Aegon UK Strategy Teach-In
Webinar
June 25, 2024
Agenda
Welcome
Lard Friese
Introduction to Aegon UK
Mike Holliday-Williams
Workplace platform
Ronnie Taylor
Adviser platform
Ronnie Taylor
Advice
Tim Orton
Other businesses
Jim Ewing
Financials
Jim Ewing
Summary
Mike Holliday-Williams
Q&A session
Operating in attractive segments within the UK savings and retirement market
UK wealth management market
Participants
Products
Platform
Investment
Distributors
administrators
managers
Workplace
Workplace
Asset
intermediaries
platforms
management
Wealth
Adviser
Investment
advisers
platforms
solutions
Banks
Direct to consumer
Discretionary
platforms
fund management
Cash and
DC pension
Guaranteed
decumulation income
deposits
products
products
Protection and group
Investment
DB pensions
risk insurance
accounts
(incl. bulk annuities)
Aegon's positioning
Aegon UK
Aegon Asset
Management
Long-term savings platform market with structural tailwinds supporting long-term growth
Long-termsavings platform market forecast (Forecasted AuA1, in GBP trillion)
▪ Large long-term savings and retirement market
~4.2
~1.2
Direct
▪ Platform market expected to have attractive growth rates
~10% p.a.
~2.7
▪ Demographics drive higher demand for savings and
decumulation solutions
~0.8
~1.6
Adviser
1.7
▪ Customer access is driven by user experience and
0.5
~1.0
technology
0.6
~1.4
Workplace
~0.9
▪ Several routes to market including employers through
0.6
workplace offerings, financial advisers managing customer
investments, and direct to customers
2023
2028e
2033e
1. AuA = Assets under Administration
5 Source: Broadridge, Fundscape, Platforum, Aegon research
Building Aegon UK's foundation since the
2020 Capital Markets Day
2020 CMD targets
Status today
Enhance the user
✓
experience
Grow the customer base
✓
Improve margins
~
Improve platform
earnings and net flows
Key achievements
- Built online journeys through modern interface of Aegon Digital Experience
- Acquired Pension Geeks, a workplace engagement specialist
- Grew platform customer base in part by leveraging relationship with Aon
- Extended strategic partnership with Nationwide, with transfer of financial planning teams to Aegon UK.
- On April 4, 2023, Aegon announced the sale of its UK individual protection book to Royal London
- Decreased addressable expense base
- Consistent net flows for the Workplace platform
- Navigated the challenging economic climate in advisers market with further investments needed to deliver positive net flows
Creating a champion in the UK savings and retirement market
Key business strengths
- Workplace platform ranks in the top 3 in terms of new schemes won1
- Large Adviser platform with a leading digital experience and differentiating propositions
- Interconnected business model leveraging customer flows to and from our Workplace platform
- Scalable technology allowing for innovative propositions and personalized engagement
Aegon UK's business model
Platform
Workplace
Adviser2
Administration
Platform
of employee
to manage
pension
customer
schemes
investments
Advice
Financial advice for customers
Other businesses
including Traditional products
with significant contribution to operating result
Value for the Group
- Established and leading presence in a large and growing market for savings and retirement solutions
- Investing in clear differentiators to build a more focused franchise to create value
- Steady and reliable cash contributor to the Group with a strong solvency position that has limited sensitivity to financial markets
- Growing business with potential for higher remittance growth in the medium term
1. Ranking in terms of new schemes won based on AuA
2. The Adviser platform business was previously referred to as "Retail" in Aegon's disclosures
Transforming Aegon UK into a leading digital savings and retirement platform while generating capital and cash
Growing AuA by building on top 3 position1 of Workplace platform
Turning to net positive flows by 2028 on Adviser platform by focusing on a target group of 500 adviser firms
Self-funded investment plan over the 2024-2027 period to enhance technology and drive efficiencies, enabling 12% p.a. growth of operating capital generation
Continued growth of remittances during the transformation. Potential for higher remittance growth after the investment period
Platform AuA
Platform net flows
(in GBP billion)
(in GBP billion)
>120
>135
~5.0
104
88
~2.5
0.0
(1.2)
2019
2023
2026e
2028e
2019
2023
2026e
2028e
Growth of operating
Growth of remittances starting
capital generation
from GBP ~100 million in 2024
~+12% p.a.
~+5 p.a.
GBP million
Until 2028, starting from around
Until 2028, with potential for higher
GBP 120 million in 2024
growth after the investment period
Introduction to Aegon UK
Mike Holliday-Williams
Chief Executive Officer, Aegon UK
Building the UK's leading digital savings and retirement platform
Aegon UK
Large, scalable digital
Clear plans to ensure
A modern digital
savings & retirement
success, drive growth
business winning in
platform with GBP 104
and increase efficiency
attractive growing
billion AuA
target segments
- Growing net flows on the Workplace platform and turning positive on Adviser platform
-
Investing over the 2024 - 2027 period to transform Aegon UK and grow operating capital generation
at 12% p.a.
- Around GBP 100 million remittances in 2024, growing at around GBP 5 million per annum. Potential for higher remittance growth after the investment period
