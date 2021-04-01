Aeglea BioTherapeutics : to Participate in Two Virtual Investor Conferences in April 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare metabolic diseases, today announced it will participate in two virtual investor conferences in April 2021.

Conference Details

Conference Name: 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Biotech Corporate Access Day

Conference Date: Tuesday, April 6 and Thursday, April 8

Participants: Anthony G. Quinn, M.B. Ch.B., Ph.D., Aeglea's president and chief executive officer and Michael C. Hanley, Aeglea's chief commercial officer

Conference Name: 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Conference Date: Monday, April 12 through Thursday, April 15

Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, April 13 at 11:00 am ET

Presenter: Anthony G. Quinn, M.B. Ch.B., Ph.D., Aeglea's president and chief executive officer

Webcast: https://ir.aeglea.com/events-and-presentations/

To access the live and archived webcast, visit the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website. Please connect to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to allow for any software download that may be necessary. A replay of the webcast will be available through the Company's website for 30 days thereafter.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the potential of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare metabolic diseases with limited treatment options. Aeglea's lead product candidate, pegzilarginase, is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency and has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designation. The Company initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AGLE-177 for the treatment of Homocystinuria in 2020. AGLE-177 has also been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. Aeglea has an active discovery platform focused on engineering small changes in human enzymes to have big impact on the lives of patients and their families. For more information, please visit http://aeglea.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aeglea-biotherapeutics-to-participate-in-two-virtual-investor-conferences-in-april-2021-301261051.html

SOURCE Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc.