An introduction to the company
Our company
What we do
As an international financial services group, Aegon unites a diverse range of businesses that, together, help millions of people around the world live their best lives by offering a broad mix of investment, protection, and retirement solutions.
Operating result FY 2023
(163)
145
History
Our story began in the mid-1800s. Right from the start, Aegon's predecessors in the Netherlands and the US were community focused businesses that were driven by a similar purpose to ours today.
Employees
15,658
(FY 2023)
Assets under management
Revenue-generating investments of EUR 826 billion (FY 2023)
2
196
EUR
1,498 million
1.107
214
Americas
United Kingdom
International
Asset Management
Holding
Our purpose and strategy
3
- Our purpose is Helping people live their best lives.
- Longevity, aging, and changing life patterns are an opportunity for everyone.
- We help people build the financial foundations to explore the possibilities and challenges of a long and varied life.
- Our strategy is to create long-term value for our shareholders and other stakeholders through fully owned businesses, partnerships, and strategic shareholdings.
- We combine our deep industry expertise with a disciplined approach to managing our companies to strengthen their performance.
- We empower strong local management teams to build leading businesses that provide world-class investment, protection, and retirement solutions, tailored to their customers' needs.
Our portfolio of businesses
Fully owned businesses
- Transamerica - US
- World Financial Group - US and Canada
▪ Aegon - UK, Spain
▪
Aegon Asset Management - Global
▪
Transamerica Life Bermuda -
Singapore, Hong Kong, Bermuda
Partnerships
▪ Aegon THTF - China
- Aegon Industrial Fund Management - China
▪ MAG - Brazil
▪ LBP AM - France
- Santander - Spain and Portugal
Strategic shareholding
- a.s.r. - The Netherlands
4
Transamerica
What we do
Aegon's US subsidiary, Transamerica, provides a broad range of life insurance and investment products, individual and group retirement plans, as well as asset management services.
Transamerica's most important distribution channel is World Financial Group (WFG), a wholly owned insurance agency. WFG distributes Transamerica products, as well as those of other insurers.
Customers
10.3 million
(FY 2023)
Transamerica employees
Over 6,000
(FY 2023)
WFG agents
Approximately 74,000 (FY 2023)
Operating results FY 2023
277
USD
1,197 million
920
Workplace Solutions
Individual Solutions
5
Aegon UK
What we do
In the United Kingdom, Aegon provides solutions for retirement, workplace savings, investing, and protection. Aegon holds leading positions in the retirement and savings markets in both the workplace and retail segments.
Customers
4 million (End of 2023)
Locations
Edinburgh, London, Peterborough and Witham
Employees
Around 2,500 (End of 2023)
Operating results FY 2023
GBP
186 million
6
Aegon Asset Management
What we do
Aegon Asset Management is an active global investment business that manages and advises on assets for a global client base.
Geographical footprint
Offices in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, China, France, Germany, Hungary, and Spain.
Employees
Over 1,000 (FY 2023)
Distribution
Sales and distribution channels in the Americas, Europe, and Asia include affiliated companies, direct to institutional clients, independent investment advisors, investment consultants, joint ventures, and third-party investment platforms.
Assets under management
Total assets under management of EUR 305 billion (FY 2023)
Operating results FY 2023
23
EUR 145 million
121
Global Platforms
Strategic Partnerships
7
Our other subsidiaries and partnerships
What we do
The main business lines of these businesses are life insurance, savings, pensions, asset management, general insurance and accident & health.
Geographical footprint
These businesses operate as MAG (Brazil), ATHTF (China), Transamerica Life Bermuda (Hong Kong, Singapore) and via a partnership with Santander (Spain & Portugal).
Operating results FY 2023
(6)
45
86
EUR
16
Customers
196 million
9.6 million
(FY 2023)
Employees
Around 700
(FY 2023)
54
MAG (Brazil)
ATHTF (China)
Transamerica Life Bermuda (Hong Kong, Singapore)
Santander (Spain & Portugal)
Other
8
Strategic shareholding
Creating a leading Dutch insurer
In July 2023, Aegon completed the combination of its Dutch pension, life and non-life insurance, banking, and mortgage origination activities with a.s.r. The transaction created a leading Dutch insurance company, which has a strong combined position in the Dutch pension market and is a leading player in property & casualty insurance, and disability insurance.
Compelling strategic and financial rationale
The combination has created substantial synergies and benefits for customers, business partners, employees, and shareholders.
Attractive long-term asset management partnership
Aegon has agreed an exclusive long-term partnership with a.s.r. to manage the illiquid investments that are part of the general account of the combined businesses. In addition, it will continue to be the asset manager for the investments of Aegon Cappital's PPI proposition and will take over the management of a.s.r.'s mortgage funds.
9
Our investors
We seek to provide a consistent and attractive return on investment to our investors, who include both shareholders and bondholders.
We create long-term value for our investors through fully owned businesses, partnerships, and strategic shareholdings.
Dividends paid
Interest payments
Financial
Sustainalytics
to shareholders
to bondholders
strength rating
ESG risk rating
EUR 495
EUR 241
A+
15.3
million in 2023
million in 2023
by S&P Global*
low risk
10 *A+ rating applies to Aegon USA and Aegon UK. For more information, please visit our corporate website.
