 15, 202111:00 AM

Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, April 13 at 11:00 am ET

Unauthorized recording or downloading of this event is not permitted.

Disclaimer

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2021 00:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
04/10AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS  : 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
PU
04/05AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS  : 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Biotech Corporate Access Day
PU
04/01AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS  : to Participate in Two Virtual Investor Conferences in ..
PR
03/22AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS  : Strikes License Deal With Immedica for Pegzilarginase ..
MT
03/22AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form..
AQ
03/22AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS  : and Immedica Announce Commercialization Agreement for ..
PR
03/18AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS  : 2020 Per-Share Loss Shrinks
MT
03/18AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
03/18AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, R..
AQ
03/18AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS  : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Re..
PR
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -81,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,21x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 370 M 370 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 32,9x
Capi. / Sales 2022 26,1x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 97,3%
Technical analysis trends AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 14,43 $
Last Close Price 7,71 $
Spread / Highest target 237%
Spread / Average Target 87,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anthony G. Quinn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joey Perrone Finance Director
Armen B. Shanafelt Chairman
Leslie Sloan Chief Operating Officer
Sandesh Mahatme Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.-2.03%370
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.11.60%81 977
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.73%55 220
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.8.52%51 947
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-1.40%49 486
BIONTECH SE49.83%29 499
