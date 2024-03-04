Stock AGN AEGON LTD.
Aegon Ltd.

Equities

AGN

BMG0112X1056

Life & Health Insurance

 11:29:56 2024-03-04 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
5.182 EUR -1.07% Intraday chart for Aegon Ltd. -3.00% -0.19%
Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. is one of the world's largest insurance groups. Gross premiums break down by activity as follows: - life insurance (88.5%); - accident and health insurance (11.5%). The group is also involved in banking activities.
Sector
Life & Health Insurance
Calendar
2024-05-16 - Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Update
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , AEX
Ratings for Aegon Ltd.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
5.238 EUR
Average target price
5.883 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+12.32%
Consensus

Company calendar

Sector Other Life & Health Insurance

1st Jan change Capi.
AEGON LTD. Stock Aegon Ltd.
-0.19% 9.19B
AXA Stock AXA
+10.53% 77.08B
METLIFE, INC. Stock MetLife, Inc.
+5.37% 50.42B
AFLAC INCORPORATED Stock Aflac Incorporated
-4.15% 46.41B
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION Stock Manulife Financial Corporation
+10.71% 43.14B
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. Stock Prudential Financial, Inc.
+3.96% 38.8B
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC. Stock Sun Life Financial Inc.
+5.63% 31.28B
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC. Stock Great-West Lifeco Inc.
-3.92% 28.84B
PRUDENTIAL PLC Stock Prudential plc
-13.10% 27.06B
DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
+17.78% 22.1B
Other Life & Health Insurance
