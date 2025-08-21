Aegon has reported net income of €606m for H1 2025, compared with a net loss of €65m in H1 2024, with free cash flow up 18% to €442m.



The Dutch insurance and financial services company saw its operating income rise 19% to €845m, "reflecting growth in business and an improvement in the technical result margin in the United States".



"Our capital ratios remain strong and our cash position is above our operating range,' CEO Lard Friese said, who believes that the group is "on track to achieve all of its 2025 financial targets".



Aegon also announced an interim dividend of €0.19, up 19%, and increased its current share buyback program to €400m, up from the €200m previously announced.