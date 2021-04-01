Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc.    AGLE

AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

(AGLE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aeglea BioTherapeutics : to Participate in Two Virtual Investor Conferences in April 2021

04/01/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AUSTIN, Texas, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare metabolic diseases, today announced it will participate in two virtual investor conferences in April 2021.  

Conference Details

Conference Name: 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Biotech Corporate Access Day
Conference Date: Tuesday, April 6 and Thursday, April 8
Participants: Anthony G. Quinn, M.B. Ch.B., Ph.D., Aeglea's president and chief executive officer and Michael C. Hanley, Aeglea's chief commercial officer

Conference Name: 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
Conference Date: Monday, April 12 through Thursday, April 15
Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, April 13 at 11:00 am ET
Presenter: Anthony G. Quinn, M.B. Ch.B., Ph.D., Aeglea's president and chief executive officer
Webcast: https://ir.aeglea.com/events-and-presentations/  

To access the live and archived webcast, visit the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website. Please connect to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to allow for any software download that may be necessary. A replay of the webcast will be available through the Company's website for 30 days thereafter.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the potential of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare metabolic diseases with limited treatment options. Aeglea's lead product candidate, pegzilarginase, is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency and has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designation. The Company initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AGLE-177 for the treatment of Homocystinuria in 2020. AGLE-177 has also been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. Aeglea has an active discovery platform focused on engineering small changes in human enzymes to have big impact on the lives of patients and their families. For more information, please visit http://aeglea.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aeglea-biotherapeutics-to-participate-in-two-virtual-investor-conferences-in-april-2021-301261051.html

SOURCE Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
04:31pAEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS  : to Participate in Two Virtual Investor Conferences in ..
PR
03/22AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS  : Strikes License Deal With Immedica for Pegzilarginase ..
MT
03/22AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form..
AQ
03/22AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS  : and Immedica Announce Commercialization Agreement for ..
PR
03/18AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS  : 2020 Per-Share Loss Shrinks
MT
03/18AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
03/18AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, R..
AQ
03/18AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS  : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Re..
PR
02/24AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form ..
AQ
02/24AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS  : Appoints Sara Brownstein to Board of Directors
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ