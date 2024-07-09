AEGON Ltd.
AEGON Ltd.

Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction08 jul 2024
Issuing institutionAEGON Ltd.
Place of residenceHamilton
Total capital allocation
Month Total placed capital Total votes
Month Total placed capital249.303.052,08 EUR Total votes2.077.525.434,00
Previous notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Type stockAandelen B ISIN Disclosure0,12 Previous notification389.759.240 Total votes1,00 Nominal value0
Type stockGewoon aandeel ISINNL0000303709 Disclosure0,12 Previous notification1.814.726.912 Total votes1,00 Nominal value0
New notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
DisclosureAandelen B Type stock ISIN0,12 Nominal value389.759.240 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock0
DisclosureGewoon aandeel Type stockNL0000303709 ISIN0,12 Nominal value1.687.766.194 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock0

Date last update: 09 July 2024

Disclaimer

AEGON Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2024 22:03:01 UTC.