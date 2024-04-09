Aegon: share buyback announcement

Aegon has announced its intention to buy back shares worth 35 million euros, to meet its obligations arising from share-based compensation plans for its management team.



These buy-backs, which will be carried out via a third party, will begin on April 9 and should be completed by June 30 at the latest. The shares will then be held until they are allocated to plan participants.



This operation will be in addition to the Dutch insurance company's ongoing €1.5 billion share buyback program, which was announced on June 6, 2023 and was 85% complete as of April 5.



