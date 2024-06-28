Transamerica

What we do

Aegon's US subsidiary, Transamerica, provides a broad range of life insurance and investment products, individual and group retirement plans, as well as asset management services.

Transamerica's most important distribution channel is World Financial Group (WFG), a wholly owned insurance agency. WFG distributes Transamerica products, as well as those of other insurers.

Customers

10.3 million

(FY 2023)

Transamerica employees

Over 6,000

(FY 2023)

WFG agents

Approximately 74,000 (FY 2023)