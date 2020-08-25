Next generation human enzymes: Innovative solutions for patients with rare disease 0 08/25/2020 | 02:30pm EDT Send by mail :

Advancing Programs Set Stage for Transformative 2021 Pegzilarginase in Arginase 1 Deficiency Enhanced human arginase that enzymatically lowers levels of the arginine PEACE - pivotal Phase 3 trial enrolling 1-year OLE data Pivotal Ph 3 enrollment completion

Topline Ph 3 data (1Q21) ACN00177 in Homocystinuria Novel recombinant human enzyme that degrades the amino acid homocysteine Phase 1/2 trial ready for initiation 2020 Momentum CTA approved by MHRA Ph 1/2 trial initiated Ph 1/2 first patient dosed Enzyme Therapeutics Platform Rare metabolic-disease, monogenic focus Most advanced program in Cystinuria $138m financing to support clinical and platform programs; runway through 2022

Looking Beyond the Conventional with Next Generation Human Enzyme Therapeutics Expertise and Efficient and agile Tailored, focus in rare development innovative market genetic disease process approach Discovery risk Development and Commercial risks regulatory risks • Distinctive disease selection approach • Established manufacturing • Efficient and targeted • Validated metabolite targets approach commercialization model • Human enzyme scaffolds • Faster, smaller clinical trials • Attractive reimbursement potential • Translatable disease models • Favorable regulatory access • Substantial barriers to entry • Reduced toxicology risk

Rethinking the Potential of Human Enzyme Therapeutics Product & TargetIndication Pegzilarginase Arginase 1 Deficiency Arginine ACN00177 Homocystinuria Homocysteine AEB5100 Cystinuria Cysteine/Cystine Research Undisclosed Programs M = Metabolism N = Nephrology Preclinical Clinical Addressable Discovery IND Enabling Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Markets M >2,500 patients M >5,000 patients N >10,000 patients Worldwide commercial rights to entire pipeline

Pegzilarginase A novel recombinant human arginase which rapidly and sustainably reduces plasma levels of arginine in patients with Arginase 1 Deficiency Rare Pediatric, Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track Designations

Pegzilarginase: Arginase 1 Deficiency Novel plasma arginine metabolizing enzyme Unmet Medical Need Patient Population (Addressable Markets) Diagnosis Very high - no effective therapy

Early mortality and serious complications with continued disease progression

Severe progressive spasticity Developmental delay and intellectual disability Seizures Episodic hyperammonemia

Genetic prevalence estimates >2,500 patients in addressable markets

> 240 patients identified to date

patients identified to date >50% of U.S. and >30% of EU5 genetic prevalent population identified

Plasma arginine level/enzyme activity assay and/or mutation analysis

Arginase 1 Deficiency (ARG1-D) Typically presents at ~2-4 years of age, can be later

~2-4 years of age, can be later Developmental delay with increasing intellectual disability Failure to thrive and short stature

Prominent and progressive neurological manifestations

~2-4 years of age, can be later Developmental delay with increasing intellectual disability Failure to thrive and short stature

Prominent and progressive neurological manifestations 4

Impaired mobility due to characteristic spastic diplegia Seizures are a common feature

Additional abnormalities due to impairment urea cycle

Hyperammonemia but less prominent than other urea cycle disorders Protein aversion, food refusal and self-restriction of protein

Low disease awareness leads to delay in diagnosis
1. Aeglea Data on File 2. Huemer M, et al. J Inherit Metab Dis. 2016;39:331-340 3.Burrage LC, et al. Hum Mol Genet. 2015;24:6417-6427 4. Carvalho DR, et al. Pediatr Neurol. 2012;46:369-374 5.Haberle J et al J Inherit Metab Dis, 2019, 6.Diez-Fernandez C, et al. Hum Mutat. 2018;39:1029-1050, 7.Carvalho DR et al. Gene 2012; 509(1): 124-130.

1-Year Data from Phase 1/2 + Open-Label Extension Study of Pegzilarginase in Arginase 1 Deficiency Patients Baseline Characteristics (n=16) Mobility Assessments 88% (14 of 16) had at least one mobility deficit at baseline ‒ 6MWT 13 of 15** GMFM-D 8 of 16

8 of 16 GMFM-E 9 of 16 Safety Summary Pegzilarginase was shown to have a favorable safety profile

More than 750 doses administered in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial (101A) and Phase 2 OLE study (102A)

Approximately 500 intravenous doses

Most treatment-related adverse events were mild

treatment-related adverse events were mild The frequency of treatment-related adverse events decreased over time

Most treatment-related adverse events were mild

treatment-related adverse events were mild The frequency of treatment-related adverse events decreased over time

treatment-related adverse events decreased over time Hypersensitivity and hyperammonemia were the most common treatment-related serious adverse events; expected and manageable *Values are median (range) unless stated otherwise.
Arg, arginine; ARG1, arginase 1; BL, baseline; NH3, ammonia; 6MWT, 6-minute walk test; GMFM-D/E, Gross Motor Function Measure Part D/E; Pt, patient ** 1 patient non-assessable (wheelchair bound)

Pegzilarginase Markedly Reduces and Sustainably Controls Plasma Arginine Plasma Arginine in Response to Pegzilarginase • Baseline plasma arginine on standard disease management was markedly elevated • Significant and sustained reductions in plasma arginine were achieved from baseline to week 1, week 8, week 20 and week 56 • At the week 56 analysis: • The median plasma arginine was 99µM (40-115µM) • 10/13 patients achieved plasma arginine within normal range (40-115uM) • 13/13 patients achieved plasma arginine within target range (<200uM)

#'s are medians

Pegzilarginase Demonstrates Durable Clinical Response at 56 Week Analysis Overall clinical response rate: 56 Week Analysis: 11/13 (85%) 20 Week Analysis: 11/14 (79%) Clinical Responder defined by achievement in one or more of three mobility assessments Responder (≥1 MCID Increase) No improvement or decline Baseline deficit ≥ -1 MCID decrease Not assessed No baseline deficit

MCID for 6MWT = 9%; MCID for GMFM Part D is 2.4, 3.3, and 1.5 for GMFCS Levels I, II and III, respectively; MCID for GMFM Part E is 4.0, 2.8, and 1.8 for GMFCS Levels I, II and III, respectively. Maximum values for GMFM-D and GMFM-E are 39 and 72, respectively.

Rare Disease Trial Design: Learn & Adapt Along the Way Disease Burden Known Impact "Look A-Like" Patient Feedback Condition In a disease with no natural • Start with known and • Leverage outcomes • Gather and listen history study or previous measurable assessments validated in to patient, caregiver and clinical trials, how do you: manifestations that have other conditions which physician feedback to • Quantify the disease an impact on the patient's show similar disease refine assessments and burden? life - mobility and manifestations. Spastic inform future trial design. • Measure the patient spasticity. diplegia in ARG1-D benefit? closely resembles manifestations in cerebral palsy.

Pivotal Phase 3: PEACE Trial Design Key Endpoints Primary: plasma arginine reduction

plasma arginine reduction Secondary: clinical responder endpoint

clinical responder endpoint Timed Walk Test (2MWT) GMFM-D (Standing) GMFM-E (Walking, Running & Jumping)

Single, Global Pivotal Phase 3 Trial Based on Input From FDA and EMA to Support Registration Pegzilarginase 0.1* mg/kg Patients with IV (n-20) R ARG1-D Open-label extension* • ≥2 years old 2:1 Placebo IV • Plasma arginine (n=10) >250µM (mean) Baseline deficit in clinical response assessments 3-4 weeks 24 weeks Up to 150 weeks *Dosing is weekly and, if needed, modified based on plasma arginine levels with maintenance of blinding. 'The first 8 weeks of the open- label extension will be blinded. All study participants remain on current disease management for the duration of the trial. ARG1-D = Arginase 1 Deficiency; IV = intravenous; R = randomized.

Dose adjustments in the double-blind treatment period can be made to optimize plasma arginine control for levels outside the range of 50-150µM. If needed, weekly doses can be increased to 0.15 and 0.2 mg/kg or reduced to 0.05mg/kg

Finding Arginase 1 Deficiency Patients Genetic analysis indicates a prevalence of ~2,500 in select geographies. ARG1-D Genetic Prevalence Estimates based on ARG1 genetic mutations identified in published literature and in Aeglea clinical development program Advantages of Genetic Prevalence Widely available

Applicable to multiple populations

More accurate than NBS-based approaches ARG1-D Prevalence Estimates (by Addressable Market) 740 North America (260 in EU5) 285 Europe (250 inUS) Latin America Middle East Asia Pacific 375 405 700 To date, Aeglea has identified more than 240 ARG1-D patients, the majority of which are in the U.S. and EU5 Source: ARG1-D case reports ; Diez-Fernandez et al. Mutations and common variants in the human arginase 13 © Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. | EXTERNAL 1 (ARG1) gene: impact on patients, diagnostics and protein structure considerations. Hum Mutat. 2018 Aug;39(8):1029-10502 Notes: Estimates assume 38 target markets only; All figures rounded Building Lean & Efficient Commercial Organization to Serve as Foundation for Future Rare Disease Portfolio Key Pillars Patient Scientific Access & Identification Communications Reimbursement Commercial Planning Worldwide commercial rights with ongoing ex-U.S. partnering discussions

ex-U.S. partnering discussions Strategic, senior commercial leadership team in place

Plans to establish a U.S. commercial organization

Field-based sales (~10 FTEs) and patient access (~5 FTEs) teams Additional commercial functions, e.g., marketing, patient services, trade, market access, and analytics

Arginase 1 Deficiency Key Highlights and Opportunity Phase 1/2 & OLE data PEACE: A single, global pivotal trial designed with input from Opportunity demonstrates clinical impact FDA and EMA • Sustained control of plasma • Primary endpoint: arginine • Estimated >2,500 patients arginine reduction; secondary endpoints: worldwide • 85% (11/13) of patients at the 56 clinical outcomes, safety and PK • >240 patients identified worldwide week analysis were clinical • 30 patients, randomized 2:1 (>125 patients in U.S.) responders (pegzilarginase:placebo) • Worldwide commercial rights with • Well tolerated and the rates of • 24 weeks dosing period ongoing ex-U.S. partnering treatment-related adverse events • Enrollment completion in 3Q2020; discussions decreased over time topline results in 1Q2021

ACN00177 Novel recombinant human enzyme in clinical development to treat homocystinuria due to cystathionine beta synthase (CBS) deficiency

ACN00177: Homocystinuria Novel homocysteine/homocystine metabolizing enzyme Unmet Medical Need Patient Population (Addressable Markets) Diagnosis Very high - no effective therapy for many patients

Early mortality and serious complications

Lens dislocation, glaucoma and severe short-sightedness Skeletal abnormalities including osteoporosis Learning problems, developmental delay/intellectual disability Vascular abnormalities including thromboembolism

> 5,000 patients with B6 non-responsive CBS Deficiency

patients with B6 non-responsive CBS Deficiency Additional opportunity in B6 responsive patients (>5,000)

Plasma total homocysteine level/enzyme activity assay and/or mutation analysis

Newborn screening in all U.S. states 17 © Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. | EXTERNAL Homocystinuria Patient Needs Not Adequately Addressed Limited impact of approved therapies for Homocystinuria Current standard of care: B6 (pyridoxine) for responsive patients

Low-methionine diet + amino acid supplements

diet + amino acid supplements Betaine Current disease management is inadequate: Limited effectiveness

Non-compliance

Homocystinuria Patient Needs Not Adequately Addressed Limited impact of approved therapies for Homocystinuria Current standard of care: B6 (pyridoxine) for responsive patients

≥12 yrs of age Endpoints Safety and tolerability

PK

Reduction in plasma total homocysteine (tHcy) levels

Anticipate enrolling 16-20 pts

Phase 1/2 Trial Initiated in June 2020

AEB5100 Program With our platform to reengineer enzymes, we are designing solutions for a range of rare and high-burden diseases. Our most advanced research program looks to lower cystine levels in patients with Cystinuria.

AEB5100 Program: Cystinuria Novel cystine metabolizing enzyme Unmet Medical Need Patient Population (Addressable Markets) Diagnosis Very high - no effective therapy for many patients

Serious complications and high treatment burden

Severe, recurrent flank/abdominal pain and hematuria from an early age Multiple hospitalizations and invasive procedures including surgical interventions Increased risk of hypertension and chronic kidney failure

> 10,000 patients

patients Urine cystine concentration and/or mutation analysis 23 © Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. | EXTERNAL Cystinuria Patient Needs Not Adequately Addressed Limited impact of approved therapies for Cystinuria Current standard of care: Very high fluid intake (>3.5 liters/day)

Diet modification to reduce cystine consumption

Urine alkalization to improve cystine solubility

Thiol binding drugs (e.g. tiopronin) Key areas: 1 Therapy-resistant patients on optimal standard disease management 2 Patients intolerant of available adjunctive therapies 3 Patients' inability to maintain high urine volume or to comply with high fluid intake Current disease management is inadequate: Limited effectiveness

Impractical high fluid intake requirements that can adversely impact QoL

Kidney obstructed with Untreated cystine stone Cystine stone after alkali and/or cystine stones thiol treatment (Bazin et al. J. Appl. Cryst. (Bazin et al. J. Appl. Cryst. (Image courtesy of Stuart Wolf, (2014). (2014). 47, 719-725) 47, 719-725) UT Austin)
Pearle, Goldfarb et al. 2019

AEB5100 Program: Novel Human Enzyme Solution for Cystinuria There are no naturally occurring human enzymes that efficiently degrade cystine Protein Engineering Proof of Concept Determination in Cystinuria Disease Model Creating Novel Cystine Plasma Cystine Urine Cystine & Degrading Activity1 & Cysteine Cysteine * p<0.005 ** p<0.05 ¥ total cysteine (µM) normalized to creatinine (mM) Slc3a1 -/- mouse urine cystine crystals Dosing After Dosing Before
1. Cramer SL et al, 2017 Nature Medicine 23:120-7

A Disruptive Platform Producing A New Generation of Human Enzyme Solutions Lead assets in three areas of high unmet medical need

Looking beyond the conventional, redefining the potential of human enzymes to deliver disruptive solutions

Driven by the urgent needs of the communities we serve

Pursuing our vision to become the premier human enzyme company

Changing the lives of patients and their families now and for the future Pegzilarginase Metabolism Pivotal Phase 3 Arginase 1 Deficiency ACN00177 Homocystinuria AEB5100 Nephrology Cystinuria

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 18:29:10 UTC

