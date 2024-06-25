Aegon UK Strategy Teach-In

Webinar

June 25, 2024

Agenda

Welcome

Lard Friese

Introduction to Aegon UK

Mike Holliday-Williams

Workplace platform

Ronnie Taylor

Adviser platform

Ronnie Taylor

Advice

Tim Orton

Other businesses

Jim Ewing

Financials

Jim Ewing

Summary

Mike Holliday-Williams

Q&A session

Aegon UK Strategy Teach-In

Lard Friese

Chief Executive Officer

June 25, 2024

Operating in attractive segments within the UK savings and retirement market

UK wealth management market

Participants

Products

Platform

Investment

Distributors

administrators

managers

Workplace

Workplace

Asset

intermediaries

platforms

management

Wealth

Adviser

Investment

advisers

platforms

solutions

Banks

Direct to consumer

Discretionary

platforms

fund management

Cash and

DC pension

Guaranteed

decumulation income

deposits

products

products

Protection and group

Investment

DB pensions

risk insurance

accounts

(incl. bulk annuities)

Aegon's positioning

Aegon UK

Aegon Asset

Management

Long-term savings platform market with structural tailwinds supporting long-term growth

Long-termsavings platform market forecast (Forecasted AuA1, in GBP trillion)

▪ Large long-term savings and retirement market

~4.2

~1.2

Direct

▪ Platform market expected to have attractive growth rates

~10% p.a.

~2.7

▪ Demographics drive higher demand for savings and

decumulation solutions

~0.8

~1.6

Adviser

1.7

▪ Customer access is driven by user experience and

0.5

~1.0

technology

0.6

~1.4

Workplace

~0.9

▪ Several routes to market including employers through

0.6

workplace offerings, financial advisers managing customer

investments, and direct to customers

2023

2028e

2033e

1. AuA = Assets under Administration

Source: Broadridge, Fundscape, Platforum, Aegon research

Building Aegon UK's foundation since the

2020 Capital Markets Day

2020 CMD targets

Status today

Enhance the user

experience

Grow the customer base

Improve margins

~

Improve platform

earnings and net flows

Key achievements

  • Built online journeys through modern interface of Aegon Digital Experience
  • Acquired Pension Geeks, a workplace engagement specialist
  • Grew platform customer base in part by leveraging relationship with Aon
  • Extended strategic partnership with Nationwide, with transfer of financial planning teams to Aegon UK.
  • On April 4, 2023, Aegon announced the sale of its UK individual protection book to Royal London
  • Decreased addressable expense base
  • Consistent net flows for the Workplace platform
  • Navigated the challenging economic climate in advisers market with further investments needed to deliver positive net flows

Creating a champion in the UK savings and retirement market

Key business strengths

  • Workplace platform ranks in the top 3 in terms of new schemes won1
  • Large Adviser platform with a leading digital experience and differentiating propositions
  • Interconnected business model leveraging customer flows to and from our Workplace platform
  • Scalable technology allowing for innovative propositions and personalized engagement

Aegon UK's business model

Platform

Workplace

Adviser2

Administration

Platform

of employee

to manage

pension

customer

schemes

investments

Advice

Financial advice for customers

Other businesses

including Traditional products

with significant contribution to operating result

Value for the Group

  • Established and leading presence in a large and growing market for savings and retirement solutions
  • Investing in clear differentiators to build a more focused franchise to create value
  • Steady and reliable cash contributor to the Group with a strong solvency position that has limited sensitivity to financial markets
  • Growing business with potential for higher remittance growth in the medium term

1. Ranking in terms of new schemes won based on AuA

2. The Adviser platform business was previously referred to as "Retail" in Aegon's disclosures

Transforming Aegon UK into a leading digital savings and retirement platform while generating capital and cash

Growing AuA by building on top 3 position1 of Workplace platform

Turning to net positive flows by 2028 on Adviser platform by focusing on a target group of 500 adviser firms

Self-funded investment plan over the 2024-2027 period to enhance technology and drive efficiencies, enabling 12% p.a. growth of operating capital generation

Continued growth of remittances during the transformation. Potential for higher remittance growth after the investment period

Platform AuA

Platform net flows

(in GBP billion)

(in GBP billion)

>120

>135

~5.0

104

88

~2.5

0.0

(1.2)

2019

2023

2026e

2028e

2019

2023

2026e

2028e

Growth of operating

Growth of remittances starting

capital generation

from GBP ~100 million in 2024

~+12% p.a.

~+5 p.a.

GBP million

Until 2028, starting from around

Until 2028, with potential for higher

GBP 120 million in 2024

growth after the investment period

1. In terms of new schemes won

Introduction to Aegon UK

Mike Holliday-Williams

Chief Executive Officer, Aegon UK

Building the UK's leading digital savings and retirement platform

Aegon UK

Large, scalable digital

Clear plans to ensure

A modern digital

savings & retirement

success, drive growth

business winning in

platform with GBP 104

and increase efficiency

attractive growing

billion AuA

target segments

  • Growing net flows on the Workplace platform and turning positive on Adviser platform
  • Investing over the 2024 - 2027 period to transform Aegon UK and grow operating capital generation
    at 12% p.a.
  • Around GBP 100 million remittances in 2024, growing at around GBP 5 million per annum. Potential for higher remittance growth after the investment period

