Next generation human enzymes: Innovative solutions for patients with rare disease

08/25/2020 | 02:30pm EDT

Reimagining The Potential Of Human

Enzyme Therapeutics

August 2020

© Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. | EXTERNAL

Forward

Looking

Statements

1 © Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. | EXTERNAL

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation contain "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including information concerning our current and future financial performance, business plans and objectives, current and future clinical and preclinical development activities, timing and success of our ongoing and planned clinical trials and related data, the timing of announcements, updates and results of our clinical trials and related data, our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval, the potential therapeutic benefits and economic value of our lead product candidate and our other product candidates, potential growth opportunities, financing plans, use and adequacy of financing plans, competitive position, industry environment and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors including, but not limited to, those related to the success, cost and timing of our product candidate development activities and ongoing and planned clinical trials; our plans to develop and commercialize targeted therapeutics, including our lead product candidate pegzilarginase and our other product candidates for the treatment of homocystinuria and cystinuria; the design, progress of patient enrollment and dosing in our clinical trials, the ability of our product candidates to achieve applicable endpoints in clinical trials, the ability for patients who participate in the Phase 3 PEACE trial to participate in a long-term extension study, the safety profile of our product candidates in clinical trials, the potential for data from our current and future clinical trials to support a marketing application, as well as the timing of these events, the potential for preclinical studies to be predictive of current or future clinical trials, our ability to obtain funding for our operations, development and commercialization of our product candidates; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and clinical development activities; the timing of and our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals; the potential for expeditated development and review of pegzilarginase as of a result of its Breakthrough Therapy designation; the potential addressable markets of the our product candidates; the rate and degree of market acceptance and clinical utility of our product candidates; the size and growth potential of the markets for our product candidates, and our ability to serve those markets; our commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; future agreements with third parties in connection with the commercialization of our product candidates; our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection; our dependence on third party manufacturers; our ability to develop our own commercial manufacturing facility; the success of competing therapies that are or may become available; our ability to attract and retain key scientific or management personnel; our ability to identify additional product candidates with significant commercial potential consistent with our commercial objectives; and our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing.

Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information on these and other factors that could affect these forward-looking statements is contained in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other reports filed by the SEC. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although our management believes that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances described in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Advancing Programs Set Stage for Transformative 2021

Pegzilarginase in Arginase

1 Deficiency

Enhanced human arginase that enzymatically lowers levels of the arginine

PEACE - pivotal Phase 3

trial enrolling

1-year OLE data

  • Pivotal Ph 3 enrollment completion
  • Topline Ph 3 data (1Q21)

ACN00177 in

Homocystinuria

Novel recombinant human enzyme that degrades the amino acid homocysteine

Phase 1/2 trial ready for

initiation

2020 Momentum

CTA approved by MHRA Ph 1/2 trial initiated

  • Ph 1/2 first patient dosed

Enzyme Therapeutics

Platform

Rare metabolic-disease,

monogenic focus

Most advanced program in

Cystinuria

$138m financing to support clinical and platform programs; runway through 2022

2 © Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. | EXTERNAL

Looking Beyond the Conventional with Next Generation Human Enzyme Therapeutics

Expertise and

Efficient and agile

Tailored,

focus in rare

development

innovative market

genetic disease

process

approach

Discovery risk

Development and

Commercial risks

regulatory risks

Distinctive disease selection approach

Established manufacturing

Efficient and targeted

Validated metabolite targets

approach

commercialization model

Human enzyme scaffolds

• Faster, smaller clinical trials

Attractive reimbursement potential

Translatable disease models

Favorable regulatory access

• Substantial barriers to entry

Reduced toxicology risk

3 © Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. | EXTERNAL

Rethinking the Potential of Human Enzyme Therapeutics

Product & TargetIndication

Pegzilarginase

Arginase 1 Deficiency

Arginine

ACN00177

Homocystinuria

Homocysteine

AEB5100

Cystinuria

Cysteine/Cystine

Research

Undisclosed

Programs

M = Metabolism

N = Nephrology

Preclinical

Clinical

Addressable

Discovery

IND Enabling

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Markets

M

>2,500 patients

M

>5,000 patients

N

>10,000 patients

Worldwide commercial rights to entire pipeline

4 © Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. | EXTERNAL

Pegzilarginase

A novel recombinant human arginase which rapidly and sustainably reduces plasma levels of arginine in patients with Arginase 1 Deficiency

Rare Pediatric, Breakthrough Therapy

and Fast Track Designations

5 © Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. |5EXTERNAL© Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. | EXTERNAL

Pegzilarginase: Arginase 1 Deficiency

Novel plasma arginine metabolizing enzyme

Unmet Medical Need

Patient Population

(Addressable Markets)

Diagnosis

  • Very high - no effective therapy
  • Early mortality and serious complications with continued disease progression
    • Severe progressive spasticity
    • Developmental delay and intellectual disability
    • Seizures
    • Episodic hyperammonemia
  • Genetic prevalence estimates >2,500 patients in addressable markets
  • >240 patients identified to date
  • >50% of U.S. and >30% of EU5 genetic prevalent population identified
  • Plasma arginine level/enzyme activity assay and/or mutation analysis
  • Newborn screening: currently available in 34 of 50 U.S. states

6 © Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. | EXTERNAL

Arginase 1 Deficiency (ARG1-D)

  • Typically presents at ~2-4 years of age, can be later2,3
    • Developmental delay with increasing intellectual disability
    • Failure to thrive and short stature
  • Prominent and progressive neurological manifestations4
    • Impaired mobility due to characteristic spastic diplegia
    • Seizures are a common feature
  • Additional abnormalities due to impairment urea cycle
    • Hyperammonemia but less prominent than other urea cycle disorders
    • Protein aversion, food refusal and self-restriction of protein
  • Low disease awareness leads to delay in diagnosis2

1. Aeglea Data on File 2. Huemer M, et al. J Inherit Metab Dis. 2016;39:331-340 3.Burrage LC, et al. Hum

7 © Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. | EXTERNAL Mol Genet. 2015;24:6417-6427 4. Carvalho DR, et al. Pediatr Neurol. 2012;46:369-374 5.Haberle J et al J Inherit Metab Dis, 2019, 6.Diez-Fernandez C, et al. Hum Mutat. 2018;39:1029-1050, 7.Carvalho DR et al. Gene 2012; 509(1): 124-130.

1-Year Data from Phase 1/2 + Open-Label Extension Study of Pegzilarginase in Arginase 1 Deficiency Patients

Baseline Characteristics (n=16)

Mobility Assessments

  • 88% (14 of 16) had at least one mobility deficit at baseline

‒ 6MWT 13 of 15**

  • GMFM-D8 of 16
  • GMFM-E9 of 16

Safety Summary

  • Pegzilarginase was shown to have a favorable safety profile
  • More than 750 doses administered in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial (101A) and Phase 2 OLE study (102A)
    • Approximately 500 intravenous doses
  • Most treatment-related adverse events were mild
  • The frequency of treatment-related adverse events decreased over time
  • Hypersensitivity and hyperammonemia were the most common treatment-related serious adverse events; expected and manageable

*Values are median (range) unless stated otherwise.

8 © Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. | EXTERNAL Arg, arginine; ARG1, arginase 1; BL, baseline; NH3, ammonia; 6MWT, 6-minute walk test; GMFM-D/E, Gross

Motor Function Measure Part D/E; Pt, patient ** 1 patient non-assessable (wheelchair bound)

Pegzilarginase Markedly Reduces and Sustainably Controls Plasma Arginine

Plasma Arginine in Response to Pegzilarginase

• Baseline plasma arginine on standard

disease management was markedly elevated

• Significant and sustained reductions in

plasma arginine were achieved from

baseline to week 1, week 8, week 20 and

week 56

• At the week 56 analysis:

The median plasma arginine was 99µM (40-115µM)

10/13 patients achieved plasma arginine within normal

range (40-115uM)

13/13 patients achieved plasma arginine within target

range (<200uM)

9

© Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. | EXTERNAL #'s are medians

Pegzilarginase Demonstrates Durable Clinical Response at 56 Week Analysis

Overall clinical response rate:

56 Week Analysis: 11/13 (85%)

20 Week Analysis: 11/14 (79%)

Clinical Responder defined by

achievement in one or more of three mobility assessments

Responder (≥1 MCID Increase)

No improvement or decline

Baseline deficit

≥ -1 MCID decrease

Not assessed

No baseline deficit

10

MCID for 6MWT = 9%; MCID for GMFM Part D is 2.4, 3.3, and 1.5 for GMFCS Levels I, II and III,

© Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. | EXTERNAL

respectively; MCID for GMFM Part E is 4.0, 2.8, and 1.8 for GMFCS Levels I, II and III, respectively.

Maximum values for GMFM-D and GMFM-E are 39 and 72, respectively.

Rare Disease Trial Design: Learn & Adapt Along the Way

Disease Burden

Known Impact

"Look A-Like"

Patient Feedback

Condition

In a disease with no natural

• Start with known and

• Leverage outcomes

• Gather and listen

history study or previous

measurable

assessments validated in

to patient, caregiver and

clinical trials, how do you:

manifestations that have

other conditions which

physician feedback to

Quantify the disease

an impact on the patient's

show similar disease

refine assessments and

burden?

life - mobility and

manifestations. Spastic

inform future trial design.

Measure the patient

spasticity.

diplegia in ARG1-D

benefit?

closely resembles

manifestations in

cerebral palsy.

11 © Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. | EXTERNAL

Pivotal Phase 3: PEACE Trial Design

Key Endpoints

  • Primary: plasma arginine reduction
  • Secondary: clinical responder endpoint
    • Timed Walk Test (2MWT)
    • GMFM-D(Standing)
    • GMFM-E(Walking, Running & Jumping)

Single, Global Pivotal Phase 3 Trial Based on Input From

FDA and EMA to Support Registration

Pegzilarginase 0.1* mg/kg

Patients with

IV (n-20)

R

ARG1-D

Open-label extension*

≥2 years old

2:1

Placebo IV

Plasma arginine

(n=10)

>250µM (mean)

  • Baseline deficit in clinical response assessments

3-4 weeks

24 weeks

Up to 150 weeks

*Dosing is weekly and, if needed, modified based on plasma arginine levels with maintenance of blinding. 'The first 8 weeks of the open- label extension will be blinded. All study participants remain on current disease management for the duration of the trial.

ARG1-D = Arginase 1 Deficiency; IV = intravenous; R = randomized.

12

© Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. | EXTERNAL

Dose adjustments in the double-blind treatment period can be made to optimize plasma arginine control for levels outside

the range of 50-150µM. If needed, weekly doses can be increased to 0.15 and 0.2 mg/kg or reduced to 0.05mg/kg

Finding Arginase 1 Deficiency Patients

Genetic analysis indicates a prevalence of ~2,500 in select geographies.

ARG1-D Genetic Prevalence

Estimates based on ARG1 genetic mutations identified in published literature and in Aeglea clinical development program

Advantages of Genetic Prevalence

  • Widely available
  • Applicable to multiple populations
  • More accurate than NBS-based approaches

ARG1-D Prevalence Estimates (by Addressable Market)

740

North America

(260 in EU5)

285

Europe

(250 inUS)

Latin America

Middle East

Asia Pacific

375

405

700

To date, Aeglea has identified more than 240 ARG1-D patients, the

majority of which are in the U.S. and EU5

Source: ARG1-D case reports ; Diez-Fernandez et al. Mutations and common variants in the human arginase

13 © Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. | EXTERNAL 1 (ARG1) gene: impact on patients, diagnostics and protein structure considerations. Hum Mutat. 2018 Aug;39(8):1029-10502

Notes: Estimates assume 38 target markets only; All figures rounded

Building Lean & Efficient Commercial Organization to Serve as Foundation for Future Rare Disease Portfolio

Key Pillars

Patient

Scientific

Access &

Identification

Communications

Reimbursement

Commercial Planning

  • Worldwide commercial rights with ongoing ex-U.S. partnering discussions
  • Strategic, senior commercial leadership team in place
  • Plans to establish a U.S. commercial organization
    • Field-basedsales (~10 FTEs) and patient access (~5 FTEs) teams
    • Additional commercial functions, e.g., marketing, patient services, trade, market access, and analytics

14 © Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. | EXTERNAL

Arginase 1 Deficiency Key Highlights and Opportunity

Phase 1/2 & OLE data

PEACE: A single, global pivotal

trial designed with input from

Opportunity

demonstrates clinical impact

FDA and EMA

• Sustained control of plasma

• Primary endpoint: arginine

• Estimated >2,500 patients

arginine

reduction; secondary endpoints:

worldwide

• 85% (11/13) of patients at the 56

clinical outcomes, safety and PK

• >240 patients identified worldwide

week analysis were clinical

• 30 patients, randomized 2:1

(>125 patients in U.S.)

responders

(pegzilarginase:placebo)

• Worldwide commercial rights with

• Well tolerated and the rates of

• 24 weeks dosing period

ongoing ex-U.S. partnering

treatment-related adverse events

• Enrollment completion in 3Q2020;

discussions

decreased over time

topline results in 1Q2021

15 © Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. | EXTERNAL

ACN00177

Novel recombinant human enzyme in clinical development to treat homocystinuria due to cystathionine beta synthase (CBS) deficiency

16 © Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. |16EXTERNAL© Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. | EXTERNAL

ACN00177: Homocystinuria

Novel homocysteine/homocystine metabolizing enzyme

Unmet Medical Need

Patient Population

(Addressable Markets)

Diagnosis

  • Very high - no effective therapy for many patients
  • Early mortality and serious complications
    • Lens dislocation, glaucoma and severe short-sightedness
    • Skeletal abnormalities including osteoporosis
    • Learning problems, developmental delay/intellectual disability
    • Vascular abnormalities including thromboembolism
  • >5,000 patients with B6 non-responsive CBS Deficiency
    • Additional opportunity in B6 responsive patients (>5,000)
  • Plasma total homocysteine level/enzyme activity assay and/or mutation analysis
  • Newborn screening in all U.S. states

17 © Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. | EXTERNAL

Homocystinuria Patient Needs Not Adequately Addressed

Limited impact of approved therapies for Homocystinuria

Current standard of care:

  • B6 (pyridoxine) for responsive patients
  • Low-methioninediet + amino acid supplements
  • Betaine

Current disease management is inadequate:

  • Limited effectiveness
  • Non-compliance
  • Poor tolerability of amino acid supplementation and Betaine

Key areas:

1

Therapy-resistant patients on

standard disease management

2

Patients who are at high risk of non-

compliance which places them at

increased risk of severe complications

3

Patients intolerant of available

adjunctive therapies due to either

safety issues or other adverse reactions

18 © Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. | EXTERNAL

Increased Mortality and Severe Complication Risk in Patients with Homocystinuria

Complication risk is dependent on severity of metabolic defect (B6 responsive vs non-responsive) and homocysteine levels

Natural History Study of Untreated CBS Deficient Patients

Mortality

B6-responsive = 231

All patients = 629

B6-non-responsive = 231

B6-non-responsive

B6-responsive

Elevated levels of

Homocysteine

History

Mortality by age 30

23%

4%

Most common cause

Thromboembolism

of death

Natural

Lens Dislocation in 50%

Age 6

Age 10

Median IQ

56

78

Chance of thrombosis

27%

12%

by age 15

19

© Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. | EXTERNAL 21Mudd et al, 1985

Kluijtmans et al, Am. J. Hum. Genet. 65,59-67, 1999, CBS - Cystathionine β-synthase

Therapeutic Approach to Improve Survival in Preclinical Model of Homocystinuria

Engineered CGL enzyme designed to change its native

substrate specificity from cystathionine to both

homocysteine and homocystine

Intracellular

Dietary

Amino

Methionine

Cystathionine

Cysteine

Acids

Homocysteine

X

CBS

Homocystine

Homocysteine

Homocysteine

(protein bound)

Potential Advantages of the CGL Scaffold

Extracellular

ACN00177

Low immunogenicity

Human scaffold

Safety

Generates natural metabolites

Versatility

One scaffold for multiple targets

Manufacturing

Scaffold knowledge transfer

High serum stability

Stable cofactor

Decrease in plasma

Long half-life

PEGylation

homocysteine and

homocystine

100% Survival at 18 Weeks Following

Subcutaneous Treatment CBS -/-

p< 0.0001

AEB4104 SC 1.0 mg/kg HED

p< 0.0001

AEB4104 SC 0.26 mg/kg HED

AEB4104 SC 0.13 mg/kg HED

p< 0.0177

PBS Negative Control

Bi-weekly dosing

20

© Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. | EXTERNAL Survival preclinical study conducted with AEB4104 program candidate

ACN00177 for Homocystinuria - Phase 1/2 Trial

Dose dependent reduction in tHcy establishes proof of concept

Key Inclusion Criteria

  • Plasma tHcy >80 µm
  • ≥12 yrs of age

Endpoints

  • Safety and tolerability
  • PK
  • Reduction in plasma total homocysteine (tHcy) levels
  • Anticipate enrolling 16-20 pts
  • Weekly dosing for 4 weeks

Part 1 (IV)

Part 2 (SC)

Cohort 4

Cohort 5

Cohort 3

Dose 1.0 mg/kg

Additional optional

N=4

cohorts allowed if needed

Cohort 1

Cohort 2

Dose 0.3 mg/kg

N=4

Dose 0.1 mg/kg

Dose 0.1 mg/kg

N=4

N=4

Phase 1/2 Trial Initiated in June 2020

21 © Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. | EXTERNAL

AEB5100

Program

With our platform to reengineer enzymes, we are designing solutions for a range of rare and high-burden diseases. Our most advanced research program looks to lower cystine levels in patients with Cystinuria.

22 © Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. |22EXTERNAL© Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. | EXTERNAL

AEB5100 Program: Cystinuria

Novel cystine metabolizing enzyme

Unmet Medical Need

Patient Population

(Addressable Markets)

Diagnosis

  • Very high - no effective therapy for many patients
  • Serious complications and high treatment burden
    • Severe, recurrent flank/abdominal pain and hematuria from an early age
    • Multiple hospitalizations and invasive procedures including surgical interventions
    • Increased risk of hypertension and chronic kidney failure
  • >10,000 patients
  • Urine cystine concentration and/or mutation analysis

23 © Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. | EXTERNAL

Cystinuria Patient Needs Not Adequately Addressed

Limited impact of approved therapies for Cystinuria

Current standard of care:

  • Very high fluid intake (>3.5 liters/day)
  • Diet modification to reduce cystine consumption
  • Urine alkalization to improve cystine solubility
  • Thiol binding drugs (e.g. tiopronin)

Key areas:

1

Therapy-resistant patients on optimal standard

disease management

2

Patients intolerant of available adjunctive therapies

3

Patients' inability to maintain high urine volume

or to comply with high fluid intake

Current disease management is inadequate:

  • Limited effectiveness
  • Impractical high fluid intake requirements that can adversely impact QoL
  • Serious side effects and/or poor tolerability of oral therapies

Kidney obstructed with

Untreated cystine stone

Cystine stone after alkali and/or

cystine stones

thiol treatment

(Bazin et al. J. Appl. Cryst.

(Bazin et al. J. Appl. Cryst. (2014).

(Image courtesy of Stuart Wolf,

(2014). 47, 719-725)

47, 719-725)

UT Austin)

24

© Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. | EXTERNAL Pearle, Goldfarb et al. 2019

AEB5100 Program: Novel Human Enzyme Solution for Cystinuria

There are no naturally occurring human enzymes that efficiently degrade cystine

Protein Engineering

Proof of Concept Determination in Cystinuria Disease Model

Creating Novel Cystine

Plasma Cystine

Urine Cystine &

Degrading Activity1

& Cysteine

Cysteine

* p<0.005

** p<0.05

¥ total cysteine (µM) normalized to creatinine (mM)

Slc3a1 -/- mouse urine cystine crystals

Dosing After Dosing Before

25

© Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. | EXTERNAL 1. Cramer SL et al, 2017 Nature Medicine 23:120-7

A Disruptive Platform Producing A New Generation of Human Enzyme Solutions

  • Lead assets in three areas of high unmet medical need
  • Looking beyond the conventional, redefining the potential of human enzymes to deliver disruptive solutions
  • Driven by the urgent needs of the communities we serve
  • Pursuing our vision to become the premier human enzyme company
  • Changing the lives of patients and their families now and for the future

Pegzilarginase Metabolism

Pivotal Phase 3

Arginase 1 Deficiency

ACN00177

Homocystinuria

AEB5100 Nephrology

Cystinuria

26 © Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. | EXTERNAL

© Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. | EXTERNAL

Disclaimer

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 18:29:10 UTC
