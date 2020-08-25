Next generation human enzymes: Innovative solutions for patients with rare disease

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation contain "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including information concerning our current and future financial performance, business plans and objectives, current and future clinical and preclinical development activities, timing and success of our ongoing and planned clinical trials and related data, the timing of announcements, updates and results of our clinical trials and related data, our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval, the potential therapeutic benefits and economic value of our lead product candidate and our other product candidates, potential growth opportunities, financing plans, use and adequacy of financing plans, competitive position, industry environment and potential market opportunities.
Advancing Programs Set Stage for Transformative 2021
Pegzilarginase in Arginase
1 Deficiency
Enhanced human arginase that enzymatically lowers levels of the arginine
PEACE - pivotal Phase 3
trial enrolling
1-year OLE data
Pivotal Ph 3 enrollment completion
Topline Ph 3 data (1Q21)
ACN00177 in
Homocystinuria
Novel recombinant human enzyme that degrades the amino acid homocysteine
Phase 1/2 trial ready for
initiation
2020 Momentum
CTA approved by MHRA Ph 1/2 trial initiated
Ph 1/2 first patient dosed
Enzyme Therapeutics
Platform
Rare metabolic-disease,
monogenic focus
Most advanced program in
Cystinuria
$138m financing to support clinical and platform programs; runway through 2022
Single, Global Pivotal Phase 3 Trial Based on Input From
FDA and EMA to Support Registration
Pegzilarginase 0.1* mg/kg
Patients with
IV (n-20)
R
ARG1-D
Open-label extension*
•
≥2 years old
2:1
Placebo IV
•
Plasma arginine
(n=10)
>250µM (mean)
Baseline deficit in clinical response assessments
3-4 weeks
24 weeks
Up to 150 weeks
*Dosing is weekly and, if needed, modified based on plasma arginine levels with maintenance of blinding. 'The first 8 weeks of the open- label extension will be blinded. All study participants remain on current disease management for the duration of the trial.
ARG1-D = Arginase 1 Deficiency; IV = intravenous; R = randomized.
With our platform to reengineer enzymes, we are designing solutions for a range of rare and high-burden diseases. Our most advanced research program looks to lower cystine levels in patients with Cystinuria.
